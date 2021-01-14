BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

Amazon Follows Netflix’s Footsteps: Launches Mobile-Only Plan for Prime Video Users In India!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
3
0

Must Read

BriefAbhishek - 0

Happy Birthday Stephen Hawking: The God of The Universe

The genius Stephen William Hawking is impressively represented in ‘The Theory of Everything’- the movie made on him....
Read more
BriefAbhishek - 0

Happy B’Day Gordon Moore: One Of The Founding Fathers Of Silicon Valley

Gordon Earle Moore co-founded the paramount Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) with Robert Noyce in July 1968, which is worth $204.16...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

What Does WhatsApp’s Updated Privacy Policy Means For Users? Find Out!

If you are an avid user of WhatsApp (who isn’t?), then you must have surely come across...
Read more

After Netflix, now Amazon Prime Video has rolled out their mobile-only plan to woo potential Indian smartphone users in the country.

On Wednesday, Amazon India announced that their first mobile-only Prime Video Mobile Edition with a starting price of only ₹89 per month only. But, there’s a catch. 

Initially, this single-user plan will only be made available to Bharati Airtel’s prepaid customers exclusively. According to the company, after the 30-day trial period, a user can opt for the ₹89 28-day plan which comes with 6GB of Mobile Data.

Advertisements

Quite obviously this move by Amazon shows an effort towards grabbing more market share amid the streaming war with players such as Netflix, Disney Hotstar and Zee5, among all others.

Gaurav Gandhi, Amazon Prime Video India Director and Country General Manager, in a statement about the same, said that India is their fastest-growing global market which shows very promising and high engagement rates. Therefore, based on this encouraging response, Amazon Prime Video wanted to double down on their efforts and reach out to a broader audience via this cost-effective and affordable plan.

In the month of July 2019, Netflix announced a similar mobile-only plan for ₹199 only signalling that the US-based streaming giant was gunning after Tier-II cities and small cities. Now, with Amazon doing the same, one can confirm mobile-only plans will soon become a norm amid all streaming services in India hoping to aggressively acquire more users.

Much like Netflix, Prime Video’s mobile edition plan is meant for single users only wherein he or she will be able to stream in SD aka standard definition quality. Gandhi said this plan is meant especially for a country like India wherein the majority is a mobile-first generation.

Currently, as of the launch of the Prime Video mobile-only plan, all Airtel customers on using bundled prepaid packs will be able to avail a 30-day free trail via the Airtel Thanks app after which they can opt for the ₹89 plan to continue accessing Amazon’s streaming service along with 6 gigabytes of data

Advertisements

Gandhi further mentioned that Prime Video, over the last four years, has observed a lot of growth in viewership coming from over 4,300 towns and cities in India. Thus, he believes the mobile edition plan will help them further increase their reach in the same direction.

Note here that besides the introduction of the mobile-only plan, Amazon Prime Video will continue to have their annual ₹999 and ₹129 per month offerings for users who wish to access the service on multiple devices and superior streaming quality.

In the past few years, cheap data tariffs and availability of budget smartphones have helped OTT aka over-the-top players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hotstar speed past their initially projected growth potential. And then came COVID-19 which added further to the fuel. These digital platforms observed record new users and streaming watch times when the pandemic restricted social activities and visits to the theatres.

Thus, now to maintain the same momentum, streaming giants are offering more perks and teaming up with telcos such as Reliance Jio and Airtel in order to woo more users to their platforms. Now, it remains to be seen what does the future hold for the barrage of homegrown streaming players and giants alike. We will keep you updated. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleWhatsApp Might Lose 60 Million Indian Users Post Updated Policy Changes, New Survey Reveals!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon Follows Netflix’s Footsteps: Launches Mobile-Only Plan for Prime Video Users In India!

After Netflix, now Amazon Prime Video has rolled out their mobile-only plan to woo potential Indian smartphone...
Read more
Brief

WhatsApp Might Lose 60 Million Indian Users Post Updated Policy Changes, New Survey Reveals!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform’s decision to update their privacy and terms of service brought about a massive ripple effect which is...
Read more
Brief

Reliance Retail’s New Stratagem: Exit JioMart’s Direct Sale, Engage Kiranas

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For a conglomerate to increase its presence and function in the most optimal of ways, the think tank must always be on...
Read more
Brief

Rogue Squadron Alert: Don’t Fall Prey To Lending Apps On Google Play Store!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Whatever the world it may be, there always is a constant battle going on between the forces of good and evil. And...
Read more
Brief

Masayoshi Son’s Giant Bet On Ride-Hailing Sector Is Finally Paying Off As SoftBank Sells $2 Billion In Uber Stocks!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Following the surge in the value of U.S. headquartered ride-hailing giant Uber, SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund cashed in on the same by...
Read more
Brief

Uber and Ola In Hot Water: India Authorities Launch Fresh Probe!

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) sent a summons to Uber and Ola officials on Monday regarding tax...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

WhatsApp Might Lose 60 Million Indian Users Post Updated Policy Changes, New Survey Reveals!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform’s decision to update their privacy and terms of service brought about a massive ripple effect which is...
Read more

Reliance Retail’s New Stratagem: Exit JioMart’s Direct Sale, Engage Kiranas

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
For a conglomerate to increase its presence and function in the most optimal of ways, the think tank must always be on...
Read more

Uber and Ola In Hot Water: India Authorities Launch Fresh Probe!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) sent a summons to Uber and Ola officials on Monday regarding tax...
Read more

Bharti Airtel Users Have the Best Network Experience, Jio Ranks Third [Report]

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
With one of the largest populations in the world, the government backed push for digitization, and competitive pricing, India is one of...
Read more

Tata Group Places Huge Bet On E-Commerce Gameplan: Plans To Invest Rs 3,500 Crores In Tata Cliq!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Tata Group is gearing up to dominate the digital front by placing bets on e-commerce led growth! According to...
Read more

India Unplugged: Internet Shutdowns Leads To $2.7 Billion In Losses!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Despite the Indian Government incessantly pushing the agenda of creating a ‘Digital India’ wherein all citizens are encouraged to go cashless, a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.