BriefTechnology
Updated:

Intel Invest in Jio Platforms: A Chance For Redemption In The Smartphone Market?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
167
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Social Media Influencers On Hackers’ Target: 100,000 Accounts Leaked On Dark Web!

With influencer marketing and sponsored content being on the rise, more and more content creators, some even...
Read more
BriefMerlyn Shelley - 0

The Sudden Rise In The Demand Of Refurbished Smartphones In India!

The new normal is changing the dynamics of the Indian smartphone industry. In the last two to...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Net Worth Of Jeff Bezos Is More Than Combined Net Worth of India’s Top 10 Richest People!

Jeff Bezos and the phrase 'World's Richest Person' has become synonym to each other. But after the...
Read more

If you thought Mukesh Ambani was finally going to stop the stake selling spree in Jio Platforms after RIL was recently announced debt-free, then you were wrong.

Intel Corporation, the global tech and semiconductor major, via its investment arm known as Intel Capital, recently became the 11th investor in Jio Platforms. It has been reported that the company will be picking up 0.39% equity stake for Rs. 1,894.50 crore. This deal was made possible by Morgan Stanley who acted as financial advisor to Reliance Industries and AZB & Partners and Davis Polk & Wardwell who acted as legal counsels.

After this particular investment from Intel, the total investments in the Jio Platforms currently stands at Rs 117,588.45 crore for 25.09% holding.

Advertisements

On Friday, Reliance, in a statement has revealed that the equity value of Jio Platforms after this latest investment is estimated to be Rs 4.91 lakh crore whereas the enterprise value is at Rs 5.16 lakh crore. As of now, the transaction is subjected to regulatory and other customary approvals.

Jio Platforms prior to this investment had already raised a significant amount of money from a total of 10 global entities for a whopping 24.70% stake for Rs 1.16 lakh crore. It was these investments along with rights issue of Rs 53,124 crore that made RIL debt-free quite recently.

Source: GraphFarm

The other investors include the social media behemoth Facebook, two largest sovereign investment arms of Abu Dhabi- the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala, private equity firms Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, TPG, L Catterton and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

It should also be noted that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) which was probing into the Jio-Facebook deal for Rs 43,574 crore has finally approved and greenlit it.

Acquiring Stake In Jio: A Chance Of Redemption For Intel?

Intel Capital happens to invest in global innovative companies which are focus on disruptive technology areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G. Acquiring this minority stake in Jio is something that is going to be extremely beneficial to the Intel Corporation as Reliance Jio is a ‘5G-ready’ telecom provider which is waiting to foray into this space as soon as the opportunity presents itself.

Advertisements

According to some sources, Jio has reportedly applied for a lab testing for 5G with DoT aka Department of Telecommunications some weeks ago.

This investment is a great opportunity for Intel Corporation to finally start establishing its stronghold in the smartphone market space by offering processors for 5G enabled smartphones. Intel. so far, has lost the smartphone market completely to Qualcomm which has been enforcing ruthless licensing and purchasing terms that made it effectively impossible for manufacturers to offer Intel-based mobile devices. One of the other main reasons behind the failure of Intel was not willing to risk upsetting the economic model that had initially helped it transformed into a titan of computing. 

The manufacturing strategies and resources of the company were always geared towards large, expensive processors, not churning out huge numbers of low-cost mobile cores. Intel’s post-launch attitude towards its Atom processors was not great as well. While the chip happened to go through several revisions to integrate components and reduce costs, Intel continuously refused to commit the resources that would have made Atom a best-in-class player in the mobile market. This is why, in 2006, the company had to finally decide to put the communications-chip business up for sale.

Hopefully, now Intel has had the time to reevaluate their strategies and they are going to leverage this recent acquiring of a stake in Jio Platforms to relaunch themselves into the smartphone market with new vigour. We will keep you posted on all future developments. Until then stay tuned

Previous articleWith The Launch of JioMeet Reliance Sets Its Eyes On Video Conferencing Market!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Intel Invest in Jio Platforms: A Chance For Redemption In The Smartphone Market?

If you thought Mukesh Ambani was finally going to stop the stake selling spree in Jio Platforms...
Read more
Brief

With The Launch of JioMeet Reliance Sets Its Eyes On Video Conferencing Market!

Merlyn Shelley - 0
The race to dominate the video conferencing market has just become more interesting. As we are going through the...
Read more
Brief

Facebook To Shutdown Lasso, The TikTok Competitor: A Well Calculated Move?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
By now almost everyone is aware of how Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) always attempts to copy every other popular app that tries to...
Read more
Brief

Net Worth Of Jeff Bezos Is More Than Combined Net Worth of India’s Top 10 Richest People!

Aarzu Khan - 0
Jeff Bezos and the phrase 'World's Richest Person' has become synonym to each other. But after the latest jump in the net...
Read more
Brief

Update Your Windows OS Immediately: Microsoft

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The mandate is clear from Microsoft; you must update Windows OS immediately! Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), as of late,...
Read more
Brief

The Ordeal of Millions Of Users Of Banned Apps in India!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The recent ban of 59 Chinese apps by the Indian Government, albeit being a move in the right direction to get rid...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

After Banning Apps, India To Clamp Down On Startup Investments From China

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The recent border conflict between India and China has led to the Indian Government to actively take massive steps to curb the...
Read more

Why Apple Turned Its Back To Intel, A Longterm Alley!

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The mighty technological evangelist Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently in its Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 announced that it would be producing its...
Read more

Indian Startups Backed by Chinese Investors Facing The New Weapon Of Consumers!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Consumers in India, to reinforce their anti-Chinese sentiments following the grave turn of events at Ladakh’s Galvan valley, have now emerged with...
Read more

RIL Finally Debt-Free: Ambani Delivers On His Promise 9 Months In Advance!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In August 2019, the Chairman and frontman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani announced one of his most ambitious goals while taking to...
Read more

The Man Behind The Head-Turning Reliance Jio -Facebook Deal, Not Just Ambani Alone!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you have been keeping up with the latest developments of Reliance Jio Platforms, you already know how it has raked up...
Read more

Major Investments in Reliance Jio 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents all major investments in Reliance...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.