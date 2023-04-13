How EdTech Is Changing the Education Landscape

Technology is being used by educational institutions worldwide to provide learners with improved educational resources. Educational technology allows students to access information from various sources. This reduces their reliance on one tutor or instructor for learning a subject. With the help of technology, you can easily access information from all corners of the world.

Generally, technology has revolutionized the way educators teach and students learn. Mobile devices and internet connectivity have also expanded information reach beyond geographical boundaries and made it possible to hire an English essay writer at any time of the day to help you complete an urgent assignment or proofread your paper before you submit it the next day. EdTech solutions offer similar knowledge as traditional education models but at a lower cost. Here are six ways EdTech startups are impacting the sector.

Modern technology is revolutionizing the classroom

Technologies such as AR, VR, and MR are appreciated for their ability to provide an immersive experience. Moreover, they are becoming increasingly affordable and accessible thanks to cheaper software and hardware. Hence, more learning opportunities exist for students.

Currently, multiple EdTech startups are offering diverse educational solutions. AR technology facilitates experiential learning through technological gadgets like smartphones. The learning experience is also made interactive through tools such as AR books. Additionally, EdTech has facilitated game-based learning. The availability of 3D versions of various objects can help students comprehend the subject matter better.

Startups are also increasingly developing VR content for educational purposes, which covers a wide range of topics, STEM courses included. Others utilize VR technology to give students a realistic preview of their desired careers. For instance, students can use a VR headset to observe a doctor performing surgery in a hospital if they are interested in medicine.

Lastly, you have EdTech startups that collect content from various AR, VR, and MR technology providers. They make it easier for educators to access asset libraries containing a wide range of content from these providers.

Microlearning

Microlearning or bite-sized learning is a method of delivering educational content in small, digestible chunks. Microlearning sessions are typically brief and can be completed in under ten minutes, with some lasting as little as one minute. It offers several benefits when juxtaposed with traditional learning methods.

Many working professionals cite time constraints as the main obstacle preventing them from participating in professional development programs. Fortunately for them, microlearning emphasizes short and condensed learning sessions. The maximum time required is approximately ten minutes, saving them time.

Active learning techniques can also help maintain students’ interest levels during longer study periods. Knowing that a session will end soon increases the likelihood of people staying engaged throughout the session.

With bite-sized learning, students have learned that repetition is essential in retaining information.

Innovation and STEM Labs

Several schools are developing STEM and Innovation Labs. The goal is to provide practical and scientific training in STEM subjects. Traditional teaching methods in most countries involve using a chalkboard to teach STEM subjects. However, this approach is quite different from today’s modern approaches.

Education technology emphasizes practical learning by undertaking projects related to scientific subjects. Participating in a project is a more effective way for students to learn about an object’s properties than reading about it in a textbook. Learning through multiple methods and experiences is vital. It helps enhance growth and improve student retention rates beyond traditional textbook learning.

Text-to-Speech

TTS technology is helpful in eLearning as it offers an audio version of the text displayed on the screen or in conjunction with it. The audio content is an excellent alternative for learners who prefer listening over reading. TTS tools can be valuable for language learners who hire the best essay writers. They can help with proper word pronunciation while promoting repetition. The latter is vital for learning new vocab.

Lastly, TTS enhances comprehension of written content and alleviates the strain of prolonged screen time. Learners can take a break while still being productive.

Artificial intelligence for teaching and detection (H2)

Customizing learning techniques for children can lead to improved learning outcomes. Artificial intelligence is utilized by EdTech platforms to offer teaching assistance. This is undoubtedly a noteworthy illustration of its application. AI is designed to provide immediate feedback on performance to homeschoolers and teachers intuitively.

Community-based learning

As eLearning has become more prevalent, some students have reported experiencing a decline in their academic performance and motivation to study.

Learning everything from scratch behind a screen can be awkward. Yet due to unprecedented circumstances, online education has now become the norm. Educators and course designers developed online learning communities to solve this. Learning communities are needed in today’s learning environment. Here, people with different levels of expertise can come together to exchange ideas about any topic.

Combining social learning concepts and experiences with eLearning tools can create a holistic learning environment. That goes a long way in motivating students who prefer to use the best assignment writing services.

Takeaway

EdTech is designed to simplify the lives of educators and students. This is important as both parties are interested in new technologies offering high interactivity. You may be skeptical of education technology. Still, you can appreciate the fact that technology helps students learn in a way that keeps them engaged and interested.