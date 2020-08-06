Last Updated:

Accenture Europe Revenue Share by Quarter

The below graph represents the share of Accenture quarterly revenue from Europe, starting from fiscal Q1 2014 to Q3 2020. Europe remained the second biggest market for Accenture plc in terms of revenue. The quarterly revenue from Europe amounted to $3,575 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, with nearly 5.2% YoY and 1.48% QoQ decline.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Accenture Europe revenue share by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2014 to Q3 2020. After North America, Europe is the second biggest market for Accenture plc in terms of revenue. The region accounted for approximately 32.5% of the company’s total revenue during the fiscal Q3 2020. Accenture quarterly revenue from Europe declined a notable 5.2% YoY and 1.48% QoQ, to $3,575 million during the quarter.

RegionEurope
SourceAccenture plc SEC Filings
Graph ID925
NoteAccenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

Accenture Quarterly Revenue from North America

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the share of Accenture quarterly revenue from...
Read more
GraphFarm

Accenture Quarterly Revenue by Region: FY Q1 2014 – Q3 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Accenture quarterly revenue by region, starting...
Read more
GraphFarm

Accenture Quarterly Revenue by Segment

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Accenture quarterly revenue by segment, starting...
Read more
GraphFarm

Accenture Costs and Expenses by Quarter: FY Q1 2002 – Q3 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Accenture costs and expenses by quarter,...
Read more
GraphFarm

Accenture Total Operating Expenses by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Accenture total operating expenses by quarter,...
Read more
GraphFarm

Accenture Cash on Hand by Quarter: FY Q1 2002 – Q3 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Accenture cash on hand by quarter,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.