AI and Big Data Expo Global Returns to London: A Sneak Peek into the AI’s Future

The AI and Big Data Expo Global is making a grand return to London on November 30th and December 1st, 2023. This highly anticipated event, dedicated to the captivating realms of artificial intelligence and big data, will take place at the iconic Olympia London venue. Following a triumphant run in Amsterdam, AI and Big Data Expo Global by TechEx is gearing up for an even larger and more spectacular gathering, with expectations of attracting over 6,000 attendees, 150 distinguished speakers, and 200 cutting-edge exhibitors.

London, a city celebrated for its rich history and technological prowess, provides an ideal backdrop for the AI and Big Data Expo Global. The city will play host to pioneers, experts, and enthusiasts from around the world, all gathering to explore the latest trends and innovations in the AI and big data landscape.

What’s in Store?

At the AI & Big Data Global event, attendees can look forward to engaging with a diverse crowd, including over 6,000 technology enthusiasts, professionals, and thought leaders.

The lineup of 150 industry-leading speakers promises to provide valuable insights and perspectives on the ever-evolving landscape of AI and big data. These speakers hail from prestigious organizations, including Anshul Bansal from Yum Foods (KFC), Nick Masca of Marks & Spencer, Kamal Jain from BT Group, Bogdan Grigorescu of eBay, Jason Smith from Publicis Groupe, and Álvaro Mendoza of AstraZeneca | DataKind UK.

The expo floor, with its 200 exhibitors, will be a hub of innovation. It will feature the latest AI and Big Data technologies and solutions from leading companies in the field. This presents attendees with a unique opportunity to get firsthand insights into cutting-edge technology.

There will be a networking party on the first day of the event at the prestigious Prince Pub. This party will offer attendees the opportunity to connect with industry peers and build valuable connections in a relaxed and enjoyable setting.

AI & Big Data Expo Global: Key Information

The upcoming AI & Big Data Expo event is accessible to all, catering to a diverse audience that spans from students to working professionals. Notably, this free access includes the event’s complimentary stages and the bustling expo floor.

However, for attendees seeking an enriched event experience, there are paid ticket options available. These tickets provide access to exclusive features, including entry to the vibrant networking party, a dedicated networking app for enhanced connections, and admission to premium paid stages. With this diverse range of options, the event aims to offer something of value to every attendee, ensuring a tailored experience for all.

In addition to the main event, all participants will gain access to a content library containing selected presentations from both the ongoing event and past expos and conferences. This resource remains at your disposal for an extended period of up to six months. Does that sound like a valuable opportunity?

The AI and Big Data Expo Global isn’t just a standalone event; it’s part of a larger tech convergence, co-located with four other expos, creating a holistic experience. These include the IoT Tech Expo, Cyber Security & Cloud Expo, Digital Transformation Week, and Blockchain Expo.

The agenda promises a wide array of topics, including:

Ethical AI

AI Against Hackers

AI Led Personalization

Data Monetization

Data Quality Management

Enterprise Adoption of AI

The Augmented Workforce

The Rise of AIOps

Embracing AI to Drive Digital Transformation and much more!

And many more!

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the AI and Big Data Expo Global 2023 in London, where the future of AI and Big Data technology will be unveiled. It’s a must-attend event for anyone in these rapidly evolving fields.

About AI and Big Data Expo Global

The forthcoming AI and Big Data Expo Global takes center stage as the leading event series dedicated to exploring the forefront of advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. It serves as a unique platform that unites professionals, visionaries, and experts from a wide array of industries, fostering discussions, demonstrations, and collaborative efforts focused on pushing the boundaries of AI innovations.