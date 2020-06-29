MobileMobile Apps
India Bans 59 Popular Chinese Apps Including TikTok, ClubFactory, Mi Community!

By Aarzu Khan
Yes, ending all the rumours and speculation, India has banned 59 popular Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok.

For long, the internet was flooded with the all kind of speculations, rumours and the possibility of many popular apps getting banned by India as an aftermath of the recent India-China tussle. However, the government of India remained tight lipped about the possible move.

Today, ending all such rumours, the government of India has officially announced its decision to ban 59 popular apps in India. TikTok, ShareIt, Club Factory, Baidu Map, UC Browser, Mi Community, WeChat are the ones that are going to face the severe damages from the decision.

The government has clarified that lately there have been raging concerns related to users’ sensitive personal data safety. Acting upon that The Ministry of Information Technology has decided to shut the doors for these apps that pose a threat to sovereignty and security of India.

The ministry has also clarified that the decision is taken only after multiple complaints that are received recently from multiple sources related to data theft, misuse of sensitive personal data of users of these apps available on both Android and iOS.

Here is the list of banned Chinese apps:

  • TikTok
  • Shareit
  • Kwai
  • UC Browser
  • Baidu Map
  • Shein
  • Clash of Kings
  • Du Battery saver
  • Helo
  • Likee
  • YouCam makeup
  • Mi Community
  • CM Browser
  • Virus Cleaner
  • APUS Browser
  • ROMWE
  • Club Factory
  • WeChat
  • Newsdog
  • Beauty Plus
  • QQ Mail
  • Weibo
  • QQ Music
  • QQ Newsfeed
  • Bigo Live
  • Selfie Live
  • Selfie City
  • Mail Master
  • Parallel Space
  • Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

  • WeSync
  • ES File Explorer
  • Viva Video
  • Meitu
  • Vigo Video
  • New Video Status
  • Du Recorder
  • Vault – Hide
  • Cache Cleaner
  • Du Cleaner
  • Du Browser
  • HAGO – Play with New Friends
  • Cam Scanner
  • Clean Master
  • Wonder Camera
  • Photo Wonder
  • QQ Player
  • We Meet
  • Sweet Selfie
  • Baidu Translate
  • Vmate
  • QQ International
  • QQ Security Centre
  • QQ Launcher
  • U Video
  • V fly Status Video
  • Mobile Legends
  • Du Privacy

The ban of these popular apps could have a ripple effect on various companies as well as the relationship with China.

While the government has clarified that the decision is driven by users’ data the security concerns and their privacy, the current scenario indicates that it’s more of a tactical move Indian government has made to express their anger against China.

A day before we wrote how strategically slamming doors to Chinese companies, currently operating in India, could help India to win the ongoing cold war with the neighbour. Banning the selected apps was one of those.

This is not the first time when TikTok is banned in India. Last year also the government made a similar move against TikTok but had to revoke that after the SC verdict. This is the first time, however, when Indian has banned Chinese apps in such a number.

On the other hand, the move will benefit indian apps that are trying to eat into the market of these popular Chinese apps. This could be the perfect time for homegrown apps to lure the users of these Chinese apps before the dust is settled.

Now, the Indian government has taken a shot, it would be interesting to see how the China government is going to react to it.

