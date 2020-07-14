BriefMobile
Updated:

Apple Strictly Warns Users Against Camera Covers!

By Dazeinfo
47
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

India-China Tussle May Result In Massive Job Losses

The Sino-Indian border dispute has been a hot topic in Indian news and media ever since it...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Upskilling Is Mandatory As 72% Companies Have More Than 25% Roles At Risk!

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to businesses around the world facing unprecedented amounts of disruption and change....
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

India May Have 2.87 Lakh Coronavirus Cases Every Day By Early Next Year [STUDY]

As the number of coronavirus cases in India is on constant rise, the country might see the...
Read more

Apple users must not cover MacBook camera!

It all started a few years back when Mark Zuckerberg was spotted covering his laptop camera for security reasons. Users were quick to speculate the reasons behind and the most prominent was to avoid unauthorised access of camera and mic of the laptop by hackers and various apps.

Since then internet is flooded with various debates on keeping laptop camera and mic covered to ensure that no app or platform could secretly access it and invade your privacy – Apple is not buying the idea though.

Advertisements

Apple has warned users about covering camera of Macbook laptops. The company has clarified that such attempt not only interfere with the built-in laptop sensors but also damages the display of MacBook laptops.

Apple has released the statement after the numerous complaints reported recently by users who tried to cover their MacBook camera for privacy reasons and ended up smashing the devices.

Apple has explained the cause of damages in detail and strictly warns users to refrain from making any such attempt to cover camera of Mac notebooks.

“If you close your Mac notebook with a camera cover installed, you might damage your display because the clearance between the display and keyboard is designed to very tight tolerances. Covering the built-in camera might also interfere with the ambient light sensor and prevent features like automatic brightness and True Tone from working”, Apple said in that statement.

This leads to the question “How users can protect themselves from such unauthorised access?”

There is a better way to do that!

Advertisements

Apple has explained that instead of applying covers on camera to protect your identify and kill the attempt of personal data stealing, users must pay attention to indicators places next to the camera in MacBook notebooks.

Apple Laptops are designed in a way that whenever any app or service starts accessing the camera, the green light places next to it will get switched on. The indicator is a clear signal that your camera is in active mode and is being accessed. MacBook users have an option to decided which all apps can access their MacBook camera by going through System Preferences.

Apple advocates that users must refrain from applying any kind of cover – hard or soft – on the camera or MacBook screen. The only attention users need to pay to is an indicator, which is designed to warn users whenever their MacBook camera is being accessed.

The global outbreak of Covid-19 has forced companies and employees to work from home. As employees are accessing and discussion about sensitive and important business matters over their not-so-secure home network, measures like covering camera and mic is one of those precautionary measures employed by users. In fact, many security experts have also advised that people must stay away from Laptops, smart speakers and many other IoT devices while having a discussion about sensitive matters – personal or professional.

Previous articleGoogle’s New Announcement For India Is Making Heads Turned!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Apple Strictly Warns Users Against Camera Covers!

Apple users must not cover MacBook camera! It all started a few years...
Read more
Brief

Google’s New Announcement For India Is Making Heads Turned!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The digital economy of India is all set to receive a massive boost after the head-turning announcement that Google made today!
Read more
Brief

Qualcomm Ventures Invests In Jio: A Masterstroke To Dominate 5G Market In India!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you thought Reliance’s hot streak of selling stakes in Jio Platforms was over after 12 deals with Intel Corporation’s investment arm...
Read more
Brief

The Success Of TikTok Alternative Apps May Be Short-Lived [STUDY]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After the Indian Government, in a bid to take a stance against China, banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, the popular...
Read more
Brief

India’s Flourishing Gaming Sector: What’s Driving The Growth!

Neeraj M - 0
The Indian gaming market is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. In 2019, the number of gamers in the...
Read more
Brief

Employee App: Companies Must Have To Thrive In The New Normal

Aarzu Khan - 0
With all the advancements in technology, managers and business owners seem to be taking note. Far too many believe that traditional methods...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

Apple iPhone Has A Serious Technical Issue That Is Annoying Users!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Apple aficionados beware! It is recently learned that iPhone devices have an extremely annoying problem and Apple has confirmed it.
Read more

Why Apple Turned Its Back To Intel, A Longterm Alley!

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The mighty technological evangelist Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently in its Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 announced that it would be producing its...
Read more

Prominent US Companies To Be Exempted From Strict Import Screening

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Amid the strained Indo-China geopolitical relationship, the security around the Indian ports and airports have been tightened and increased. Now, shipments from...
Read more

Xiaomi To Take Smartphone Camera Technology To A Whole New Level

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
Xiaomi (SEHK: 1810) is rejuvenating the slider camera feature in a brand new way to make the best use of the screen...
Read more

Android Must Copy iPhone’s New Security Feature That Is Turning Heads

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Apple has introduced something that Android smartphone manufacturers must take a note of it, immediately! The value of...
Read more

Apple Says iPhone Is The New Key Of Your Car, And It’s More Secured

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The mighty tech giant, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), is very famous for unlocking pioneering technologies to the realm of the digital world....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.