Last Updated:

Zynga Global Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2010 – Q1 2020

The below graph represents the global revenue of Zynga Inc. by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2010 to the recently completed quarter. In Q1 2020, the gaming company reported a strong 52.1% YoY growth in its quarterly revenue, amounting to $403.77 million. However, it's a 0.17% decline from Q4 2019 when the global revenue reached an all-time high.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Zynga global revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2010 to the recently completed quarter. The company reported a strong 52.1% YoY growth in its revenue, amounting to $403.77 million in Q1 2020. However, it’s a negligible 0.17% decline from Q4 2019 when Zynga quarterly revenue reached an all-time high of $404.46 million, globally.

Zynga Revenue by Quarter: History

RegionWorldwide
SourceZynga Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings
Graph Id812
NoteZynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

As the graph shows, the gaming company had recorded significant growth in its revenue from Q1 2010 to Q2 2012. In just one year, Zynga’s global revenue more than doubled, from $100.93 million in Q1 2010 to $242.89 million in Q1 2011. That’s representing an astonishing 140.7% YoY growth. The revenue figure further increased 19.1% YoY to a whopping $332.49 million in Q2 2012.

However, after Q2 2012, the global revenue of Zynga declined for the 8 consecutive quarters. The company’s revenue declined from $332.49 million in Q2 2012 till $153.23 million in Q2 2014.

In Q4 2019, the quarterly revenue of Zynga crossed $400 million mark for the first time. The company reported nearly $404.46 million in total revenue, with an appreciable 62.6% YoY growth. This was also supposed to be the company’s highest-ever quarterly revenue.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

Average Number of Grubhub Daily Orders by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the average number of Grubhub...
Read more
GraphFarm

Number of Grubhub Active Diners by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the number of Grubhub active...
Read more
GraphFarm

Grubhub Sales and Marketing Expenses by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Grubhub sales and marketing...
Read more
GraphFarm

Number of Grubhub Employees by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the total number of Grubhub...
Read more
GraphFarm

Grubhub Total Cash on Hand by Year: FY 2011 – 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represented the Grubhub total cash on...
Read more
GraphFarm

Grubhub Costs and Expenses by Year: FY 2011 – 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Grubhub costs and expenses...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.