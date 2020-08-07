More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Accenture quarterly revenue by type of work, starting from fiscal Q1 2003 to Q3 2020. Interestingly, over 54.6% of the company’s total revenue in FY Q3 2020 came from its consulting business, and rest 45.4% from outsourcing business. Accenture consulting revenue declined 3.8% YoY, to $5,997.89 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The decline in revenue was led by the decline in Europe and North America revenues, partially offset by the strong growth in other Growth Markets.

Region Worldwide Source Accenture plc SEC Filings Graph ID 926 Note Accenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

In fiscal Q1 2020, Accenture quarterly revenue from consulting services reached an all-time high of $6,377.25 million, worldwide.

On the other hand, Accenture outsourcing revenue increased a modest 2.68% YoY during the fiscal Q3 2020, to an all-time high of $4,993.4 million.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.