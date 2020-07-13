BriefTechnologyTelecom
Updated:

Qualcomm Ventures Invest In Jio: A Masterstroke To Dominate 5G Market In India!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
93
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Grim Reality Of Indian Startups: Only 12% Left With Cash Runway of Less Than One Month!

Previously, in the month of April when the lockdown was still in effect, Dazeinfo reported how the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Upskilling Is Mandatory As 72% Companies Have More Than 25% Roles At Risk!

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to businesses around the world facing unprecedented amounts of disruption and change....
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

India-China Tussle May Result In Massive Job Losses

The Sino-Indian border dispute has been a hot topic in Indian news and media ever since it...
Read more

If you thought Reliance’s hot streak of selling stakes in Jio Platforms was over after 12 deals with Intel Corporation’s investment arm being the last one, you were wrong. It has recently been found out that Mukesh Ambani has cracked yet another deal for its 4-year-old emerging telecom giant.

Qualcomm Ventures, on Sunday evening, has declared that they will be acquiring a 0.15% equity stake on a ‘fully diluted basis’ in Jio Platforms by investing a whopping $97 million (RS 730 crore). In a statement regarding the same, the company has stated that they will be helping Jio Platforms roll out ‘advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers’

Source: GraphFarm

RIL has made it known that Qualcomm has valued Jio Platforms at an equity value of 4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of 5.16 trillion. With this, RIL has managed to raise a total of ₹118,318.45 crores by selling a total of 25.24% stake in Jio Platforms to Facebook, General Atlantic, TPG, KKR, Silver Lake, L Catterton, Vista Equity Partners, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Company, and Public Investment Fund (PIF), Intel Capital along with Qualcomm Ventures.

Advertisements

Qualcomm: A Strategic Partner For Jio To Dominate 5G In India?

In its recent annual report, Reliance has mentioned how Jio, by leveraging its 5G-ready network and extensive fiber assets, will be playing a key role in the development of the 5G ecosystem in India, based on market dynamics.

Now, with Qualcomm onboard, Reliance can be expected to ramp up its pace to a large extent when it comes to rolling out 5G in India. The California-based firm is a global wireless technology innovator and a massive driving force behind the development, launch and expansion of 5G technology. The company has spent over $62 billion in cumulative research and development and has close to 140,000 patents and patent applications under its name.

It should also be noted that Qualcomm recently launched a new reasonably priced 5G-enabled chipset in the Snapdragon 600 series called Snapdragon 690. This is something that can easily be leveraged by Reliance Jio to introduce low-priced 5G enabled smartphones in India.

According to Ambani, JioPhone has been instrumental in successfully transitioning and upgrading close to 100 million users from 2G feature phones to 4G network. Thus, it wouldn’t be too far fetched for Jio to opt for a similar route in order to upgrade existing 4G users to the 5G network by launching a new version of inexpensive 5G enabled JioPhone which will be equipped with either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 chipset or any other lower-priced 5G chipset custom-designed for JioPhones.

To penetrate markets like India – which is driven and known for its price sensitivity – with 5G smartphones at a jaw-dropping price could be a masterstroke. The initial onboarding of customers is the biggest challenge for any company after the rollout of any new service. By offering 5G smartphones at jaw-dropping price Jio could trigger a mass acquisition of 5G subscribers in India. And this could easily be done by having Qualcomm by its side.

Advertisements

As the world has started moving into 5G era, companies in various countries have started gearing up to make the shift smooth. It’s estimated that worldwide 5G subscribers will reach 2.8 billion by 2025 and the spectrum auction of 5G in India is expected to start from 2021. The number of 5G subscribers in India is expected to reach 180 million by 2025 and all the leading telecom companies have already set their eyes on the 5G adoption pattern to enjoy the early mover’s advantage. To keep its dominant position intact, Jio is leaving no stone unturned to lure data-hungry customers in India, especially when 5G services will start rolling out in the market.

It’s expected that Jio will account for nearly half of total mobile subscribers in India by 2020. And now with Intel, Qualcomm, along with few other tech behemoths, by its side, Jio is aiming to give every other competitor run for their money in the 5G era.

Currently, the telecom arm of Reliance Jio Platforms competes with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in the Indian telecommunications space which it has totally disrupted by offering cut-rate voice and data plans. In 4 short years, it has already become one of the top carriers in the world’s second-largest internet market by amassing 387.5 million subscribers. Apart from that, the digital unit of Jio Platforms as of now offers numerous digital services in the streaming category such as music, live TV channels, and movies and TV shows. It has also launched a new service earlier this month known as JioMeet which is a video conferencing tool.

There is absolutely no doubt that Reliance Jio’s bigger picture is to become a homegrown multi-faceted digital giant that can take on international giants such as Google and Amazon on the homefront. Global companies are well about it and closely monitoring such developments in India. With Jio by its side, Qualcomm too will enjoy the domination on 5G chipset market by creating huge demand of 5G chipset enabled devices in a short span of time.

Now, it remains to be seen how will Jio’s plan of the action unfold going forward in the future. We will keep you posted on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleThe Success Of TikTok Alternative Apps May Be Short-Lived [STUDY]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Qualcomm Ventures Invest In Jio: A Masterstroke To Dominate 5G Market In India!

If you thought Reliance’s hot streak of selling stakes in Jio Platforms was over after 12 deals...
Read more
Brief

The Success Of TikTok Alternative Apps May Be Short-Lived [STUDY]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After the Indian Government, in a bid to take a stance against China, banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, the popular...
Read more
Brief

India’s Flourishing Gaming Sector: What’s Driving The Growth!

Neeraj M - 0
The Indian gaming market is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. In 2019, the number of gamers in the...
Read more
Brief

Employee App: Companies Must Have To Thrive In The New Normal

Aarzu Khan - 0
With all the advancements in technology, managers and business owners seem to be taking note. Far too many believe that traditional methods...
Read more
Brief

India-China Tussle May Result In Massive Job Losses

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The Sino-Indian border dispute has been a hot topic in Indian news and media ever since it escalated to unprecedented levels back...
Read more
Brief

Apple iPhone Has A Serious Technical Issue That Is Annoying Users!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Apple aficionados beware! It is recently learned that iPhone devices have an extremely annoying problem and Apple has confirmed it.
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

Global 5G Chipset Market: $22.41 Billion By 2026, Driven by 5G Smartphones

Brief Neeraj M - 0
As the world has started shifting from 4G to 5G era, the global 5G chipset market has started attracting the eyeballs of...
Read more

Launch Of JioMeet Will Make Zoom To Be The 60th Chinese App To Get Banned In India?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Today as soon as the launch of JioMeet was formally announced by Mukesh Ambani, the frontman of Reliance Industries, people quickly found...
Read more

Intel Invest in Jio Platforms: A Chance For Redemption In The Smartphone Market?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you thought Mukesh Ambani was finally going to stop the stake selling spree in Jio Platforms after RIL was recently announced...
Read more

After Banning Apps, India To Clamp Down On Startup Investments From China

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The recent border conflict between India and China has led to the Indian Government to actively take massive steps to curb the...
Read more

Indian Startups Backed by Chinese Investors Facing The New Weapon Of Consumers!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Consumers in India, to reinforce their anti-Chinese sentiments following the grave turn of events at Ladakh’s Galvan valley, have now emerged with...
Read more

RIL Finally Debt-Free: Ambani Delivers On His Promise 9 Months In Advance!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In August 2019, the Chairman and frontman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani announced one of his most ambitious goals while taking to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.