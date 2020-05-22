Facebook Shops: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars!

Amid this global pandemic, when companies are struggling to find new verticals to pivot towards in order to maintain their revenue and stay afloat, Facebook has already figured out their unique angle. The social media giant now wants its users to start clicking ‘buy’ along with ‘like’ by betting big on e-commerce.

Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday, announced that a new set of features will be rolling out pretty soon which will be aimed towards making both Facebook and Instagram complete online shopping destinations. The news immediately influenced Facebook’s stocks which popped up to an all-time high yesterday, up by 6% as of 12:45 p.m. EDT.

These new features will enable all struggling brick-and-mortar businesses which got hit badly due to the COVID-19 to sell to their customers online from within the platforms. Collectively these features have been named ‘Facebook Shops’ and they will provide highly customizable online storefronts which will be available via a Facebook page or an Instagram profile. General users will be able to browse and purchase items from these storefronts without leaving these platforms.

Zuckerberg who made this announcement via a live stream on Facebook also mentioned how, in the coming months, Instagram will also be adding a dedicated shopping tab to its main navigation bar, which will make it easier for the users to understand that they can also shop for products on the app besides simply liking, commenting and swiping.

Zuckerberg announcement was exciting enough to make heads turned. But his new initiative leads us to many questions that are imperative to answer and understand what Team Zuckerrbeg is really up to:

Why has Facebook suddenly taken such a huge leap forward into e-commerce?

What would be the impact of Facebook Shop on eCommerce behemoths like Amazon, eBay and Flipkart?

Is Facebook looking to explore new horizons beyond advertising?

Will sellers look beyond Amazon and eBay to set up their own shops on Facebook Shops?

While there is no doubt that Facebook Shops would make it very easy for billions of Instagram and Facebook users to discover and buy products right from the apps, one must not forget that the success of it will significantly boost Facebook’s revenue too.

Facebook Shops: Capitalising On Market Shifts

This new initiative of Facebook comes along at a time when worldwide online shopping industry is growing leaps and bounds amid the pandemic. As most non-essential categories of brick-and-mortar shops were forced to remain shut because of preventive measures, many of them decided to turn to e-commerce as a way to keep sustaining their business. The impact is quite evident as e-commerce has now jumped to accounting for 27% of the total retail sales in the United States from the previous figure of 15% according to Bank of America.

This new environment, in turn, has been very beneficial for the businesses of Amazon and Walmart. And this what attracted the eyeballs of Mark Zuckerberg. Now, Facebook, with this new initiative, is surely attempting to take advantage of changing market dynamics by trying to position itself as a ‘partner’ to small businesses who are struggling to stay afloat. That being said, Facebook and Instagram, unlike Amazon and Walmart which cater to shoppers who already know which all products they are looking to buy, are trying to encourage and instigate their users to discover new products and services and then buy them in a serendipitous way. This is quite similar to the behaviour shoppers exhibit when they visit a mall.

Exploring New Avenue For Revenue

By now, it is no longer a piece of news that the pandemic has led to all major brands and companies pulling back on advertising spend broadly. This is something that Facebook admitted to being affected by as well and expressed concerns considering almost 98% of its total revenue comes from advertising alone.

However, the demand for advertising on Facebook and its entire family of apps is estimated to remain completely flat in Q2 2020, which would have a significant effect on the quarterly revenue. While the company posted 17% YoY growth in its ads revenue during Q1 2020, the growth in upcoming quarters is estimated to remain uncertain.

Thus, by rolling out Facebook Shops, the social media behemoth must surely be hoping that both big and small retailers in the long-run will be encouraged to run ads in a bid to reach a sizeable number of 2.6 billion worldwide users that Facebook has.

This way Facebook aims to kill two bird with a single stone though. On one hand, the company is trying to encourage users to spend more ad dollars to put their products in front of as many users as possible. On the other hand, it has also created a new avenue for revenue generation as part of the commission earned from sold products.

As of now, Facebook does not plan to charge any fee or take a cut of sales from companies that wish to set up their online storefronts in the new ‘Shops’ feature. However, if they want to use Facebook’s very own checkout feature in order to accept payments then they will need to pay 5% of their total order amount. It should also be noted that while this processing fee is higher than typical payment processing fees, it is way lower than what Amazon or eBay charges their merchants.

Not Facebook’s First Attempt At E-Commerce

Contrary to what many people think of the rollout of these new features being Facebook’s first dig at e-commerce, it is not. Facebook, as early as in 2014, started testing features such as ‘buy’ buttons on ads that were promoting products, however, it never took off in a massive way until now. The company also had a lot of success with its existing ‘Craiglist-like’ Marketplace section as well along with having big retailers such as Uniqlo and Zara moving to Instagram, where they have recently started selling some specific products directly within the app. However, in comparison to all its previous efforts, Facebook Shops is a class apart. The features of Facebook Shops have been carefully designed to allow small businesses to create actual storefronts that will reflect the complete feel of their brand instead of the simple and uniform product catalogues that were available to them via Facebook Marketplace in the past.

It should also be noted that Facebook, in order to constantly keep evolving these new features, is working with several e-commerce companies such as Shopify that happen to make software specifically for online retailers. Shopify, the Canadian software company worth $80 billion, started working with Facebook five years ago on shopping features which included the trial of ‘buy’ button features. Recently, they made their very own headlines as well when it comes to helping small businesses get in front of more shoppers. They rebranded the package-tracking app ‘Arrive’ that it owns into an app called ‘Shop’ that now shows users products from Shopify merchants who are located nearby.

Head-On With Amazon And eBay?

As of right now, it is too early to say if Facebook can take on the giant e-commerce players with its newly rolled out features. Even though in the broader sense of the playing field, Facebook is trying to compete with the likes of Amazon, Walmart, eBay and more, it is not going after the same type of online shoppers. As mentioned earlier, the social media giant is gunning for users who are open to discovering new and interesting products and then buying them to give it a try.

On the flip side, other eCommerce players, likes of Amazon, mainly serve online shoppers who are well aware of what they want to buy and at what prices they are aiming to get them.

One of the major factors that can significantly boost Facebook’s chances against the likes of Amazon and eBay is its massive captive prospective buyers base of over 2.6 billion worldwide in terms of monthly active users. Compared to this, Amazon has only 310 million active customer accounts worldwide while eBay has 182 million users worldwide.

It must also not be forgotten that nearly 75% of high-income earners are on the platform which is another huge bonus point in favour of Facebook against other e-com players.

It is pretty much evident that Facebook wants to provide the entire e-commerce experience from within its app itself wherein the user wouldn’t have to move on to other third-party apps and websites. This, in turn, will also improve the average time a user tends to spend on their platform as well.

Now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Facebook Shops. Will it be able to attract enough retailers to get on board or if it will die a quick death as another experiment post the end of the COVID-19. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Stay tuned.