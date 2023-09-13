Apple Event 2023: Unveiling Pricing and Features of iPhone 15 Models, Apple Watch Series 9, and More!

The much-awaited Apple Event took place in Cupertino, California, on September 12, 2023. Following months of anticipation, leaks, and speculation, the Cupertino giant has finally revealed the pricing and features of the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Although the tech world eagerly awaits the hands-on reviews set to grace YouTube and review websites in the coming days, the question on everyone’s mind is whether the latest Apple iPhone 15 models, particularly the premium ones – iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max – can truly justify the investment.

Let’s take a closer look at the main highlights of this unforgettable event of the year 2023.

Apple Event 2023: Major Highlights

Apple iPhone 15 starts at $799 (₹79,900), while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 (₹89,900), both for the 128 GB storage. The starting prices of iPhone 15 Pro with 128 GB of storage and iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256 GB of storage are $999 (₹1,34,900) and $1,199 (₹1,59,900), respectively. Apple iPhone 15 features: A 6.1-inch display that is 2X brighter than the iPhone 14, a dynamic island design, ceramic shield for enhanced durability, the most advanced dual camera setup with 48MP main and 12MP Ultra Wide camera, the powerful A16 Bionic chip, 16-core Neural Engine for AI processing, and USB-C charging. iPhone 15 Pro features: A 6.1-inch display with the thinnest bezels, an aerospace‑grade Titanium design, the most powerful A17 Pro chip, a triple Pro camera setup, comprising a 48MP main camera with a larger sensor than its predecessor, along with a 12MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Telephoto, a customizable Action button takes over the role of the traditional mute button, USB‑C with USB 3 speeds, and a plethora of additional enhancements. iPhone 15 Pro Max features: A 6.7-inch display-sized iPhone 15 Pro Max has many similarities with the Pro model iPhone 15 Pro model. However, it distinguishes itself with a higher resolution, offering a remarkable 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi, video and audio playbacks up to 29 hours and 95 hours, respectively. Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are available in five new colours, including Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green and Black. On the other hand, the premium iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices are available in four different colours, including Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. Apple Watch Series 9 priced at $399 (₹41,900), and it is the most durable Apple Watch ever built. This latest addition to the Apple Watch family introduces the most powerful S9 chip, a 30% faster, 4-core neural engine, a 2x brighter display with up to 2000 nits, an impressive 18-hour “all-day” battery life, and NXP’s UWB (Ultra Wideband) chip that enables precise iPhone tracking. Apple Watch Ulta 2 features the same S9 SiP, the advanced UWB chip, the brightest display ever of 3000 nits, a customised Action button, and up to 36 hours of battery life. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 price is tagged at $799 (₹89,900).

Farewell to the Classics:

In a sentimental farewell, Apple bid adieu to some of the iconic features and specifications that were synonymous with the iPhone, such as the Notch (replaced by the Dynamic Island), the Mute Switch (found on iPhone 15 Pro models), and the Lightning port (substituted with USB-C). As the Cupertino giant continues to pave the way for the future, these older models have taken their well-deserved rest, making room for the next generation of devices.

As the excitement settles and we come up with in-depth reviews, one thing is certain: With the launch of iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Apple has once again set the bar high in the fiercely competitive world of smartphones. The iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch Series 9 promise to deliver an unparalleled experience not only for loyal Apple iPhone users but also for Android smartphone enthusiasts who have been long waiting to switch to these new iPhone 15 models.

Are the price and features of iPhone 15 Pro Max make it worth buying, or should we keep our wallets locked away? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.