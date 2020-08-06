Last Updated:

Accenture Quarterly Revenue from North America

The below graph represents the share of Accenture quarterly revenue from North America, starting from fiscal Q1 2014 to Q3 2020. During the third quarter ended May 31, 2020, the company generated about $5239.28 million in revenue from the North America region, representing approximately 47.7% of the total revenue.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the share of Accenture quarterly revenue from North America, starting from fiscal Q1 2014 to Q3 2020. North America, which includes the United States and Canada, has always been the biggest market for the company. Interestingly, about 47.7% of Accenture’s total revenue in fiscal Q3 2020 came from the North America region, amounting to $5239.28 million.

RegionNorth America
SourceAccenture plc SEC Filings
Graph ID924
NoteAccenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

