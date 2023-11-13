Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023: Shaping India’s Global Tech Leadership

The upcoming 26th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit is a significant milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a global leader in tech transformation and innovation. Hosted by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, and S&T, Government of Karnataka, and co-hosted by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), this year’s Tech Summit will feature a diverse range of conferences and activities that will revolutionize the way we think about technology.

Bengaluru Tech Summit is an embodiment of the entrepreneurial spirit of innovation and disruption, celebrating the boundless potential of technology to transform industries, transcend geographical barriers, and drive groundbreaking innovation that changes the game. With this in mind, the theme for this year’s event is Breaking Boundaries.

BTS 2023 Sessions: Highlights

Experience the cutting-edge technology and innovation at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023, with a packed schedule of events. The Event Spectrum will cover a vast array of topics with Multi-Track conferences on IT & Electronics, Deep Tech, Start-Ups and Biotech, an International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance, India-USA Tech Conclave, India Innovation Alliance, R&D- Lab2Market, B2B Meetings, STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, Startup Recognition, Rural IT Quiz, Bio Quiz and Bio Posters.

The ITE & Deeptech Track will have some exciting sessions like Digital India going Global, Fintech & Decentralized Finance, Future Mobility, Spacetech, a focus on GCCs in India, ESDM, 5G, 6G and Beyond, AI Footprint across the Tech Landscape, Quantum Computing and Gaming & E-sports.

The Biotech Track is a special track for the Biotech sector which will have sessions across focus areas like BioTechnology for a Fossil Carbon-free Future, Synthetic Biology, Sustainable Food & Agri-Systems, Preventing Tomorrow’s Illnesses, Biodiversity & AYUSH, and Keeping Epidemics at Bay, Investment in Biotech, Skill Development, Policy & Regulators and the Future Forward.

The Start-up Track will include sessions like Digital Public Goods, Idea to IPO, Emerging Tech, Fintech, Agritech 4.0, Bharat Opportunity, and Startup India.

Noteworthy Dignitaries and Speakers

BTS 2023 boasts eminent speakers, including Shri Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro; Mr Mark Papermaster, EVP & CTO, AMD; Dr R.A. Mashelkar, Former Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR); Nobel Laureate & American Biologist Dr H. Robert Horvitz; among others.

Large delegations from the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Partner nations are expected to participate in the event. The GIA track in the Conference will have around 17 engaging sessions curated by the partner nations, including Australia, Finland, Netherlands, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, United Kingdom, France, Israel, Poland, Austria, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Lithuania and EU. Senator Franziska Giffey, Senate Department for Economic Affairs, Energy and Public Enterprises, Berlin; Dr Stephan Keller, Mayor of Düsseldorf, Germany; Mr Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economy, Job Creation and Trade, Ontario, Canada, will be addressing the GIA Sessions. Further, ministerial-led delegations are to be announced in due course. Various Tech Nations will also showcase their tech prowess in the Exhibition, adding to the event’s vibrant international presence.

The India-USA Tech Conclave, in its third edition, aims to create a meaningful dialogue between the two nations. The conclave will focus on enabling future innovations, thought exchange and creating strong collaborations in the IT and Life Science spaces.

BTS 2023 Exhibition

Explore the BTS Exhibition, a tech marketplace featuring Country Pavilions, IT & Biotech Majors, Unicorns, Start-Ups, R&D Labs, and Educational Institutes. Some of the leading global companies and Startups will be showcasing the technologies that will deliver immersive experiences in diverse sectors like Healthtech, Edutech, Agritech, Mobility, e-Commerce, Rural Technologies and more.

BTS 2023 is set to witness participation from 30+ countries, featuring 400+ speakers, 75+ sessions, 3000+ delegates, 2000+ startups, 600+ exhibitors, and a footfall of 50,000+ attendees. The announcement of dates for the next two editions, November 19-21 in 2024 and 2025, well in advance, encourages international tech organizations to plan their participation effectively.

This is a testament to Karnataka’s continued commitment to the technology sector’s growth while transcending national & international boundaries through collaborations.

Register your seat for the conference where you can also avail information regarding Exhibition Stall bookings & more details about the event.