BriefSocial MediaTwitter
Updated:

Twitter has already lost its top 50 advertisers: Losing its mojo as an advertising platform

Twitter has already lost 50 of the top 100 advertisers who have been contributing a sizeable chunk to the social media platform's annual revenue. The new report reveals some worrisome scenarios that could be troubling Musk and his team.

By Itu Rathore
17
0

Must Read

Twitter has been making headlines ever since Elon Musk took over the company in October 2022. He, as temporary CEO, made several changes at the company, including the layoffs of thousands of employees, the end of the work-from-home culture and price tagging account verification, among many others. The Twitter checkmark programme will be made available to all users on December 2, 2022, with the intention of reducing Twitter’s reliance on its advertising business.

However, the aggressive moves made by Musk have resulted in more setbacks than benefits. Twitter has already lost 50 of its top 100 advertisers on its platform in less than 30 days.

“50 of the top 100 advertisers have either announced or seemingly stopped advertising on Twitter,” according to Media Matters.

Since 2020, close to $2 billion has been spent on the Twitter platform by these top 50 advertisers. Over $750 million was spent on Twitter advertising in 2022 alone.

In addition, seven advertisers appeared to be slowing down the frequency of their advertising on Twitter to almost nothing. Since 2020, these seven advertisers have spent over $255 million on Twitter ads. While nearly $118 million was spent on advertising in 2022 alone.

It is important to note that in Q2 2022, which ended on June 30, 2022, Twitter ads revenue was $1.076 billion, representing a whopping 91.45% of the company’s total revenue. However, the share of advertising revenue is expected to decline in the upcoming quarters.

One Twitter user, who is the director of a B2B tech company, tweeted reasons for pausing ads on the platform.

Twitter Lost Top 50 Advertisers

The companies on the list below are “quiet quitters,” according to the Media Matters’ analysis of Pathmatics data. These companies have stopped advertising on Twitter following direct outreach, controversies, and warnings from media buyers. An asterisk (*) sign indicates that these companies have either issued a statement or publicly announced that they will no longer be running advertisements on Twitter.

  1. Abbott Laboratories
  2. Allstate Corporation
  3. AMC Networks
  4. American Express Company
  5. AT&T
  6. Big Heart Petcare
  7. BlackRock, Inc.
  8. BlueTriton Brands, Inc.
  9. Boston Beer Company
  10. CA Lottery (California State Lottery)
  11. CenturyLink (Lumen Technologies, Inc.)
  12. Chanel
  13. Chevrolet*
  14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.*
  15. Citigroup, Inc.
  16. CNN
  17. Dell
  18. Diageo
  19. DirecTV
  20. Discover Financial Services
  21. Fidelity
  22. First National Realty Partners
  23. Ford*
  24. Heineken N.V.
  25. Hewlett-Packard (HP)
  26. Hilton Worldwide
  27. Inspire Brands, Inc.
  28. Jeep*
  29. Kellogg Company
  30. Kohl’s Department Stores, Inc.
  31. Kyndryl*
  32. LinkedIn Corporation
  33. MailChimp (The Rocket Science Group)
  34. Marriott International, Inc.
  35. Mars Petcare
  36. Mars, Incorporated
  37. Merck & Co. (Merck Sharp & Dohme MSD)*
  38. Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook, Inc.)
  39. MoneyWise (Wise Publishing, Inc.)
  40. Nestle
  41. Novartis AG*
  42. Pernod Ricard
  43. PlayPass
  44. The Coca-Cola Company
  45. The Kraft Heinz Company
  46. Tire Rack
  47. Verizon
  48. Wells Fargo
  49. Whole Foods Market IP
  50. Yum! Brands

Many industry analysts as well as Twitter users have criticised Elon Musk’s recent decisions to reinstate banned accounts (including that of former President Donald Trump), the new account suspension policy and $8 monthly fee for a verified Twitter account that will enable extremists and scammers to purchase a blue check. While Musk has assured the manual screening of every account looking for a verified status on a paid basis, experts are still sceptical about the process.

Advertising is a major source of revenue for social media companies like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter etc. It is worth noting that social channels accounted for a staggering 61% of all US digital ad spending in Q3 2022.

SourceMedia Matters
Previous articleAmazon failed to compete with Swiggy, Zomato in India: Shutting down its food delivery business

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

BriefItu Rathore -

Twitter has already lost its top 50 advertisers: Losing its mojo as an advertising platform

Twitter has been making headlines ever since Elon Musk took over the company in October 2022. He, as temporary...
- Advertisement -

In-Depth: Dprime

Elon has pressed the Reset Button to redefine Twitter

Neeraj M - 0
When Elon Musk first expressed his interest in acquiring Twitter early this year, little did anyone know the level of impact on the future...

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

OUR PARTNERS

spot_img

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.