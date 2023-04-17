BriefEvents
IoT Tech Expo North America 2023: Announces new speakers, networking party and more!

IoT Tech Expo North America will take place at Santa Clara Convention Center, California, on May 17-18, 2023.

Get ready to experience a game-changing moment that will ignite your passion for the Internet of Things. IoT Tech Expo North America has just announced the latest additions to their lineup of speakers, and we guarantee you won’t want to miss out on their life-changing insights!

Newly announced speakers include: 

• Christopher Witbracht – Global Director, Technology & Security  – Anheuser-Busch InBev

• TJ Mead – Global Technology Continuity Program Manager – Netflix 

• Gayle Anders – Global Business Continuity Program Manager – Netflix 

• Richard Paz – Cyber Security Engineer – Nasa

• Sai Yagnyamurthy – Head of Partnerships – Ford Motor Company

• Yusuf Kurniawan  – Automotive Cybersecurity Manager – Rivian

• Sinan Akkaya – Director of RAN Engineering – AT&T

IoT Tech Expo offers a variety of presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts and thought leaders. The sessions will cover a range of topics, from Digital Twins and IoT Security to Smart Infrastructures & Automation, Data & Analytics and Edge Platforms. Attendees will gain valuable insights and practical knowledge that they can apply to their own businesses.

In addition to all the exciting presentations, the IoT Tech Expo will feature an impressive lineup of exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in technology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest IoT products and solutions, network with industry professionals, and gain valuable insights into emerging trends.

The event’s official networking party will take place at the prestigious Levi’s 501 Club at Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers! The networking party will allow Gold and Ultimate pass holders to share the experiences of the day and will provide the opportunity to meet with existing and new business partners in a more relaxed setting, with free food and drinks provided.

Register now for IoT Tech Expo and be inspired by these incredible speakers who are changing the game in the world of IoT.

