BriefSocial MediaFacebook

Facebook Finally Admits They Are Concerned About TikTok’s Rapid Growth

In its over 15 years of existence, it's probably the first time when top executives at Facebook look so anxious from the growth of some other app. TikTok which was launched just a few years back is fast closing the gap with Facebook in terms of user base and time spent by smartphone users,

By Abhradeep Ghosh
10003
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

LinkedIn Finally Rolls Out The Most Requested Feature By Users

Microsoft owned LinkedIn has recently been reported to have revamped its profile section with an amazing feature...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Warns Users To Update Their Chrome Browser Right Away!

If you are an active user of the Chrome browser, Google wants you to stop all the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Indian-Origin IT Firms Woo Donald Trump Amid Re-elections And India Visit!

Amid the United States going through the presidential election, major Indian-origin biggies such as TCS, Infosys and...
Read more

Facebook is facing the biggest threat since its existence.

The social media app that allows users to post short lip-synced, music, talent, or comedy videos, TikTok has taken the social media world by storm. After being in denial and criticise mode for long, Facebook’s top executives have slowly started admitting that it’s TikTok which is making Zuckerberg and Team anxious nowadays.

Advertisements

Sheryl Sandberg, the current Chief Operating Officer of social media giant Facebook, has raised her concerns related to the threats the popular app TikTok poses. Previously, on several occasions, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called out TikTok for various reasons too.

Dylan Byers who is an NBC reporter invited Sheryl Sandberg on his podcast “Byers Market” for an interview wherein she spoke her mind. She revealed that various social media companies are currently competing for user engagement. In addition to that, she also mentioned how her kids always seem to be on the TikTok app whenever they are using their smartphones.

Sanberg was then asked by Byers if she is concerned at the pace which TikTok is growing. She replied by saying that it’s an obvious concern as TikTok is growing faster to bigger numbers than Facebook ever did so very quickly.

Last year in November, outperforming both Facebook and Instagram, TikTok surpassed 1.5 billion downloads and became the third most downloaded app in the non-gaming section of 2019.

“Of course we worry about it, we have to be worried about all the innovation,” Sandberg said adding to her concerns about TikTok’s growth.

Advertisements

Some happen to see the format of TikTok as an antidote to that of apps like Instagram. TikTok’s format, according to some, encourages users to craft perfect picture over authenticity.

But Sheryl Sandberg is not the only one concerned about the pace TikTok is growing. In January the Cheif Operating Officer of Snapchat Evan Spiegel expressed his thoughts about how he feels TikTok can easily take over the popular social media platform Instagram as he believes it relies on ‘talent’ and not on any kind of social posturing as such.

The Facebook COO also expressed her concerns over the roots of the app TikTok’s parent company ByteDance. Issuing a warning she didn’t shy away from stating that people should definitely be concerned about the privacy of their data because of their Chinese origins.

This isn’t the first time an executive from Silicon Valley has pointed fingers about privacy concerns related to TikTok. Steve Huffman who is the Cheif Executive Officer of Reddit has accused the TikTok app of being a ‘spyware’ during a panel on Wednesday.

The Road Ahead For TikTok In 2020

TikTok has kept growing at a phenomenal pace in 2019 even after several roadblocks created by their competitors as well as US regulators over their Chinese origins. TikTok has fought back against all such misgivings about them and made it clear that they are here to stay. They are now taking huge strides to mitigate the existing problems between them and the government. They have even hired their very first lobbyists to heal their relationship with various privacy regulators. As of right now, the road ahead for TikTok seems pretty good for 2020.

Previous articleDigital Payments in India: UPI Stands Triumphant Over Debit and Credit Cards

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook Finally Admits They Are Concerned About TikTok’s Rapid Growth

Facebook is facing the biggest threat since its existence. The social media app...
Read more
Brief

Digital Payments in India: UPI Stands Triumphant Over Debit and Credit Cards

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
UPI or the Unified Payments Interface has become one of the fastest-growing payment platforms in India and has draw attention of global...
Read more
Brief

Backed By Narayan Murthy, Jeff Bezos To Go After Zomato And Swiggy!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Just when Zomato and Swiggy thought that after the acquisition of UberEats by Zomato, the food delivery market in India is going...
Read more
Brief

India Wants A Bigger Chunk of $100 Billion In Global Taxes Levied On Google, Facebook and Amazon

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It has been reportedly found out that India is adamantly pushing for a huge change at Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development...
Read more
Brief

Facebook May Have To Pay $3.50 Per Month To Millions of Users?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Almost every internet tech giant, be it Facebook, Google or Twitter, has flourished by optimising and channelising their strategies that are largely...
Read more
Brief

Google Warns Users To Update Their Chrome Browser Right Away!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are an active user of the Chrome browser, Google wants you to stop all the work and update Chrome browser,...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Digital Payments in India: UPI Stands Triumphant Over Debit and Credit Cards

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
UPI or the Unified Payments Interface has become one of the fastest-growing payment platforms in India and has draw attention of global...
Read more

Backed By Narayan Murthy, Jeff Bezos To Go After Zomato And Swiggy!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Just when Zomato and Swiggy thought that after the acquisition of UberEats by Zomato, the food delivery market in India is going...
Read more

India Wants A Bigger Chunk of $100 Billion In Global Taxes Levied On Google, Facebook and Amazon

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It has been reportedly found out that India is adamantly pushing for a huge change at Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development...
Read more

Facebook May Have To Pay $3.50 Per Month To Millions of Users?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Almost every internet tech giant, be it Facebook, Google or Twitter, has flourished by optimising and channelising their strategies that are largely...
Read more

Google Warns Users To Update Their Chrome Browser Right Away!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are an active user of the Chrome browser, Google wants you to stop all the work and update Chrome browser,...
Read more

TikTok Owner ByteDance Gearing Up To Challenge Facebook, Apple And Amazon!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
ByteDance Inc. doesn’t want their massive success to go downhill after its blockbuster video app TikTok blew up in the social media...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.