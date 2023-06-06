MWC Shanghai 2023: Your Gateway to Mobile and Digital Innovation

Get ready for the most anticipated mobile and technology event of the year! MWC Shanghai 2023, hosted by the GSMA, is set to rock the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from June 28 to June 30, 2023. This electrifying gathering will bring together media, industry analysts, and global companies eager to unveil their groundbreaking products and innovations in the heart of China.

The event aims to showcase the latest trends and technologies in the mobile and digital industries, with a particular focus on themes such as ‘5G Transformation,’ ‘Digital Everything,’ and ‘Reality +’. It provides a platform for networking, attending keynote speeches, participating in panel discussions, and gaining insights from industry leaders.

China and the wider Asia Pacific region also house a comprehensive mobile ecosystem that is activating the development of advanced technologies, including 5G and 6G, as well as the technological capabilities driving the metaverse, such as AI and XR.

China’s bustling Asia Pacific region, already a hotbed for mobile and digital technologies, is poised to reach new heights. In 2022 alone, mobile technologies and services contributed a staggering 5.5% to China’s GDP, injecting a jaw-dropping $1.1 trillion of economic value. Interestingly, by 2025, China will become the first market worldwide with mind-blowing 1 billion 5G connections. By 2030, this number is expected to skyrocket to a whopping 1.6 billion, accounting for nearly a third of the entire globe!

MWC Shanghai is your gateway to this dynamic market, where you’ll rub shoulders with industry leaders, attend captivating keynote speeches, engage in thought-provoking panel discussions, and gain exclusive insights into the latest trends and technologies shaping the industry.

Prepare to be inspired and dazzled by the impressive lineup of nearly 350 speakers from all corners of the globe. These visionary individuals, including industry giants like Jim Cathey, Chief Commercial Officer of Qualcomm, Xu Ziyang, Executive Director and CEO of ZTE, and Ke Ruiwen, Chairman & CEO of China Telecom, will share their wisdom, expertise, and groundbreaking ideas.

With almost 100 hours of thought leadership content and nearly 60% senior-level participation, MWC Shanghai offers an immersive experience where you can expand your knowledge and gain a competitive edge.

Stay connected with the latest updates and announcements through the MWC Shanghai press zone, and for comprehensive information about the event, visit www.mwcshanghai.com. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to be part of the forefront of innovation and immerse yourself in the world of mobile and digital transformation at MWC Shanghai.