BriefInternet
Updated:

Google’s New Announcement For India Is Making Heads Turned!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
80
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Grim Reality Of Indian Startups: Only 12% Left With Cash Runway of Less Than One Month!

Previously, in the month of April when the lockdown was still in effect, Dazeinfo reported how the...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

India-China Tussle May Result In Massive Job Losses

The Sino-Indian border dispute has been a hot topic in Indian news and media ever since it...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Upskilling Is Mandatory As 72% Companies Have More Than 25% Roles At Risk!

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to businesses around the world facing unprecedented amounts of disruption and change....
Read more

The digital economy of India is all set to receive a massive boost after the head-turning announcement that Google made today!

Sundar Pichai, in the sixth annual edition of ‘Google for India’ virtual event, announced a digitisation fund. Google will be investing a whopping $10 billion (Rs 75,000 crore) in India over the course of next 5 to 7 years via a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This will be done with the aim of accelerating the adoption of digital services in the Indian market space.

Main Focus Areas Of The Planned Investments

  • Pichai in the virtual event went on to lay out Google’s plan of action when it comes to how it wants to utilise the $10 billion.
  • Their foremost priority is to enable affordable access and information for every Indian individual in their own specific language, whether it is Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other language.
  • Google wants to build new products specifically for the Indian landscape which are deeply relevant and connected to the needs of Indian people.
  • The tech giant aims to empower businesses of all sizes to continue on the path of digital transformation.

They want to leverage cutting edge technology and AI for social good in areas of health, education, and agriculture.

Advertisements

India which consists of 1.3 billion people has slowly emerged as one of the greatest and biggest untapped growth markets for American giants. Currently, there are over 550 million internet users in India and over more than 450 million smartphones users are active in the country. Thus, it is completely undeniable that Google sees the recent investment as an opportunity to get in on the ground floor before India’s true potential is revealed 

Pichai via the virtual event added that there still needs to be a lot of work done in order to make the internet more affordable and accessible for a billion Indians. Starting from improving the voice input feature to supporting an entirely new generation of entrepreneurs, Google aims to cover it all in the near future.

Now, it needs to be noted here that Google, like every other American tech giant that is currently operating in India, makes only a fraction of its revenue from the world’s largest internet market. However, as of right now, increasing revenue is of least concern for Google or any other American tech giant for the matter of fact. This is because all of them are currently gunning for the next hundreds of millions of users in developing markets.

Google is not the first one to recognize the potential of the India market. The social media behemoth Facebook, in the month of April, made a $5.7 billion investment in Reliance’s Jio Platforms. Similarly, the founder and Chief Executive of Amazon Jeff Bezos, in the month of January, said the e-commerce giant is committed to ploughing an additional $1 billion in India which would total the company’s to-date commitment to a whopping $6.5 billion.

Lastly, the announcement Google made today comes at a very strategic timing wherein India is being observed to shutting its doors for Chinese firms. Everyone is already aware how India, in the previous month, declared the ban of 59 Chinese origin apps due to border conflicts with China. Now, some industry players believe that the ban on the Chinese firms will be greatly helping American tech giants to further expand their footprint all across India as they will now be facing way less competition.

Advertisements
Previous articleQualcomm Ventures Invests In Jio: A Masterstroke To Dominate 5G Market In India!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google’s New Announcement For India Is Making Heads Turned!

The digital economy of India is all set to receive a massive boost after the head-turning announcement...
Read more
Brief

Qualcomm Ventures Invests In Jio: A Masterstroke To Dominate 5G Market In India!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you thought Reliance’s hot streak of selling stakes in Jio Platforms was over after 12 deals with Intel Corporation’s investment arm...
Read more
Brief

The Success Of TikTok Alternative Apps May Be Short-Lived [STUDY]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After the Indian Government, in a bid to take a stance against China, banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, the popular...
Read more
Brief

India’s Flourishing Gaming Sector: What’s Driving The Growth!

Neeraj M - 0
The Indian gaming market is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. In 2019, the number of gamers in the...
Read more
Brief

Employee App: Companies Must Have To Thrive In The New Normal

Aarzu Khan - 0
With all the advancements in technology, managers and business owners seem to be taking note. Far too many believe that traditional methods...
Read more
Brief

India-China Tussle May Result In Massive Job Losses

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The Sino-Indian border dispute has been a hot topic in Indian news and media ever since it escalated to unprecedented levels back...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

Qualcomm Ventures Invests In Jio: A Masterstroke To Dominate 5G Market In India!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you thought Reliance’s hot streak of selling stakes in Jio Platforms was over after 12 deals with Intel Corporation’s investment arm...
Read more

India’s Flourishing Gaming Sector: What’s Driving The Growth!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The Indian gaming market is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. In 2019, the number of gamers in the...
Read more

PayU Layoffs Employees Of PaySense, The Startup Acquired 6 Months Ago!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Naspers-owned fintech major PayU has decided to layoff a sizeable number of employees of PaySense, the electronic credit firm it acquired in...
Read more

India May Have 2.87 Lakh Coronavirus Cases Every Day By Early Next Year [STUDY]

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
As the number of coronavirus cases in India is on constant rise, the country might see the worst of coronavirus pandemic early...
Read more

18 Million 5G Subscribers in India By 2025: A Highly Disappointing Growth?

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The number of 5G subscribers in India is expected to remain far lesser than expected earlier. In the June...
Read more

State-Wise Number of Aadhaar Card Issued In India: May 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above table represents the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.