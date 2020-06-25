BriefInternet
Updated:

The Deadline to Link Aadhaar Card With Pan Card Extended, But it Remains Inevitable

By Khushi Rebekah
43
0

Must Read

BriefNisha Butolia - 2

Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Will The Absence Of Chinese Funding Cripple The Indian Startup Ecosystem?

The Indian startup ecosystem, amid the growing tensions between India and China’s relationship from the past few...
Read more
BriefMerlyn Shelley - 0

The New E-commerce Policy: The First Step To Stave Off Chinese Companies from India?

The recent border clash between India and China, where India lost the precious lives of 20 soldiers,...
Read more

You must link Aadhaar with PAN card, the government has reiterated once again!

In the 2017 budget, the government imposed a new rule on the citizens of India instructing compulsory linking the Aadhaar card and PAN card. Under this rule, PAN card without a linked Aadhaar card would become inoperable and void.

The initial deadline for this procedure was set for September 30, 2019, giving the center and the citizens 2 years to complete the process. However, this deadline got extended multiple times. It first drew out to December, 31, 2019 and was further delayed to March 31, 2020.

Advertisements

In March, however, a third extension was announced, with the new deadline moving up to June 30, 2020, owing to the coronavirus outbreak and hopes of it being under control by the stipulated time. As the situation continues to worsen, and as many Aadhaar cards still remain un-linked to pan cards, the centre has announced the fourth deadline for March 31, 2021.

What Happens If PAN and Aadhaar Aren’t Linked

As mentioned earlier, if a PAN card isn’t linked to an Aadhaar card, it will become inoperable past the deadline.

Consequently, holders of these PAN cards will be unable to perform a wide array of financial transactions and activities. These include opening a bank account, applying for credit/debit cards, buying and selling various goods such as vehicles, making big payments to establishments, etc. Additionally, these individuals will be unable to file for Income Tax Return from the government, a very important annual tax filing for all Indians.

To make the process easier and contact-less, people can directly link their Aadhaar and PAN on the Income Tax Department’s website in a few quick steps.

But Why is the Government Pushing for this Move?

With so many deadline extensions for a rule that came into effect 3 years ago, one can’t help but wonder about the purpose it serves.

Advertisements

The Aadhaar card is a unique identification card that assigns 12 digit numbers to all applicants, granted they’re citizens of India. This designated number then becomes a numerical code for all personal identification data of the individual, which is stored in the government’s database. Thus, the Aadhaar card is an important identification card that lends credibility to individuals to a certain extent.

Making the linking of the PAN card, a document that makes the holder financially valid, and the Aadhaar card, which makes the holder’s identity valid, is thus an attempt to merge these two facets of everyday life.

On one hand, this would make bigger transactions more secure, make financial crimes more difficult to execute, and reduce the amount of paperwork and verification required for certain processes like opening bank accounts and fixed deposits.

But on the flip side, the linkage merges two highly sensitive databases.

The Aadhaar card has been scrutinized from the start, due to its imposition without deliberation, the massive budget of Rs. 11, 300 crores that went into it, and finally for being announced as a mandatory document. It continues to be seen as a scheme to converge citizen-related databases, as it is now necessary to avail a variety of facilities.

With the addition of PAN card data to this trove, citizens’ financial activities now have a clear, traceable source. This isn’t a concern in and of itself, but it becomes one when PAN cards deemed invalid are considered. With this rule, people who fail to link these two cards would be financially defunct. They’d be unable to do basic things like opening bank accounts or fixed deposits.

This fact feeds into widespread fears about the possibility of detailed surveillance of all citizens by the state. When taken in the context of recent controversial developments like the CAA and NRC, the thought of being stripped of one’s financial validity leads to larger fears about survival. Because while there are provisions for citizens to link the two cards past the deadline, there is also great uncertainty about the future of citizenship in India.

Previous articleCognizant Churns it’s Workforce as Covid19 is Crashing Hard on the Economy
Next articleChina’s Xiaomi Is Covering Itself With “Made in India” Posters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Will The Licence Fee Cut Trigger A Price War Among Wired Broadband Service Providers In India?

If you are someone who uses a wired broadband connection at home, then this may excite you...
Read more
Brief

China’s Xiaomi Is Covering Itself With “Made in India” Posters

Merlyn Shelley - 0
China-based, the fourth-largest smartphone maker, Xiaomi is making desperate attempts to prove itself as much Indian as any other homegrown company is....
Read more
Brief

The Deadline to Link Aadhaar Card With Pan Card Extended, But it Remains Inevitable

Khushi Rebekah - 0
You must link Aadhaar with PAN card, the government has reiterated once again! In the 2017 budget, the government...
Read more
Brief

Cognizant Churns it’s Workforce as Covid19 is Crashing Hard on the Economy

Merlyn Shelley - 0
Once again, Cognizant layoffs employees in India. The New Jersey-based IT servicing and consulting firm Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) is levelling up their employee's...
Read more
Brief

Can Indian Startups Afford to Turn their Backs on China?

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The Indo-China relationship has been excessively strained these past few months, owing to a change in India's FDI policy and the border...
Read more
Brief

Xiaomi To Take Smartphone Camera Technology To A Whole New Level

Merlyn Shelley - 0
Xiaomi (SEHK: 1810) is rejuvenating the slider camera feature in a brand new way to make the best use of the screen...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

China’s Xiaomi Is Covering Itself With “Made in India” Posters

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
China-based, the fourth-largest smartphone maker, Xiaomi is making desperate attempts to prove itself as much Indian as any other homegrown company is....
Read more

Indian Startups Backed by Chinese Investors Facing The New Weapon Of Consumers!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Consumers in India, to reinforce their anti-Chinese sentiments following the grave turn of events at Ladakh’s Galvan valley, have now emerged with...
Read more

The New E-commerce Policy: The First Step To Stave Off Chinese Companies from India?

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The recent border clash between India and China, where India lost the precious lives of 20 soldiers, could have a far-reaching impact....
Read more

Google’ New Startup Program Provides A Big Growth Opportunity To Many Indian Startups

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
Google is now divulging a curative support program exclusive for Indian Startup companies in the midst of the new typical COVID19 crisis....
Read more

Flipkart All Set To Take On JioMart With 90-Minutes Hyperlocal Delivery Offering

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The Walmart owned e-commerce retailer Flipkart is unwinding an ice-breaking debut of 90 minutes Hyperlocal delivery offer to stand out in the...
Read more

Surge In Video Consumption in India Has Triggered Investors Interest In Video Apps

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The descent into a ‘new normal’ because of the coronavirus pandemic has given rise to a different pattern of consumer behaviour. During...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.