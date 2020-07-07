Last Updated:

State-Wise Number of Aadhaar Card Issued In India: May 2020

The below table represents the state-wise number of Aadhaar assigned in India as of May 31, 2020. Interestingly, approximately 88.6% of Indians live in the 36 states/union territories now have Aadhaar cards, according to the data provided by UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India).

More Actionable Insights

The above table represents the state-wise number of Aadhaar assigned in India in May 2020. The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has issued a total of 121.5 crore Aadhaar cards in 36 states/union territories of India as of May 2020. That means approximately 88.6% of Indians live in those 36 states/union territories now have Aadhaar cards.

RegionIndia
SourceUIDAI
Table ID450

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

Cisco Quarterly Revenue by Region: FY Q1 2012 – Q3 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Cisco quarterly...
Read more
GraphFarm

Cisco Cash Reserves by Quarter: FY Q1 1996 – Q3 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Cisco cash...
Read more
GraphFarm

Cisco Quarterly Revenue by Products and Services

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Cisco quarterly...
Read more
GraphFarm

Cisco Operating Expenses by Quarter: FY Q1 1995 – Q3 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Cisco operating...
Read more
GraphFarm

Cisco Total Cost of Sales by Quarter: FY Q1 1995 – Q3 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Cisco total...
Read more
GraphFarm

Cisco Revenue and Net Income by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Cisco revenue...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.