BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Is The New Google Pixel Smartphone Ad Compelling Enough To Make You Fall For It?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
20
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Big Tech Firms Once Again To Be Grilled By US Congress: This Time Over Spreading Misinformation!

Big tech firms can't seem to catch a break! Google's Sundar Pichai, Jack Dorsey from Twitter and Facebook's Mark...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

100-Unicorn Strong, The Indian Startup Ecosystem Is Rapidly Growing Backed By Innovation!

India's startup ecosystem is now 100 unicorns-strong, and they are collectively transforming the corporate landscape of the country at...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Vessel of Charity: Facebook Raises Over $5 Billion Through Donation Tools

Every coin has two sides. That is just the nature of how things are. And with a conduit like...
Read more

Even if you are someone who currently owns a Google Pixel smartphone, chances are you do not really remember when was the last time Google pushed you to buy one via its advertising or marketing efforts.

Wondering why? This is because Google’s Pixel range of smartphones has slowly grown a cult following instead of appealing to the mainstream masses like Apple’s iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones.

That being said, Google is now changing up the game, and it’s all set to break Pixel out of its cult-like shell by urging consumers to make the switch from their old device to a brand Pixel smartphone ‘mindfully’.

Advertisements

Take note that the key word here is ‘mindful’. A contemporary concept that requires you to be ever-conscious of everything, the Alphabet-owned giant stresses on it vehemently in its new advert, which comes disguised as a four-and-a-half-minute guided meditation episode.

The video opens up with a young woman’s calm and deep voice set to an ethereal music track playing in the background.

The wise and enlightened voice says, “I know what you’re thinking. If this process is so fast and effortless, why is this video so long?”

She then goes on to explain that even though the process is easy, it needs your mind to take some time and calm down at first.

Here, Google is trying to send consumers into a state of hypnosis wherein they must believe that switching to a Pixel device is the most relaxing thing ever (at least when it comes to smartphones).

Advertisements

The voice then goes on to further say that it likes to turn the Pixel on by using telekinesis. However, that is not the case for average Joes like us, who probably would hold down the button provided on the right-hand side.

The way the voice describes the ability of the Google Pixel smartphone to transfer all of your photos, apps and other vital files from your old and defunct phone is something one could actually mistake for an audio track from Headspace. So very calming and uniquely humorous.

Lastly, she mentions, “You can’t mess this up as long as you trust the process.” Well, the joke is on Google here because they must have thought that trusting the process of selling smartphones simply requires one to release them, and people would buy them just because of that.

Needless to say that Google is leaving no stone turned to position Google Pixel smartphone as the strongest contender to Apple iPhone. It wants to display that despite all the reported issues like fragmentation and security it can provide a similar experience iPhone users have been boasting for a long.

All in all, the new advert is extremely entertaining and might just lead to making consumers reassess the Pixel in a world where smartphones are offering features and specs so good that they are simply a ‘no-brainer’ purchase and doesn’t require one to think ‘mindfully’.
.
What are your thoughts about Google Pixel devices? Do you think they stack up well against the iPhones and Galaxy series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleWeWork IPO: With $9 Billion Valuation And Merger, Softbank Takes A Shot, Again!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Is The New Google Pixel Smartphone Ad Compelling Enough To Make You Fall For It?

Even if you are someone who currently owns a Google Pixel smartphone, chances are you do not really remember...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Google To Pay News Publishers in India: Prepares The Launch Of Google News Showcase

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Google has started making moves in India to avoid similar mistakes that the company made in Australia when it comes to Google News and...
Read more

Big Tech Firms Once Again To Be Grilled By US Congress: This Time Over Spreading Misinformation!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Big tech firms can't seem to catch a break! Google's Sundar Pichai, Jack Dorsey from Twitter and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg are once again all...
Read more

Facebook And Google May Have To Cough Up More Money To Show News!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Australia's law requiring big tech firms to pay news publishers came into effect, the battleground has now shifted to the United States, wherein...
Read more

Despite 50% Cut In Google Play Commission Indian Startups Are Not Yet Happy!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
For quite some time, multiple Indian startups have been protesting against Google and Apple levying commission on in-app purchases for apps listed in the...
Read more

Google May Have To Cough Up $5 Billion In Fine For Tracking Users In Incognito Mode!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The new fine of Google could make a big dent in the financial book of the internet behemoth. Google's upcoming tryst with a lawsuit...
Read more

Google Will No Longer Track Users Across Multiple Sites: Pledges To Adopt Pro-Privacy Ad Buying Tools!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google’s advertising business is all set to undergo some major privacy-pro changes. In what can only be called a shocking announcement, the search giant...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.