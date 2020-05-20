Last Updated:

Zynga Total Bookings by Quarter: FY Q1 2020 – Q1 2020

The below graph represents the quarterly distribution of Zynga's total bookings, starting from fiscal Q1 2010 to the recently completed quarter. The company recorded an appreciable 18.2% YoY increase in its bookings, amounting to $424.9 million in Q1 2020.

The above graph represents the Zynga total bookings by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2010 to the recently completed quarter. The company recorded an appreciable 18.2% YoY increase in its bookings, amounting to $424.9 million in Q1 2020. That’s nearly $21.11 million higher than Zynga’s total revenue generated during the first quarter of 2020. However, on a quarterly basis, Zynga’s Q1 2020 bookings declined 1.97% when compared to the previous quarter.

The total bookings consists of the online game bookings and advertising and other bookings in any given period.

RegionWorldwide
SourceZynga Quarterly ReportsSEC Filings
Graph Id826
NoteZynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

