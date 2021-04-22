BriefInternet
Updated:

Keep Your Aadhaar Card Locked: UIDAI Takes A Measure To Prevent Adhaar Fraud!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
3
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google’s Dirty Secret Has Left Android Users In Australia Stunned, Strikes Back!

After going head-to-head with Google to make the search giant agreeing to its Media Bargaining Code, Australia is now...
Read more
AppleVasanth R - 0

What Convinced Apple Inc. (AAPL) And Google Inc. (GOOG) To Kill All Long Hauled Patent Litigation Cases ?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) founder Steve Jobs had famously declared that he would unleash “thermonuclear war” against Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). The battle against Google...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Apple Has Finally Found The Right Partners To Launch Apple Cars By 2025

Rumours of a possible Apple Car in the making has been doing rounds for quite some time. But so...
Read more

At a time when data breaches have become way too frequent, the Unique Identification Authority of India, aka UIDAI, has come to the rescue of Indian citizens.

To strengthen the data security and privacy of all Aadhaar card holders, UIDAI provides a feature to lock and unlock your Aadhaar number. This will prevent Indian consumers from falling prey to banking and finance-related frauds.

Fraudsters who are adept at executing online banking scams are experts in fishing out sensitive data after they get their hands on an individual’s 12-digit UIDAI number. Thus the inclusion of this feature has become a must.

Advertisements

With your Aadhaar number locked, threat actors or fraudsters wouldn’t be able to use it to authenticate any services as it would then ask for Virtual ID verification, which is made available only to the original Aadhaar Card holder once the feature is implemented.

A locked Aadhaar card’s virtual ID (VID) authentication prevents the misuse of the 12-digit unique UIDAI number. You can switch this feature on for your own Aadhaar number by following the steps mentioned below:

Steps To Lock Your Aadhaar Card

  • Send an SMS to 1947 from your Aadhaar registered mobile number. Adhere to the format ‘GETOTP’ to successfully start the registration process.
  • Once sent, the UIDAI will send a 6 digit OTP on your registered mobile number.
  • After receiving the 6-digit OTP, you need need to send a second SMS in the text format LOCKUID followed by the last four digits of your Aadaar card number and the 6 digit OTP you received shortly before.
  • Once you send the second SMS, the UIDAI will proceed to lock your Aadhaar Card number by sending a confirmation message in reply.

Now, if you wish to unlock your Aadhaar card when you download your new Aadhaar Card, then follow the steps below:

Steps To Unlock Your Aadhaar Card

  • Send an SMS to 1947 to receive an OTP. The SMS format should be GETOTP followed by the last 6 digits of your virtual ID number, aka VID.
  • After that, the UIDAI will send you a 6 digit OTP in reply to your message.
  • Send another SMS after you receive the OTP. The text format should be UNLOCKUID followed by the 6 digit VID and 6-digit OTP.
  • After receiving the second SMS, the UIDAI will proceed to unlock your Aadhaar number by sending a confirmation message in response to your SMS. And you’re done!

All in all, while the entire process of locking and unlocking your Aadhaar number might seem a tad more tedious than other procedures. It is a must if you wish to protect yourself from the growing number of scams and frauds happening in the country. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleNetflix Won’t Shut You Out If You Are Freeloading On Your Friend’s Account!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisements

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Keep Your Aadhaar Card Locked: UIDAI Takes A Measure To Prevent Adhaar Fraud!

At a time when data breaches have become way too frequent, the Unique Identification Authority of India, aka UIDAI,...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

PAN-Aadhaar Card linking Deadline Extends!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
: Central Government of India extends the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN card from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021. The income...
Read more

State-Wise Number of Aadhaar Card Issued In India: May 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above table represents the state-wise number of Aadhaar assigned in India in May 2020. The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has issued a...
Read more

The Deadline to Link Aadhaar Card With Pan Card Extended, But it Remains Inevitable

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 1
You must link Aadhaar with PAN card, the government has reiterated once again! In the 2017 budget, the government imposed a new rule on the...
Read more

State-Wise Number of Aadhaar Card Issued In India: 2019

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above table represents the state-wise number of Aadhaar assigned in India as of 2019. The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has issued...
Read more

Number of Aadhaar Enabled Transactions in India, by Month

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the growth in the number of Aadhaar based transactions in India by month. AePS (Aadhaar enabled payment system) is a...
Read more

Aadhaar Has Helped Indian Government To Save Rs. 90,000 Crore: UIDAI

Brief Chetna Bajpai - 0
The use of Aadhaar has resulted in the savings of a whopping Rs. 90,000 crore as on March 31, as stated by J Satyanarayana,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.