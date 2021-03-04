BriefSocial MediaSocial News
Updated:

E-Commerce On The Radar, Soon You May ‘Shop’ On Twitter Too!

By Jayesh Sharma
2
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

TikTok Coughs Up $92 Million In Fine For Harvesting User Data Of Minors!

The popular short-form video app TikTok simply can’t catch a break! Besides dealing with its botched acquisition now stuck...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance Aims To Launch Its Own Version Of UPI-Like Payments Network With Google And Facebook!

The mammoth tech-petroleum conglomerate Reliance aims to create its own version of UPI! According to the latest news, the Mukesh...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

UPI Transactions Slowing Down? 2.29 Billion In February, A Dip From January!

For the last few months, the growth in the number of UPI transactions has been below expectations. Industry experts...
Read more

With the e-commerce bandwagon only growing by the day, Twitter has looked to ensure that they are included in the caravan too.

After tantalizing hints about a new commerce option being in development during its Analyst Day presentation, the California-based microblogging platform has confirmed a biggie!

After spotting the new experiment’s screenshots as shared by avid social media consultant Matt Navarra, Twitter has affirmed that it’s testing out a new way to display tweets that link out to e-commerce product pages.

Advertisements

The original posts surfaced online when Qatar-based Yasser Masood first saw the experiments on an Android device (subsequently shared by Matt Navarra). The new e-commerce Twitter card, as can be seen here, includes a product title and code, along with the much vaunted ‘Shop’ button.

By listing the product price with the displayed info sourced from the relevant product page on the businesses’ site, it is à la products on Shopifiy Store.

The new Twitter card format is the microblogging site’s bold yet long overdue push to experiment around with the ‘Shop’ button and integrate product details directly into the tweet itself. Also including the product name, shop name, and product pricing.

There is some serious buck to be made with the ‘Shop’ feature, seeing how it could tie up nicely with virtually anything and everything a user sees on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook. The purchase made available to the user with just a few clicks!

Even though in the nascent stages of development, the new reveal is just a glimpse of what to expect from Twitter on the e-commerce side of things.

Advertisements

Twitter is aiming to double its DAU (Daily Active Users) and revenue by 2023. The introduction of new features that brings Twitter closer to eCommerce seems to be a part of the strategy the microblogging platform has laid out to achieve the goal set for itself.

With Twitter also confirming to outlets that the tweet is an example of a new treatment for “organic” tweets focused on e-commerce, the tweets could also go well as ads on the platform.

The format could also serve as a launchpad for Twitter’s larger vision to become a more creator-centric platform. Having recently laid out plans for a “Super Follow” subscription, the new product will allow Twitter users to follow creators in close cahoots for subscriber-only perks. A more shop-ripe tweet format could potentially also line up these creators to direct their fans to products and merchandise, boosting user engagement by leveraging a huge user base.

It should be noted that back in 2015 too, Twitter had tested the ‘Product and Place Collections‘ on some selected profiles. This enabled these select few users to promote products in a dedicated profile section, including a ‘Buy on Twitter’ option to facilitate in-stream shopping.

Revisiting the idea now, the concept of Twitter adapting itself in the veins of a discovery network for e-commerce products is one with an appeal. Not unsurprising, if you chart the growth in the social commerce sector in recent months, increased investment from Facebook into shopping features across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, growing demand for video-based shopping, has also led prominent brands like Walmart to dabble in more creative avenues to attract consumers.

For Twitter, it is laced with integrated tools for posting photos, videos, and even live video content. Adding a Twitter Card inclusive of pricing and the ‘Shop’ button, the sale upswing that could be achieved from people’s tweets is a mouth-watering prospect.

Twitter has been pulling out all stops to cement its position as one of the foremost social media platforms it seems. From introducing use-centric features to rivalling Clubhouse, the first of its many experiments on e-commerce can be expected to pay huge dividends.

Keep following this space for more updates.

Previous articleGoogle, Amazon, Facebook Could Seek Crores Of Refund From GOI After Latest SC Ruling

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

E-Commerce On The Radar, Soon You May ‘Shop’ On Twitter Too!

With the e-commerce bandwagon only growing by the day, Twitter has looked to ensure that they are included in...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Google Emerges As The Most Trustworthy Company Among Americans [Study]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Over the course of the last few years, the relationship between big tech companies and consumers have soured as the latter has become increasingly...
Read more

Flipkart Quickly Learns From the Mistake Amazon Did: Setting Up A Level Playing Field For Sellers!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Unlike Amazon which allegedly implemented unethical strategies to tackles India’s FDI policy for e-commerce marketplaces, Flipkart plans to do it right! People in the know...
Read more

New RBI Guidelines Force You To Memorise All Of Your Card Details

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It's time to get your brain prepped to do some much-needed homework and commit to memory the 16-digit numbers from all of your debit/credit...
Read more

Content Censorship: GOI To Tighten Its Noose Around Big Tech Platforms!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After having gone through an extensive dispute with Twitter over content removal, GOI wants to tighten its noose around all social media platforms alike. According...
Read more

Will ASCI’s New Guidelines Disrupt The Influencer Marketing Space?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Yesterday, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) released a new set of draft guidelines for social media influencers and called for distinct disclosures...
Read more

Facebook’s News Blackout In Australia: Shot Itself In The Foot Or Have The Last Laugh?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When Mark Zuckerberg and the team decided to blackout its news content in Australia, they had little idea of how the decision could turnout...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.