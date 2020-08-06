More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the share of Accenture quarterly revenue from North America, starting from fiscal Q1 2014 to Q3 2020. North America, which includes the United States and Canada, has always been the biggest market for the company. Interestingly, about 47.7% of Accenture’s total revenue in fiscal Q3 2020 came from the North America region, amounting to $5239.28 million.

Region North America Source Accenture plc SEC Filings Graph ID 924 Note Accenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

