Blockchain Expo Global 2023: Uniting the World’s Leading Innovators in London

Blockchain Expo Global is set to take London, United Kingdom by storm on November 30th and December 1st, 2023, marking a significant event in the world of cutting-edge technology. With a diverse range of topics spanning Web3, NFTs, the Metaverse, cryptocurrencies, digital assets, governance, and distributed ledger technologies (DLTs), the Blockchain Expo promises to be an eye-opener for attendees. With more than 6,000 passionate participants expected to attend, this Expo is set to establish itself as one of the premier gatherings in the blockchain world.

Key Highlights

One of the highlights of the Blockchain Expo Global is its impressive lineup of speakers, each with a wealth of knowledge and insights to share with the audience. Newly announced speakers for this year’s event include:

Connor Wells, Head of Beauty at Dyson Steve Woodward, Head of Blockchain Strategy at Anglo America James Morek, Head of Bank & Asset Manager Sales at Coinbase Ed Pugh, Development Director, Fintech & Digital Assets at Aon Filippo Chisari, Managing/General Partner at AgileGTM Web3 Accelerator

These speakers represent various sectors and industries, providing attendees with a well-rounded perspective on the blockchain’s potential and impact. Their contributions promise to shed light on the latest developments and trends in the field.

Captivating Presentations and Panel Discussions

The Blockchain Expo promises a wealth of captivating presentations, and panel discussions led by industry experts and thought leaders. Topics will encompass a wide range of subjects, such as:

Building the Next Generation Enterprise with Web3 The Metaverse: The New Future of Work Tokenized Real Estate: A Paradigm Shift in Ownership Sustainable Blockchain: Shaping the Next Phase of Society

And, much more!!

These sessions promise to offer valuable insights into the evolving landscape of blockchain technology and its applications in various sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how blockchain is reshaping industries and changing the way we work and live.

In addition to the informative sessions, the Blockchain Expo will feature a diverse lineup of exhibitors representing the latest advancements in various industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge products, engage in networking sessions, and stay informed about emerging trends that are shaping the future.

Sophy Searight, Head of Conference at TechEx Events, emphasized the unique opportunities that the Blockchain Expo Global offers, stating, “The Blockchain Expo promises to be an unparalleled experience for all attendees. It will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and an extensive exhibition floor with top-tier companies showcasing their pioneering products and services.”

Unlocking Premium Access

The upcoming Blockchain Expo Global is designed to be inclusive and accessible to all, offering free access to certain sections of the event. This means that anyone with an interest in blockchain technology, whether you are a seasoned professional, a curious enthusiast, or someone looking to explore the latest developments, can attend the event and access free stages and the expo floor.

However, premium ticket options are available for those seeking a more immersive and exclusive experience. These premium tickets are tailored to cater to the specific needs and interests of attendees who want to get the most out of the event.

Access to the Networking Party: Gold and Ultimate pass holders will have the privilege of attending the official networking party, which is scheduled to take place at The Prince Pub starting at 6 pm at the end of day one. This event provides a relaxed and social setting where attendees can connect with like-minded professionals, industry experts, and potential business partners. It’s an excellent opportunity to expand your network and engage in meaningful conversations.

Unlocking Premium Stages: Premium ticket holders will have access to premium stages at the event. These stages may feature exclusive content, in-depth discussions, and high-level insights that are not available to free ticket holders. Access to premium stages can provide a deeper understanding of key topics and the latest developments in blockchain technology.

Dedicated Networking App: A dedicated networking app can be a game-changer for event attendees. It offers a platform to connect with other participants, schedule meetings, and exchange information efficiently. This app feature can help you make the most of your time at the event by facilitating valuable connections.

To ensure you don’t miss out on this remarkable event and gain access to more information about tickets and registration, please visit the official website here.