BriefTechnology
Updated:

Google, Amazon, Facebook Could Seek Crores Of Refund From GOI After Latest SC Ruling

By Abhradeep Ghosh
7
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

TikTok Coughs Up $92 Million In Fine For Harvesting User Data Of Minors!

The popular short-form video app TikTok simply can’t catch a break! Besides dealing with its botched acquisition now stuck...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance Aims To Launch Its Own Version Of UPI-Like Payments Network With Google And Facebook!

The mammoth tech-petroleum conglomerate Reliance aims to create its own version of UPI! According to the latest news, the Mukesh...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

UPI Transactions Slowing Down? 2.29 Billion In February, A Dip From January!

For the last few months, the growth in the number of UPI transactions has been below expectations. Industry experts...
Read more

The latest Supreme Court verdict in favour of Microsoft can lead to other big tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook claiming crores of refunds from the government of India. 

On Tuesday, the SC finally settled the software royalty tax dispute that has been going on for over two decades. SC has concluded that all cross border payments that are made for the sale of software to a non-resident or foreign firm do not qualify to be taxed as ‘royalty’.

Now, according to legal experts, while the ruling spoke majorly about Microsoft, the same logic can be applied by other MNCs for their own cause as well.

Advertisements

Consultants and lawyers with knowledge said multinationals such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon have been either paying tax on royalty or litigating on the issue. Thus, these companies are very likely to opt for claiming refunds as the SC’s ruling is binding on the tax department as well.

The Tuesday ruling which was doled out by a bench consisting of Justices RF Nariman, Hemant Gupta and BR Gavai went on to explain the details of what makes a ‘royalty’ and therefore what can be taxed and what couldn’t.

According to the court, payments cannot be defined as royalty and taxed if the software happens to be directly purchased by an Indian end-user from an international manufacturer or supplier, or from an Indian or foreign entity acting as a distributor or reseller. The SC also said that it applies to where the software gets bundled with hardware.

In India, most multinational companies tend to use the reseller model and thus experts expect that the SC ruling will have a wide impact on the industry at large.

Rahul Garg, Partner at Asire Consulting, believes that the ruling can trigger a massive cash outflow from the GOI’s coffers in the form of refunds. Software companies could claim these against the taxes it have been collected by the tax department in the previous several years.

Advertisements

SC’s recent ruling has put to rest several litigations regarding payments of such kind being defined as royalty. Now, earlier judgements such as the one passed on Samsung Electronics by the Karnataka HC which was pro-revenue, now stand to be overruled.

However, all is not lost for the Indian Government. Tax Partner at AKM Global Amit Maheshwari mentions that as per the proposed amendment to the Finance Bill 2021, many such payments would be attracting an equalisation levy of 2% which MNCs would need to charge besides getting registered in India to avoid tax royalty.

People in the know have revealed that Amazon, Google and Facebook are currently seeking an opinion regarding the same from their lawyers post the ruling and they would soon file for the refunds. 

As of now, no responses have been received from the same regarding their upcoming steps. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleGoogle Will No Longer Track Users Across Multiple Sites: Pledges To Adopt Pro-Privacy Ad Buying Tools!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google, Amazon, Facebook Could Seek Crores Of Refund From GOI After Latest SC Ruling

The latest Supreme Court verdict in favour of Microsoft can lead to other big tech giants such as Google,...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Add Reports To A Power BI Microsoft Dashboard Like A Pro

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Power BI is an entire suite with different apps, services, and integrations. As “BI” stands for “business intelligence,” it’s easy to see where it’s...
Read more

Endorse News Publishers, Pay and Engage: Microsoft Takes A Dig At Google, Facebook

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
From the chaos ensuing in the Land Down Under, Microsoft looks primed and ready to make the most of it. Putting forth staunch support, Microsoft...
Read more

Backed By Microsoft And Google, DailyHunt Is India’s Newest Tech Unicorn!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India just got its new tech unicorn all thanks to Google and Microsoft! Dailyhunt’s parent company Verse Innovation recently raised more than $100 million from...
Read more

Uber, Ola Surge Pricing: SC Says All Is Well

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While the Indian Government is busy introducing rules to further tighten the noose around cab aggregators. Uber and Ola, in a recent court victory,...
Read more

Microsoft Top Secret Project: A New Cloud Offering

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has finally unveiled one of their highly secretive product offerings specifically tailored for the United States Government. The Redmond, Washington-based...
Read more

Decoding Slack Acquisition: A Move To Give Microsoft Taste Of Their Own Medicine?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The acquisition of Slack has left many surprised. The popular workplace messaging app Slack recently sold its business to the software giant Salesforce for a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.