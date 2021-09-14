CompaniesAppleBrief
Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, and More!

By Itu Rathore
The livestream of the Apple Event 2021 has already begun on the company’s official website and YouTube channel. After months of speculation, leaks, and guesses, the Cupertino giant will finally reveal the price and features of the iPhone 13 series, New iPad 2021, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and a slew of other products and services.

Apple Event 2021: Major Highlights

  1. Apple iPhone 13 mini starts from $699 and iPhone 13 starts from $799.
  2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at 1,099.
  3. Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are available in 5 new colors include Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink. While iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are avaible in four colors include Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue.
  4. All iPhone 13 series including Pro and Pro Max are powered by A15 Bionic chipset which has a new 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, new 5‑core GPU, and new 16‑core Neural Engine.
  5. Apple iPhone 13 series have most advanced dual camera system ever in an iPhone.
  6. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have dual 12 MP camera system – Wide and Ultra Wide cameras.
  7. iPhone 13 has a 2.5-hour longer battery life than the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, will last 1.5 hours longer on a single charge.
  8. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max displays are 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch.
  9. Apple iPhone 13 Pro will lasts 1.5 hour longer than iPhone 12 Pro.
  10. iPhone 13 Pro Max gives up to 2.5 hour longer battery life than iPhone 12 Pro Max.
  11. iPhone 13 Pro has three most powerful cameras ever – Telephoto (3x optical zoom) for closer close-ups, Ultra Wide (Faster sensor, Focus Pixels, 6-element lens) and Wide (100% Focus Pixels, 7-element lens, Sensor-shift OIS).
  12. Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 and will be available later this fall. It is the most durable Apple Watch ever built.
  13. Apple Watch Series 7 has 20% larger display than the Series 6
  14. The 10.2-inch new iPad costs $329 for 64GB storage, while 8.3-inch 5G-capable iPad mini starts at $499.
  15. The new Apple iPad features a powerful A13 chip with 20% faster performance than the previous model.

Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

