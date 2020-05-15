Zynga Global Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2010 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Zynga global revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2010 to the recently completed quarter. The company reported a strong 52.1% YoY growth in its revenue, amounting to $403.77 million in Q1 2020. However, it’s a negligible 0.17% decline from Q4 2019 when Zynga quarterly revenue reached an all-time high of $404.46 million, globally.

Zynga Revenue by Quarter: History

Region Worldwide Source Zynga Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 812 Note Zynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

As the graph shows, the gaming company had recorded significant growth in its revenue from Q1 2010 to Q2 2012. In just one year, Zynga’s global revenue more than doubled, from $100.93 million in Q1 2010 to $242.89 million in Q1 2011. That’s representing an astonishing 140.7% YoY growth. The revenue figure further increased 19.1% YoY to a whopping $332.49 million in Q2 2012.

However, after Q2 2012, the global revenue of Zynga declined for the 8 consecutive quarters. The company’s revenue declined from $332.49 million in Q2 2012 till $153.23 million in Q2 2014.

In Q4 2019, the quarterly revenue of Zynga crossed $400 million mark for the first time. The company reported nearly $404.46 million in total revenue, with an appreciable 62.6% YoY growth. This was also supposed to be the company’s highest-ever quarterly revenue.

