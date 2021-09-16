BriefCompaniesGoogleMobileSmartphones
Jaw-Dropping Features of Google Pixel 6 Pro: Will Help To Regain Lost Ground?

Google is all set to launch its sixth-generation Pixel flagships – Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The internet is currently flooded with rumours and leaks about Google’s upcoming Pixel lineup. However, the company has also revealed some features and specifications of Pixel devices, as well as a teaser video on its YouTube channel.

So, let’s take a look at everything that’s been rumoured, leaked, or even confirmed about the soon-to-be-released Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6 Specifications

  1. The most exciting feature of the Google Pixel 6 is its first custom built Tensor SoC. The AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) capabilities in the Tensor chip will take the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to a whole new level.
  2. Google Pixel 6 devices will also have the Titan M2 security chip, making them the safest phones ever.
  3. The Verge recently reported that Google Tensor chip is capable of recording 4K 30fps HDR video while applying HDRNet to every single frame in video.
  4. Google Pixel 6 is rumored to feature a 6.4 inch 90Hz flat display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the other hand, Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.67 inch 120Hz curved AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
  5. The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro support 33W fast charging, which is faster than the 18W supported by both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a.
  6. The Pixel 6 will have a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP telephoto lens as well as the Pixel 6’s two Ultra and Ultra Wide cameras.
  7. Both Pixel phones will be two-toned, with a black camera bump spanning the entire width of the back. This camera bump separates the two colours on the phone’s back. The space above the camera strip can be used to distinguish between the two phones; for example, the Pixel 6 Pro has more blank space above the camera strip.
  8. Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, just like other flagship devices, will not ship with a charger in the box. Apple was the first smartphone brand to ditch the charging adapter for iPhone 12, and then Samsung and Xiaomi followed suit.
  9. The Pixel 6 will reportedly be available in Red, Yellow(ish), Gray, and Black. The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, will be available in three colours: cream/beige, silver, and black.
  10. The price of Google Pixel 6 phones is still a mystery. However, the Pixel 6 Pro will certainly be a premium-priced smartphone with such jaw-dropping features & specs.

Food for Thought

Smartphone companies are not shying away from bringing new technologies and designs into their premium devices. Apple has recently launched their much-awaited iPhone 13 series. Samsung, on the other hand, has launched Galaxy Z Fold 3 and is expected to bring more premium devices like Galaxy S22 Ultra. Therefore, in order to reclaim its lost market share and remain competitive, Google must bring something more innovative than its previous Pixel devices.

The unique design, new Tensor chip, and some major camera upgrades distinguish Pixel 6 series from all of its predecessors and the other Android smartphones available in the market. It would be interesting to see if Google can attract more eyeballs after the launch of Pixel phones and gain a sizeable share of the global smartphone market.

What are your thoughts on Google Pixel 6 devices? Do you think they stack up well against the iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy series? We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

