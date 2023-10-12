IoT Tech Expo Global Returns to London: A Glimpse into the Future of IoT

The IoT Tech Expo Global is set to make a return to the vibrant city of London on November 30 and December 1, 2023. This eagerly awaited event, dedicated to the fascinating world of the Internet of Things, will take place at the iconic Olympia London venue. After a successful stint in Amsterdam, we are gearing up for an even bigger and better gathering, with expectations of drawing over 6,000 attendees, 150 distinguished speakers, and 200 cutting-edge exhibitors.

In a city known for its rich history and technological innovation, London provides a fitting backdrop for the IoT Tech Expo Global, where pioneers, experts, and enthusiasts from across the globe will convene to explore the latest IoT trends and innovations.

Notable Event Highlights

A Powerhouse of Attendees: IoT Tech Expo Global will have over 6,000 technology enthusiasts, industry professionals, and thought leaders. This will be a golden opportunity to network and collaborate with them.

Inspiring Speakers: The event boasts a stellar lineup of 150 industry-leading speakers, including visionaries from top-notch companies such as Lego, DHL, Vodafone, Skanska, TUI, Lloyds Banking Group, BT Group, Hitachi Energy, RBS International, and Ernst & Young. Get ready to absorb insights from the best.

Cutting-Edge Exhibitors: Explore the expo floor, where 200 exhibitors will showcase the latest IoT technologies and solutions from leading companies. It's a prime opportunity to stay at the forefront of innovation and discover what's shaping the future of IoT.

Networking Extravaganza: The first day of the event wraps up with a vibrant networking party at the prestigious Prince Pub. This is where attendees have the golden opportunity to forge valuable connections with industry peers in a lively and relaxed setting. It's not just about learning; it's about building relationships and expanding your professional network.

In addition to the main event, participants will have access to an invaluable content library. This treasure trove contains selected presentations not only from the current event but also from previous expos and conferences. Best of all, this resource remains at your fingertips for up to six months, ensuring that you can continue to benefit from the knowledge and insights shared at the IoT Tech Expo Global long after the event concludes.

Access for All

It’s worth noting that the IoT Tech Expo Global event is open to all at no cost, granting access to free stages and the expo floor. However, for those looking for a premium experience, there are paid ticket options available. These tickets come with exclusive perks, including access to the networking party, a dedicated networking app, and the ability to unlock premium stages. It’s all about tailoring your experience to suit your needs and interests.

Intriguingly, the IoT Tech Expo Global is co-located with four other expos, creating a convergence of technology:

AI and Big Data Expo

Cyber Security & Cloud Expo

Digital Transformation Week

Blockchain Expo

The IoT Tech Expo event’s agenda is brimming with captivating topics, covering everything from digital twins and IoT data analytics to machine learning in IIoT infrastructure, edge computing in robotics and computer vision, satellite IoT, eSIM, 5G AI opportunities, and discussions on IoT and device security.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of the IoT Tech Expo Global 2023 in London, where the future of IoT technology and innovation will be unveiled.

About IoT Tech Expo Global

