Price of Google Pixel 6 Leaked: The Jaw-Dropping Price Tag Could Change The Game

The price of Pixel 6 could start from $599. The much-awaited Google Pixel 6 is expected to get price tagged with $599 for 128GB of memory, while the other 128GB Pixel 6 Pro variant could start from $898, based on the leaked price from Target stores, as noticed by M. Brandon Lee and Evan Lei. As proof of his claim, Lei posted a picture of Google Pixel 6 prices that are already displayed on the shelves of Target. At the same time, Lee tweeted pictures of the store’s inventory system with the identical prices of the soon-to=be launched Google Pixel 6 series. The “street date” for both phones (aka their launch dates) is set for the 28th of October.

Lee has reported previously that European pricing of Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will be EUR649 and EUR899, respectively. the WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt has discovered Amazon UK listings which show that the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro is priced at PS849 and has a delivery date of 1st November. A Pixel 6 Pro with 256GB of storage might be priced at PS100 more, or PS949.

If true, these costs are much lower than what we had hoped for following the announcement that Google announced it was working on the “ultra high end” smartphone in August. Google’s chief of hardware Rick Osterloh even said that the phone will “certainly be a premium-priced product,” which suggested a price of more than $1,000. Surprisingly, these prices are lower than the lower-end Google Pixel 5, which was launched at $699 earlier this year.

After the price leak, fans are expecting the jaw-dropping price of the Google Pixel 6 series in India as well. Considering the history of Google with respect to the predecessors of Google Pixel phones, It’s now being expected that the India price of Google Pixel 6 will start from no more than Rs 49,000.

In fact, there are few reviewers that are claiming to got their hands on the device, and have stated posting the unboxing videos of Google PIxel 6 a day ahead of the launch.

Google is set to unveil its latest smartphones in an event scheduled for Tuesday, October 19 at 1PM ET or 10 AM PT. The main attraction of the upcoming two Pixel smartphones is the under the hood processor. Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is the first one from Google to feature Google made processor Tensor and will be able to support face-unlocking. These can support up to 23W wireless fast charging using the new Pixel Stand, and come with five years of Android security updates.

If you’d like to take a closer review of the phones prior to their official launch, lots of images of the Pixel 6 smartphones have been leaked that show every detail of the design.