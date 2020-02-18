Number of Aadhaar Enabled Transactions in India, by Month

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the growth in the number of Aadhaar based transactions in India by month. AePS (Aadhaar enabled payment system) is a bank led model which allows online interoperable financial transactions at PoS or MicroATM through the business correspondent of any bank using the Aadhaar authentication. In January 2020, the number of AePS approved transactions in India increased an impressive 19% month-over-month, to a record-high 214.36 million.

It was March 2018 when the number of Aadhaar transactions in India crossed 100.53 million for the first time, with a monthly growth of nearly 1.6%. The total approved transactions include ONUS and OFFUS transactions.

In July 2019, AePS transactions count crossed 200-million milestone for the first time, with an appreciable 11.7% M-o-M growth. Over 206.8 million transactions were carried out through Aadhaar authentication system.

Digital Transactions In India: Additional Information

The internet revolution has resulted in exploded adoption of digital methods of transactions worldwide. The users of Credit & Debit cards, mobile and internet nowadays are far more aware and digitally empowered with making financial transactions. In the last few years, however, digital transactions have branched out into multiple types of financial transactions.

Started with the use of Credit and Debit cards at POS in large retail stores, digital transactions industry has come a long way. The introduction of mobile wallets and UPI have transformed the whole digital transaction industry in India. RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement), NEFT (National Electronic Fund Transfer), CTS (Cheque Truncation System), IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), NACH (National Automated Clearing House), UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and PPI (Prepaid Payment Instruments) are the main type of financial transactions that fall under the Digital transaction category.

Digital transactions save time and money, resulting in a better bottom line. Customer experiences are also enhanced (think of the convenience of eSigning versus having to print a contract, sign it, and then return it by mail or fax). And digital transactions improve tracking capabilities, which helps reduce errors.

The exploded adoption of smartphones, mobile apps and mobile internet has helped Digital transaction industry to grow at an unprecedented rate. With more than 500 million smartphone users, India is one of the largest countries by the number of digital transactions that are recorded every month.

