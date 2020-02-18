BriefSocial MediaFacebook

Why Zuckerberg Endorsing A Move That Could Be Bad For Facebook!

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called for more regulation of all five Big Tech companies though he believes it will affect his own company in future. He projects Facebook as a platform that falls somewhere between newspapers and telcos

By Abhradeep Ghosh
2
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Freshers Rejoice As Cognizant To Hire 20,000 Digitally Skilled Graduates With Eye-Popping Salary Packages

American multi-national Cognizant is gearing up to be on a hiring spree as they plan to hire...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Warren Buffett Discloses the Secret Sauce to Success He Archives Every day!

Warren Buffett, the 4th wealthiest man in the world, needs no introduction. But if you are among...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Freshers’ Salary On The Rise In IT Companies Amid Mid-Level Layoffs

The Information Technology industry in India is recently going through some turmoil with massive mid-level layoffs taking...
Read more
Abhradeep Ghoshhttps://dazeinfo.com/
Marketing professional in making with a passion for acquiring knowledge in the tech and internet domain to further advance my understanding of the booming start-up culture in India.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been under the radar of several governmental institutions and privacy regulators for their overly alarming activities related to infringing privacy since 2018. Now, Mark Zuckerberg, Co-founder & CEO of the world’s largest social networking platform, has reportedly called for more regulation of all five Big Tech companies though he believes it will affect his company.

In an op-ed written for Financial Times on Sunday, Mark Zuckerberg wrote that he believes this his views regarding the regulations might just hurt Facebook’s business in the near future. He, however, is looking forward to the bigger picture wherein it will be better for everyone including the company.

Advertisements

He also suggested that the regulation might just end up having unintentional consequences, especially for small businesses as they do not possess the resources to conduct sophisticated data analysis and marketing research on their own and hence rely on platforms like Facebook.

He further went to write that he believed that a democratic process to standardize regulations might be more benefiting. Such regulations, however, can make it harder for SMBs to share their data and use various tools which would most certainly and disproportionately hurt them and inadvertently advantage larger companies that can.

“I don’t think private companies should make so many decisions alone when they touch on fundamental democratic values,” Zuckerberg wrote

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, an annual high-level gathering of politicians, diplomats and security specialists, Mark Zuckerberg shared a rough idea of the kind of regulation he envisioned. He said that companies such as Facebook exist in the middle of the likes of a telephone company and a newspaper as a content provider which he referred to as a ‘telco-type’ model. Therefore, he wishes for the regulations to be formulated keeping that in mind.

He also seemed to be in agreement with the fact that companies such as Facebook should be paying higher taxes and pay it in different places under a new proposed framework.

Advertisements

An Effort To Rub Off Wrongdoings?

Zuckerberg has been under a lot of heat since the beginning of 2018, starting with going through the intense senate hearing about the inner workings of his company regarding data privacy and Russian disinformation related to the U.S. elections followed by many other incidents related to privacy concerns.

Facebook also had to cough up a whopping $5 billion to FTC as fine for the whole Cambridge Analytica debacle. These incidents have certainly attracted a lot of unwanted and bad press on him as well as on his company Facebook. This, in turn, gave a majority of people the impression that Facebook has repeatedly been very opaque regarding their inner workings and has been operating outside the law.

Facebook still seems to be tussling with privacy-related issues, the recent one being Facebook having to call off the launch of their dating service in Europe as it failed to give its lead EU data regulator enough advanced warning, including failing to demonstrate it had performed a legally required assessment of privacy risks.

Mark Zuckerberg’s recent incessant campaigning for regulation of Big Tech comes makes sense as it comes across as a strategic move to rebuild Facebook’s image as a forward-thinking company which can operate under privacy-compliant regulations whilst also making sure that their platform can’t be used to misguide or mislead their users into consuming wrongful and fake content. As of right now, Zuckerberg’s repeated calls for government regulation of internet companies stand in favour of laws covering four major areas: elections, harmful content, privacy and data portability.

Previous articleNumber of Aadhaar Enabled Transactions in India, by Month
Next articleState-Wise Number of Aadhaar Card Issued In India: 2019

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Why Zuckerberg Endorsing A Move That Could Be Bad For Facebook!

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been under the radar of several governmental institutions and privacy regulators for their...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Warns Millions of Windows 10 Users, And It’s Scary!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Microsoft’s Windows 10 update worries seem to haven’t stopped even after they started to secretly offer Windows 10 for free. Despite Microsoft’s...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Study Reveals Indians Have Become Less Digitally Civilised Than The Previous Years!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With the coming age of digital boom in India, more and more people have been gaining access to the internet and have...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Falls Prey To Coronavirus: Cancels Global Marketing Summit 2020

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The deadly Coronavirus outbreak seems to have now become the primary cause of the cancellation of another major global business conference as...
Read more
Brief

Facebooks Dating App In Hot Water Amid Privacy Issues

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The much-anticipated Facebook dating app finds itself in a tough spot. Facebook had to call off the launch of their dating service...
Read more
Brief

End Of Privacy For Social Media And Messaging Platforms Users In India!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Soon enough major social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok as well as messaging apps such as Whatsapp might have...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Microsoft Warns Millions of Windows 10 Users, And It’s Scary!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Microsoft’s Windows 10 update worries seem to haven’t stopped even after they started to secretly offer Windows 10 for free. Despite Microsoft’s...
Read more

Microsoft Study Reveals Indians Have Become Less Digitally Civilised Than The Previous Years!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With the coming age of digital boom in India, more and more people have been gaining access to the internet and have...
Read more

Facebook Falls Prey To Coronavirus: Cancels Global Marketing Summit 2020

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The deadly Coronavirus outbreak seems to have now become the primary cause of the cancellation of another major global business conference as...
Read more

Facebooks Dating App In Hot Water Amid Privacy Issues

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The much-anticipated Facebook dating app finds itself in a tough spot. Facebook had to call off the launch of their dating service...
Read more

End Of Privacy For Social Media And Messaging Platforms Users In India!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Soon enough major social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok as well as messaging apps such as Whatsapp might have...
Read more

The Manufacturing of Smartphones In India Could Come To A Complete Halt!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India smartphone industry has started to feel the ripple effects of the deadly coronavirus infection which in China has forced several factories...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.