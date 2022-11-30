Facebook cracked down 1.5 billion fake accounts, 1.4 billion spam content in Q3 2022 [REPORT]

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) recently released “Community Standards Enforcement Report” for Q3 2022, which reveals some jaw-dropping data about the necessary actions taken against content and accounts that violated the policies of Facebook and Instagram. It is important to note that both social media platforms share the same content policies as they are owned by a single company.

Fake Accounts on Facebook, Instagram

Combating the growing number of scammers, hackers and other malicious users has become an ongoing uphill battle for Meta. The efforts, however, are bearing fruits. Approximately 1.5 billion fake accounts on Facebook were disabled in Q3 2022. The total number of fake accounts Facebook took action against was much higher – 1.8 billion – during the year-ago period.

There is no data available for Instagram.

It is important to note that the fake accounts represented approximately 5% of the worldwide monthly active users on Facebook during Q3 2022.

Source: Meta

Facebook took action on spam content

Spam content, which includes text posts, images, and videos, shared on Facebook is another major challenge for the social media giant. Meta removed approximately 1.4 billion spam content on Facebook in Q3 2022, owing primarily to an increase in the number of spam attacks in August month. This represents a massive 90% QoQ increase from 734.2 million in Q2 2022 and 80% YoY increase from 777 million in Q3 2021.

There is no data available for Instagram.

Adult nudity and sexual activity on Facebook, Instagram

The prevalence of adult nudity and sexual activity on Facebook increased to approximately 0.05% in Q3 2022, from 0.04% Q2 2022 and 0.02%-0.03% in Q3 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the number of sexually suggestive videos that went viral in July.

In other words, approximately 5 out of every 10,000 pieces of content viewed on Facebook in Q3 2022 contained adult nudity and sexual activity.

In addition, the prevalence of adult nudity and sexual activity on Instagram has remained constant in the last 12 months, standing at 0.02%-0.03%. In other words, adult nudity and sexual activity were present in 2-3 out of every 10,000 pieces of content viewed on Instagram in Q3 2022.

The prevalence is the estimated number of views that showed violating content, divided by the estimated number of total content views on the platform i.e. Facebook or Instagram.

Now the question arises, what actions the company is taking to combat these kind of nudity-related posts or comments shared by Facebook and Instagram users?

Content Actioned on Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity

The report from Meta also reveals the total number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) or accounts that were taken down by Facebook and Instagram for adult nudity and sexual activity in Q3 2022. Interestingly, Facebook took action on approximately 29.3 million pieces of content for violating policies in Q3 2022. However, this represents a significant decline of 15.6% YoY and 23.7% QoQ.

Instagram’s content was less likely to violate its policies than Facebook’s. During the third quarter, Instagram took action on approximately 11.4 million pieces of content for adult nudity and sexual activity. This represents a 4.6% YoY and a 10.6% QoQ increase. This indicates that between July and September, there was an increase in spam actors sharing large amounts of violating videos and photos containing nudity.

In Q3 2022, Meta also took action on a variety of content that violated its policy, including Bullying and Harassment, Child Endangerment, Nudity and Physical Abuse, Sexual Exploitation, Dangerous Organizations and Individuals (Terrorism), and many others.