BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

Microsoft Aims Global Acquisition Of TikTok, Including India!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
25
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook Reveals Big Plans Behind The WhatsApp JioMart Integration In India

After Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) acquired a minority stake of 9.99% in Jio Platforms for a whopping $5.7 billion in...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Facebook Launches Music Videos to Eat into YouTube’s Market

With the launch of Music Videos, Facebook has made another competitive move against its biggest opponent, Google.
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Microsoft To Acquire TikTok In the US?

The rumours are making rounds that Microsoft may acquire TikTok to keep the popular short video sharing...
Read more

It seems like TikTok can finally shed its Chinese origin from all over the world.

It has recently been revealed by people in the know that Microsoft is now aiming to acquire TikTok’ globally instead of going after their United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand operations only.

Though the news is yet to be officially confirmed, the question that arrives here is – Why did Microsoft make a sudden change from their previously confirmed plan?

Advertisements

The person happens to be tightly linked with ByteDance’s Asia-Pacific operations, under the condition of anonymity has revealed that Microsoft became attracted to the idea of buying all of TikTok’s global business due to the operational complexity, global growth potential and ease of management. Microsoft realised that it would be very difficult to separate the back-office functions such as HR and so on.

Additionally, the individual also mentioned that the tech behemoth wants to ensure users have access to the app when they travel from one country to another.

The deal could be to tune of $50 billion as existing investors and TikTok management finds the exploded growth of TikTok in a very short span of time very compelling.

Following Microsoft’s announcement on Sunday, Trump on the very next day, in a statement regarding the same said that buying TikTok out entirely is way better than just getting 30% of it. He also mentioned whomsoever closes the deal should be paying a hefty amount to the US Treasury.

Here it needs mentioning that this deal wouldn’t be extending to China as TikTok operations are limited to outside of its origin country. Chinese citizens primarily use ‘Douyin’ which is often dubbed as the sister app of TikTok.

Advertisements

Currently, according to the sources who have revealed this particular information to Financial Times, Microsoft executives are busy trying to ease the worries of the Chinese government when it comes to getting stuck between the crosshairs of the tussle between Beijing and Washington.

Nonetheless, it is quite understandable that there are far too many moving parts in this deal which makes it quite a complex one.

Challenges For The Global Acquisition Of TikTok

One of the biggest obstacles which stand in the way of the deal materialising is obviously the valuation. When questioned about the same, one of the anonymous sources mentioned that the two parties are having to partake in a game of multi-dimensional chess and reaching a valuation both of them agree with is going to be a long battle. This is because there are multiple stakeholders starting from governments and minority shareholders in ByteDance, all of whom currently have their eyes on the deal.

Other than that, the second biggest obstacle that stands in the way of the acquisition is the huge challenge of ripping apart TikTok’s technology from ByteDance.

The sources have said that the Chinese-origin company, long before the talks of acquisition ever began, was working on separating the data and algorithms of Tiktok between China and the rest of the world. However, there is no information when it comes to how successful they have been in doing so.

According to the new information that has come to light, Microsoft has added an agreement wherein within one year they want to separate TikTok from its Chinese parent and address all the concerns of US government over the security of data. However, the sources in the know speculate it will easily take 5-7 years in doing so and thus consider that the timeframe will inevitably be extended.

Lifting Of The Indian TikTok Ban Post Acquisition?

if Microsoft acquires TikTok globally, it will kill all the concerns of authorities in various countries including India. The acquisition will help TikTok returning to its 200 million-strong Indian user base. India is TikTok’s biggest market which is seconded by the United States.

If the popular short-form video app is purchased by Microsoft then it can help them shed their Chinese origin which was one of the core reasons why it got banned in the first place. Although at the same time it would also diminish the chances of all the Indian-made TikTok clones to take off, it will probably be a good thing for all the creators who lost their following and influence on the app overnight.

One of the sources who has been following this acquisition from India has revealed that there, in fact, is a deal in the works with Microsoft. However, if that falls through, ByteDance can very well sell TikTok India to either any other foreign investor or Indian buyers.

Now, it remains to be seen how the plot further thickens and in whose favour does it end up playing out. We will keep you posted on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleAccenture Europe Revenue Share by Quarter
Next articleAccenture Quarterly Revenue by Type of Work

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Microsoft Aims Global Acquisition Of TikTok, Including India!

It seems like TikTok can finally shed its Chinese origin from all over the world.
Read more
Brief

Will Google’s Move To Delete 2,500 YouTube Channels Add Fuel To The Fire With China?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The US-China trade war has started rearing its ugly head. Both sides are now turning to extreme measures on the digital front...
Read more
Brief

Will You Buy iPhone 12 Pro At US$20,500?

Neeraj M - 0
if you are suspecting any typo error here, you are highly mistaken! The price of iPhone 12 Pro is US$ 20,500 (₹15,35,000)...
Read more
Brief

Google Is Shutting Down Google Play Music

Dazeinfo - 0
Google Play Music will soon be buried in Google's graveyard. The company has announced that by December the service will be completely...
Read more
Mobile

The Lawsuit That Could Force Apple To Exit China Market

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like China is now turning up the heat and is ready to take some really hostile measures after being worn...
Read more
Brief

Global eCommerce Sales to Reach $3.9 Trillion in 2020 [REPORT]

Khushi Rebekah - 0
As the coronavirus pandemic has lead healthcare authorities to discourage physical social contact as much as possible, the most popular mode of...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...
Read more

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

More Articles Like This

Microsoft Confirms That Buying TikTok Is On The Cards!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Putting an end to all speculations Microsoft has confirmed that the company is actively exploring options to buy TikTok. The Redmond giant...
Read more

Microsoft To Acquire TikTok In the US?

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The rumours are making rounds that Microsoft may acquire TikTok to keep the popular short video sharing app operational in the US.
Read more

Google Wanted To Acquire Facebook But The Objective Was Quite Concerning!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Can you imagine how powerful Google would have been today if it had access to monstrous amount of data that Facebook owns...
Read more

Microsoft Surface Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2014 – Q4 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the...
Read more

Industry Experts are Still Optimistic About TikTok’s Growth in India

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Chinese short-video app TikTok has consistently generated several headlines a day for the past three weeks after the Indian government decided to...
Read more

Indian TikTok Alternatives Fast Catching Up: App Install Grew by 155% [REPORT]

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
After the Indian government's ban on 59 Chinese apps including the widely popular short-video app TikTok back in early June, a huge...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.