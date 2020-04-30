BriefSocial Media
Updated:

TikTok’s Growth In India: 611 Million Downloads And Counting!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
45
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

A Tsunami of Startup Layoffs Is Coming: Employees Must Brace For Rainy Days!

The advent of the COVID-19 has impacted all kinds of businesses no matter how big or small...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

47% of Startups in India Are Left With Cash Runway Of A Month Only! [STUDY]

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has landed a lot of Indian startups and small and medium...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Microsoft To Invest In Paytm: What’s On The Cards?

Looks like India startups have suddenly become hot favourites for US tech giants. After the big announcement...
Read more

The number of TikTok users in India is increasing at a much faster pace than anyone has ever imagined. In fact, arch-rival Facebook is yet to achieve the milestone that TikTok has reached in just a few years.

You must certainly be living under a rock if you haven’t yet noticed how the social media app TikTok is gaining massive popularity worldwide. This Chinese-origin social media app has for long been trying to close in on Facebook and its family of apps when it comes to growth.

In consonance with recent findings from the latest news, TikTok has reportedly reached a whopping 2 billion downloads worldwide on both the Apple App Store and on the Google Play store. It is also learnt that the number of TikTok users in India alone stands at 611 million, a staggering 30% of TikTok unique app downloads worldwide

Advertisements

According to Sensor Tower, TikTok is the first app after Facebook’s marquee app, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger to break past the 2 billion downloads figure since January 1 of 2014. (Sensor Tower began its app analysis on that date).

The TikTok app after merging with Musical.ly was rolled out worldwide in the month of August in the year 2018. Therefore, it took TikTok less than two years to achieve this milestone. 

TikTok’s growth trajectory, when compared to Facebook, is a lot more because the latter launched in the year 2004 and it took them a painstaking 13 years to reach 2 billion monthly users in Q2 2017. This shows that TikTok is increasingly becoming a force to reckon with in the entire social media space. 

India, which is the biggest country by the number of users for both Facebook and TikTok now, has become the most important market to conquer. To put things in context, Facebook has 330 million active monthly users in India.

In India, the TikTok’s popularly got significantly fuelled by users from the suburbs, far from bustling metropolitan cities. TikTok with its 15-second bass drops, lip-syncs, and dating advice videos, in an unprecedented way, has been able to bring a new kind of Indian user into the fold of socially networked communication.

Advertisements

Aman Kumar who is the Chief Business Officer at KalaGato mentioned that a majority of TikTok’s users in India are in the age bracket of 18-35 years old and come from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

TikTok Users in India: Monetisation Challenge

Now when it comes to revenue, TikTok, however, is still heavily reliant on its origin-country China which contributes close of 72.3% to its entire revenue share. As of right now, users worldwide have spent about $456.7 million on TikTok to date, up from $175 million five months ago. The revenue figure which the app generates from India particularly is not yet available. However, with 30% of its 2 billion unique downloads coming from India, TikTok can surely be expected to start minting some serious money from this country soon.

Traffic monetisation is not the only challenge for TikTok in India. It should be noted that the journey for TikTok in India hasn’t exactly been a smooth but perhaps a slightly rocky one. Not too long ago, in the previous year itself, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India probed an investigation into the app because of its lapses in privacy. The government was quite concerned particularly about the privacy of TikTok users in India. Tracking users’ behaviour which might be getting saved TikTok server, located somewhere in China, was another major concern for the Indian authorities. TikTok then had to go ahead and clarify that they would soon be setting up a data centre in India itself.

All said and done, it is quite evident that TikTok’s playful, short-video format and straightforward user interface have turned smartphones into a creator’s studio. Something which now allows aspiring actors, dancers and performers to gain recognition via leveraging the power of social media. It is a judgement-free platform that doesn’t require its users to pretend that they are on the internet for a good and productive reason. Therefore, whatever disdain it may inspire, its further growth and success in India is definitely undeniable.

Previous articleCoronavirus Tracking App: The Test Version From Apple And Google Is Out!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

TikTok’s Growth In India: 611 Million Downloads And Counting!

The number of TikTok users in India is increasing at a much faster pace than anyone has...
Read more
Brief

Coronavirus Tracking App: The Test Version From Apple And Google Is Out!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Coronavirus tracking app people need the most at unprecedented testing time. Companies are leaving no stone unturned to make anything that...
Read more
Brief

Amazon Pay Later With 0% Interest Offering Is A Real Head Turner

Huma Raffath - 0
The long-anticipated Amazon Pay Later service is finally made available to all of its customers in India. Amazon India...
Read more
Brief

Spending Behaviour Of Indians: Liquor And Dine-Out Would be Affected The Most!

Huma Raffath - 0
The spending behaviour of Indians after the lockdown is removed is an interesting topic to study. While essential products and services will...
Read more
Brief

WhatsApp Money Lending Offering: Looking Beyond WhatsApp Pay?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
WhatsApp money lending offering could give many Indian startups run for their money. It is often remarked that almost...
Read more
Brief

H1B Visa Cancellation In the US To Cost 200,000 People Legal Status!

Huma Raffath - 0
People living on H1B visa in the US are going to have a tough time. In the wake of...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

New TikTok Security Flaw Is A Real Threat To Users: Beware!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
TikTok the second most popular free Android app in 2019 and emerging social media platform which has lately been giving fierce competition...
Read more

Penalise Users Spreading Fake Information On TikTok And Facebook: Indian Government

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The increasing fake news on Facebook or TikTok is only making the already complex situation worst for the Indian government. Eventually, the...
Read more

Will YouTube’s New Feature Kill TikTok?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Facebook, it's Youtube that has been closely monitoring the exceptional growth of TikTok. And, the new feature of YouTube is a...
Read more

How TikTok Can Improve Your Business

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
TikTok is a social media platform that, although is still in its infancy, is soaring high in terms of popularity. At the...
Read more

TikTok Growth in the US: Just Hype Or Perfect For Brands To Target Gen Z?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In 2020 all brands, businesses and marketers are obsessed with figuring out how TikTok has gained such massive popularity and user base...
Read more

Facebook Finally Admits They Are Concerned About TikTok’s Rapid Growth

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook is facing the biggest threat since its existence. The social media app that allows users to post...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.