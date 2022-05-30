Happy B’Day Marissa Mayer: Once Among The Most Powerful Women!

From hating to memorize formulae and notes, to earning a Stanford master’s degree in computer science in 1999, to becoming the first female engineer at Google, to being among the top five on Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list of business leaders for consecutive three years, to becoming the first female CEO of Yahoo! in 2012, but failing miserably to turn the table for the company and to finally resigning after Verizon completed the acquisition of troubled Yahoo! in 2017, there is one woman who has seen it all. And today is her birthday.

You are right! The co-founder of Sunshine and the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO!) – Marissa Mayer.

Her desire to think of a new and interesting problem every day led her to choose computer programming over medicine and the fact that it was not based on a formula or a recipe and could not be easily memorised swayed her to make the switch.

Full Name: Marissa Ann Mayer

Born: May 30, 1975 (age 46)

Net Worth: $800 Million (as of 2021)

Here are a few interesting yet less known facts about Marissa Mayer:

