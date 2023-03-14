ChatGPT has soared to stardom amid praise and criticism, captivating audiences with its remarkable capabilities. In response to the overwhelming demand for more cutting-edge technology, OpenAI has made the bold decision to unveil GPT 4, its most advanced version yet. During an AI event last Thursday, Microsoft Germany CTO Andreas Braun announced that OpenAI’s forthcoming GPT-4 upgrade would allow users to convert text into video.

With over $10 billion in investment, Microsoft has become the biggest investor in OpenAI.

According to the German publisher Heise, Braun stated that the most powerful AI-based GPT-4 will be unveiled this week, putting an end to any launch rumours. This upcoming GPT-4 will feature multimodal models that will enable entirely new possibilities – such as videos.

OpenAI’s GPT-4 will provide users with the ability to transform text into videos. This function is presently accessible only on Meta and Google’s AI, both of which are inaccessible to the general public.

Interestingly, the new GPT-4 will significantly improve the generation of computer code in various languages, such as Javascript, Python, and C++, which are the most widely used languages in software development, web development, and data analytics.

Although many in the tech world are eagerly anticipating OpenAI’s launch of GPT-4, the advanced version of the technology that powers ChatGPT, Mira Murati, OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer, wants everyone to take a step back and relax a bit.

In response to inquiries about GPT-4, an improvement over GPT-3.5, the language processing model that powers ChatGPT, Mira Murati said, “I believe it would be beneficial to have less hype,” as reported by Fast Company.

Microsoft’s Bing Integration with Open AI’s ChatGPT

Microsoft has transformed its Bing search engine and Edge browser by introducing an AI-driven experience with ChatGPT functionalities. The technology behemoth has developed these platforms to provide improved search outcomes, more comprehensive responses, a fresh conversational experience, and the ability to create content.

In February 2023, Microsoft revealed that the Bing search engine receives 10 billion search queries a day. Surprisingly, half of them go unanswered as people use search engines for tasks the software wasn’t initially designed to handle. These search engines are great for finding websites, but they often lack when users request some complex questions or tasks.

According to Satya Nadella, the Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will bring about significant changes in every software category, beginning with the most comprehensive one, which is search.

The new AI-powered Bing aims to provide users with “essay-style” responses to conversational queries, along with context-sensitive and summarized answers from trustworthy sources on the web. In addition, the focus of the updated Bing is to enhance the conversational experience by allowing users to engage in dialogues with the search engine and ask follow-up questions.

Microsoft’s new Bing incorporates a larger and more potent language model than ChatGPT, enabling it to operate more swiftly, with greater precision and increased capabilities. Microsoft intends to merge search, browsing, and chat functionalities into the new Bing encounter.

Microsoft’s partnership with Open AI is critical in fueling their Bing chatbot. While businesses claim that Bing is using the same GPT-3.5 model that is presently employed in OpenAI’s well-known chatbot, the New York Times suggests that it is highly probable that Bing is already employing GPT-4.

Microsoft’s Bing Crosses 100 Million Daily Active Users

Since its debut in November, ChatGPT has attracted over 100 million users, surpassing TikTok’s achievement of reaching the same milestone by seven months.

Satya Nadella made a visionary decision to integrate ChatGPT, an immensely popular AI chatbot, with Microsoft’s Bing. This move played a pivotal role in driving Bing’s unprecedented success.

Just a month following the launch of Microsoft’s AI-driven Bing search engine and Edge browser, Bing has surpassed 100 million daily active users. Notably, nearly one-third of the new Bing preview users are individuals who are visiting the search engine for the first time.

Microsoft has been actively seeking feedback from new users and implementing improvements to enhance user engagement.

Elon Musk’s Criticism

Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI before stepping down from the board in 2018, has criticized the company’s leadership.

“OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it ‘Open’ AI), a non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft,” Elon Musk tweeted last month.

Musk’s criticism doesn’t stop there!

Musk has recently voiced his criticism towards OpenAI, accusing the organization of training its language models to conform to “woke” ideology. This came after OpenAI implemented safety measures on its chatbot, ChatGPT, to ensure it doesn’t generate any potentially offensive content.

Elon Musk had previously expressed his concerns about AI technology by tweeting, “The danger of training AI to be woke—in other words, lie—is deadly”. This was in response to a user’s request to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman “disable the woke settings for GPT”.

Moreover, Musk has labelled ChatGPT as “concerning” due to its refusal to use a racial epithet in a hypothetical and illogical scenario where using such language could possibly prevent millions of casualties caused by a nuclear explosion.

Finally, in an interview with The Information, OpenAI’s co-founder and president Greg Brockman acknowledged that the startup had “made a mistake” in response to Elon Musk’s criticism of ChatGPT.

Bottom Line

The announcement of OpenAI’s GPT-4 upgrade has created a buzz in the tech industry. This latest upgrade is expected to transform the text into videos, which is a significant advancement in the field of natural language processing. With Microsoft executives predicting that this technology will change the way we interact with content, the anticipation for its launch is palpable.

As with any groundbreaking technology, there will undoubtedly be challenges and questions about its impact. However, the potential benefits of GPT-4 are vast, and it will be fascinating to see how it develops and is adopted in the years to come.