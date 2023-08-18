IoT Tech Expo Europe to Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovations in Amsterdam

IoT Tech Expo Europe is all set to take place on September 26-27, 2023, at the prestigious RAI Amsterdam. This highly anticipated event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from around the globe to explore the latest trends and advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) sector.

With a focus on promoting knowledge sharing and collaboration, the IoT Tech Expo 2023 promises to be an unparalleled platform for professionals seeking to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving industry. The event will provide attendees with unique opportunities to network, learn from industry experts, and discover groundbreaking technologies and solutions.

IoT Tech Expo Europe boasts an impressive lineup of speakers who will share their expertise, insights, and success stories. These speakers will be announced on a daily basis leading up to the event, ensuring a diverse range of topics and perspectives. The event website will provide real-time updates as the speaker lineup is revealed.

Let’s get a sneak peek into the lineup of newly announced speakers who are set to grace the stage:

Mufeed Patel – Assistant Vice President – Data Scientist – Barclays

Thomas Kleine – CIO – Pfizer

Roland van der Heijden – Program Manager – Digital City Rotterdam – City of Rotterdam

Anca Iordanescu – VP Engineering – IKEA

Robert Bakelaar – IoT Solution Architect – Royal Vopak

Bhavdeep Magar – Principal Service Engineer – IOT Projects – BP

Garima Singh – Chief Architect – Sandvik

Saurav Palit – Senior Head of Smart Devices and Strategic Alliances – Henkel

Karinna Calin – Head of Global CX & Data Analytics – Unilever

Nicolás Torralba – Head of IoT, Platforms & Digital Solutions – Airbus

Key Highlights of the IoT Tech Expo Europe:

Renowned thought leaders and experts in the IoT industry will take the stage to deliver thought-provoking keynotes, engaging panel discussions, and interactive workshops. Their insights and experiences will provide attendees with actionable strategies and fresh perspectives on how to harness the full potential of IoT technologies.

Exhibitor Showcase: With over 200 exhibitors, the IoT Expo/Conference will provide a comprehensive showcase of cutting-edge products, services, and solutions in the IoT space. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore innovative technologies, engage with industry leaders, and gain valuable insights into the latest market trends.

The IoT Tech Expo is expected to attract over 6,000 attendees, including top CEOs and senior managers from the IoT sector. It will be a premier platform for professionals to connect, learn, and collaborate, fostering the growth and development of the IoT ecosystem.

For more information about the IoT Tech Expo Europe and to register for the event, please visit the event website here.