iPhone 12 May be Missing from Apple Event Today

By Neeraj M
Apple is all set for the annual event today and the world is quite excited to see the new iPhone 12 that has been making the rounds on the internet for quite some time. The excitement towards the new iPhone is quite high among people, be it media professionals, device reviewers, market analysts or general tech enthusiasts. But, this may turn into a disappointment as the latest minute media reports claim that the iPhone may be missing from today’s Apple event.

Jon Prosser and Mark Gurman, the two renowned tech analysts who have a credible record when it comes to reporting about tech, have claimed that Apple may not unveil new iPhone until October.

Yes, this sounds quite disappointing! But that doesn’t mean that today’s Apple event is not going to be any exciting. Apple does have a plan of unveiling a few interesting devices though.

Jon Prosser went on claiming that today’s Apple event is all about Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4 and iPad 8.

However, Apple will refrain from spilling beans on iPhone or AirPods Studio.

Apple Event: Apple Watch and Apple One

iPhone may be missing from Apple’s event scheduled for today but there are other head turning products Apple has lined upto showcase to the world.

Two new Apple Watches! Apple Watch Series 6 could be the successor of Apple Watch Series 5 and would offer fast charging – a feature that users have been demanding for long.

The other Apple Watch could be the show-stealer. As Apple is actively making moves to tag the mid and segment markets in emerging markets, just like an affordable iPhone SE 2020 Apple could also introduce Apple Watch SE to woo users who are quite fascinated about owning Apple watch but the price tag has kept them away. With the new comparatively cheaper Apple Watch SE Apple is aiming to strengthen its position in wearable segment in emerging markets like India and Africa.

Apple One is the other offering that has been the talk of the town for some time now. For the last two years, Apple has been constantly working towards the direction of consolidating its services offerings. In the last three years, Apple posted a record surge in services revenue. Between FY’2016 and FY’2019, Apple revenue from services/software doubled, reaching $46.29 billion in FY’2019. In FY’2020, ending September 30, 2020, the revenue is estimated to cross $50 billion.

Now Apple is willing to take the services game to the next level by consolidating all its services offerings under one product, named Apple One. Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+, along with few other services would be tied together under Apple One and would be available to Apple users for a fixed monthly subscription fee, which could be as low as $9.99.

But Apple’s event is not all about Apple One and Apple Watch alone. AirTags, HomePod and few other surprise elements would also be a part of today’s launch.

Apple’s event has always been as exciting as no other. However, with missing iPhone, it would be interesting to see how long and how much Apple succeeds in keeping the users glued with the offerings.

Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

iPhone 12 May be Missing from Apple Event Today

