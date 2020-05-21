Brief
Updated:

Darkest Before Dawn: Can India Survive Its Worst Ever Recession?

By Jayesh Sharma
49
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

WeWork Valuation: $2.9 Billion, Way Below Than Estimated $47 Billion 6 Month Ago

If you are thinking it is some kind of clickbait, you are highly mistaken. The debate on...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 1

Online Liquor Delivery: Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity For Startups in India?

It seems in India, when booze is involved, trails of money and opportunity eventually follow.
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Indian IT Industry To Face A New Challenge: Shut Down of US Retail Industry

The IT Industry of India, which is the driving force behind the booming economic growth and employment...
Read more

Bolt your doors, batter down your hatches, brace yourselves. Recession is about to make landfall.

According to Goldman Sachs, a multi-national investment major, the Indian economy is set to experience its worst-ever recession in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Gross Domestic Product, aka GDP, is expected to contract by an annualized 45% in the second quarter from the prior three months, compared with the firm’s earlier forecast of a 20% slump, the steepest in 41 years.

The prediction has put forth an optimistic recovery of 20% in the third quarter. Although the projections for the fourth and first quarter of the next year remain unaffected at 14% and 6.5%, it has been severely dragged down due to the nationwide imposed lockdown.

Advertisements

Worst Recession: Can India survive?

In a bid to revive the economy, the Central government announced easing restrictions in certain sectors to boost economic activity whilst extending the nationwide lockdown until the end of the month, keeping in place many but not all of the strict rules.

Many economists are quietly confident that the country is reasonably better prepared than during the previous GFC of 2008. Even though the nation didn’t enter the lockdown in a financial hotspot, it has found itself embroiled in one ever since. The government has readied aggressive remedial financial aid to help the economy endure. The recently announced Rs 20 lakh crore economic package by India government is claimed to be constituting 10% of India’s GDP. However, some analysts have pointed out that a significant portion of the aid is inclusive of measures which have been previously announced. The RBI has also issued economic guidelines adhering to the new situation.

The Goldman Sachs’ report has also noted that while there had been a series of structural reform announcements across several sectors, these reforms are more medium-term in nature and therefore not expected to have an immediate impact on reviving growth. The poor data that was received in the months of March and April has also contributed to the deeper trough shown in their analysis.

The ground reality is that impact on industries and employees have been profound. Salary slashes have been forced upon the employees in order to minimize the losses. Similarly, thousands have been furloughed until such time as the pandemic comes to pass. While the industries did start operating in some regions catering to the guidelines laid down by the government, they have and are still operating at a considerably lesser workforce. The challenge is also to stimulate demand. Even though supply chains have eased up, owing to regions being categorized in different zones, companies are facing many problems to plan logistics and continue operations. The country’s exports and imports also reported a contraction of 60% year-over-year in April. Even for the month of March, where the lockdown was only for a week, industrial production contracted by 16.7%, and exports fell by 34.6%.

India is a consumer driven economy of about 60%, unlike some other countries such as China, where the economy is more investment-driven. As a percentage of the GDP, we are only spending 1.2%-1.3%. 60% of the economy needs help and that is where the money is not going to come from. The country’s fiscal deficit numbers have also emerged as a potential cause to worry amid the crisis even as economists continue to stress that India as a nation is better prepared to bear the strain that might bring upon compared to recent times.

Advertisements

Everybody in the current crisis will go down. In India, we may go down from whatever that was projected 7% to 1.9%. The IMF estimate of 1.9% at that particular point in March was the fastest of any major economy in the world. In other words, the IMF has given its own certificate that even when things are very bad for the globe as a whole, India will be one of the best performers and emerge well out of the current crisis.

All positive bearings aside, only time will tell how well we truly cope with the pandemic. Until that time, all we can hope is some considerate measures be taken from the government and industries. Working collectively for the greater goals will then see us truly emerge well off from the recession.

Previous articleZynga Total Bookings by Quarter: FY Q1 2020 – Q1 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Darkest Before Dawn: Can India Survive Its Worst Ever Recession?

Bolt your doors, batter down your hatches, brace yourselves. Recession is about to make landfall.
Read more
Brief

Crisis Of Trust: The Glue Between Brands, Customers And Employees!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
The COVID-19 crisis, which shows no sign of stopping any time soon, has left no life untouched in terms of impact. It...
Read more
Brief

WeWork Valuation: $2.9 Billion, Way Below Than Estimated $47 Billion 6 Month Ago

Aarzu Khan - 0
If you are thinking it is some kind of clickbait, you are highly mistaken. The debate on the valuation of WeWork once...
Read more
Brief

More Trouble For SoftBank As Jack Ma Resigns?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The year 2020 has been extremely brutal for SoftBank Group, the Japanese multinational conglomerate. Now, to make things even worse, it has...
Read more
Brief

Accusing WhatsApp Of Its Dominant Position For WhatsApp Pay: A Sign Of Anxiousness?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is gearing up to finally launch its UPI-based payment feature ‘WhatsApp Pay’ in India. Rumours are making rounds that the...
Read more
Brief

The World’s First Trillionaire: The Claim Is Absurd But The Race Has Begun

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
For the longest possible time, all major news and media outlets have been intrigued by the question - ‘Who is going to...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Facebook Fake Accounts: The Inevitable Battle That May Last Forever!

Aarzu Khan - 0
For all social media platforms, battling with the growing number of scammers, hackers and all other kinds of malicious users have become...
Read more

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

More Articles Like This

Zynga Total Bookings by Quarter: FY Q1 2020 – Q1 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Zynga total bookings by...
Read more

Share of Zynga Mobile Revenue by Quarter

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the share of Zynga mobile...
Read more

Zynga Mobile Bookings by Quarter: FY Q1 2016 – Q1 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Zynga mobile bookings by...
Read more

Zynga Advertising Bookings by Quarter: FY Q1 2016 – Q1 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Zynga advertising bookings by...
Read more

Zynga Advertising Revenue vs Bookings by Quarter

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Zynga advertising revenue vs...
Read more

Zynga Mobile Advertising Revenue by Quarter

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Zynga mobile advertising revenue...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.