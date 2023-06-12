Celebrating 10 years of innovation, change and progress at MWC Shanghai

Just over three weeks to go until GSMA MWC Shanghai 2023 opens its doors at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC) on 28th June. We cannot wait to welcome over 260 exhibitors and sponsors back to the conference halls for three days of discussion, debate and networking.

Not only this, but the 2023 edition marks a special milestone for the GSMA – we are delighted to celebrate 10 years of MWC Shanghai this year! Originally known as Mobile Asia Expo, MWC was brought to Shanghai at a time when the Chinese mobile industry was already in full swing. Fast forward to now, and China has continued on this upward trajectory, predicted to become the first market to reach 1 billion 5G connections by 2025.

China is a global leader in mobile connectivity and, as the technology hub in the world’s biggest mobile market, Shanghai is the natural host city for MWC in Asia. Since its launch ten years ago, MWC Shanghai has experienced the transition from 4G to 5G networks and the growth of China as a mobile infrastructure and device manufacturing giant. And, with a population of around 25 million people, Shanghai is one of the world’s megacities. This year, 5G data in Shanghai is predicted to exceed 60% of the total network traffic in Shanghai, thanks to the addition of 10,000 5G base stations across the city. It will take the total number of 5G base stations in Shanghai to 77,000 by the end of 2023.

The city has become a world-leading tech innovation hub, due to the huge investments in the past decade. The Shanghai Science and Technology Commission announced back in September 2022 that the city’s annual investment in scientific research has nearly tripled in the past ten years. It is also the most international city in China, serving as a gateway to the world’s largest mobile market.

What to expect at this year’s MWC Shanghai

MWC Shanghai is Asia’s leading event for next-generation technologies, where visitors are the first to witness the latest connectivity solutions unveiled by our exhibitors – whether that’s new handsets, laptops, gaming devices, or the latest solutions and applications in 5G, AI, AR/VR, IoT and more.

Attendees will have five halls to explore within the SNIEC, housing both familiar favourites from previous editions of MWC Shanghai, as well as all-new zones for 2023. This includes the aptly named Super Hall, located in Hall N3, which will house the likes of China Mobile, China Telecom, ZTE, H3C and CICT. Lenovo is exhibiting for the first time in the Future Ecosystem Hall (N4) and will join other exhibitors, including XR+ technology provider Sky Limit Entertainment, Syrius Robotics Co. Ltd, CITIC and Ruijie Networks. The Digital Shanghai Zone, debuting in Hall N5, will celebrate the innovations and achievements of Chinese industry and highlight Shanghai’s international technology vision; 5G IN, located in N3, is where visitors can discover the innovative companies disrupting the mobile ecosystem, redefining society and bringing out the best in technology.

A common thread for all spaces will be our MWC event theme of Velocity – and how we unleash tomorrow’s technology today.

Over the course of three days, attendees will convene for a dynamic agenda of keynote sessions and conference tracks – focused around our sub-themes of 5G Transformation, exploring topics like 5G spectrum, monetisation and the path to 6G; Digital Everything, encompassing smart cities, digital nations and tech for good; and Reality+, which will delve into the metaverse, the future of social and gaming, and the next frontier of AI.

We are honoured to welcome a distinguished roster of mobile leaders from the Chinese ecosystem to the stage for our three keynote sessions. Recently announced speakers include:

Yang Jie, Chairman of China Mobile

Ke Ruiwen, Chairman & CEO of China Telecom

Liu Liehong, Chairman & CEO of China Unicom

Song Qizhu, Chairman of China Broadcast Network

Wanzhou Meng, Deputy Chairwoman, Rotating Chairwoman & CFO of Huawei

Jim Cathey, CCO of Qualcomm

Xu Ziyang, Executive Director & President of ZTE

Recognising excellence with the Asia Mobile Awards

Following the MWC tradition, we’ll also be celebrating the region’s outstanding contributions and innovations with the Asia Mobile Awards (AMOs).

Since 2006, the AMOs have recognised the individuals, organisations and partnerships striving to better the world through connectivity – whether that’s through game-changing technology launches or resilient leadership.

The shortlist, chosen by a panel of experts from the GSMA, will be announced in June. Follow our website for updates about the shortlist and winners. Categories include:

The 2023 Outstanding Contribution to the Asia Mobile Industry Award

Best Smartphone in Asia 2023

Disruptive Device Innovation in Asia 2023

5G Industry Challenge Award

Exploring the Future of Connectivity

As a leading and influential connectivity event in APAC, MWC Shanghai is an unmissable platform to discover the latest thinking about the future of connectivity – register for your MWC Shanghai pass here or use code: FVPFETZFQW