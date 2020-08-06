More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Accenture Europe revenue share by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2014 to Q3 2020. After North America, Europe is the second biggest market for Accenture plc in terms of revenue. The region accounted for approximately 32.5% of the company’s total revenue during the fiscal Q3 2020. Accenture quarterly revenue from Europe declined a notable 5.2% YoY and 1.48% QoQ, to $3,575 million during the quarter.

Region Europe Source Accenture plc SEC Filings Graph ID 925 Note Accenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

