TikTok Gearing Up For India Relaunch

TikTok never gave up on India totally, and this is quite evident from the fact that the company has been rejecting all the possible merger options even after getting banned in India last year.

According to the recent media report, TikTok is once again in talks with Indian authorities seeking the ban revoked. The new IT rules that have come into effect recently have made the short video sharing platform look at the Indian market, again.

TikTok has gained confidence after the current US government decided to repeal the ban on TikTok that was imposed by Donald Trump-led government.

TikTok India Comeback: Big Picture

TikTok has written to the IT Ministry of India highlighting how the short video sharing major is in compliance with the new IT rules that came into effect on May 26.

In the letter, TikTok points that the trade between India and China is back to normal and border tension is also decreased to a significant level.

TikTok has once again emphasised that the users’ data privacy and security is the topmost priority and no on circumstances that would be compromised.

In June last year, TikTok announced to set up servers in India in the following 12 – 18 months to iron out issues related to Indian users’ data harvesting.

In February this year, TikTok almost shut down its Indian operations by laying off the majority of the Indian workforce.

In April this year, GOI decided to permanently ban TikTok in India.

In May 2021, Nikhil Gandhi, Head – TikTok India, quit the company.

In June last year, the Indian government decided to ban TikTok along with other 59 Chinese apps citing data privacy reasons.

TikTok then claimed that no data was being shared with China.

At the time of the ban, TikTok was reportedly having 119 million monthly active users in India.

Many companies, including Microsoft, SoftBank reportedly made an attempt to buy TikTok’s Indian operations.

TikTok is still the most downloaded non-gaming apps worldwide despite the ban in India.

India and Pakistan are the only countries in the world where TikTok is banned now.

TikTok India Launch: Food For Thought

Owned by ByteDance, TikTok is leaving no stone unturned to have the doors open for it in India once again. The management apparently believes that there could be no better time than now to restate the discussion with the Indian government which is looking to every social media platform to adhere to the new guidelines, and TikTok is in full compliance with the same.

Even if the ban on TikTok is revoked, it’s going to be an uphill battle for TikTok in India. Unlike last year, the market equations are changed. Taking the advantage of TikTok absence from the market, many homegrown short video apps have mushroomed and captured a sizeable market.

Will the comeback of TikTok in India excite creators and users like before, is a questions that only time will tell.