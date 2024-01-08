Happy Birthday Stephen Hawking: The God of The Universe

The film “Theory of Everything,” based on Stephen William Hawking, does a remarkable job of portraying the genius. Hawking outlived his fatal Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) disease, which typically gives a two-year life expectancy. Beyond his resilience, he also achieved acclaim as a renowned physicist and cosmologist, occupying the prestigious role of Lucasian Professor of Mathematics. This title has been bestowed upon only 17 distinguished figures throughout history, including luminaries such as Charles Babbage and Sir Isaac Newton.
Stephen Hawking grew up surrounded by science, with his father being a research biologist and his mother serving as a medical research secretary. Despite being an average student academically, his peers affectionately dubbed him “Einstein” due to his profound interest and understanding of subjects such as mathematics and physics. However, his carefree attitude toward life shifted dramatically upon his ALS diagnosis. This life-altering event prompted Hawking to channel his focus and determination more intensely towards his academic and scientific pursuits.
Despite the progressive decline in his health, Stephen Hawking remained determined to adapt and continue his intellectual pursuits. For instance, when he lost the ability to write, he took on the challenge of mastering geometry equations. His groundbreaking research and thesis on topics like the nature of the universe and the theory of black holes have profoundly influenced numerous scholars in the field. Moreover, Hawking’s writings and books have played a pivotal role in making complex scientific concepts more accessible and understandable to the general public, further cementing his legacy as a visionary scientist and communicator.
Full Name: Stephen William Hawking
Born: January 8, 1942 (exactly 300 years after the death of Galileo Galilei)
Died: March 14, 2018
Birthplace: Oxford, England
Net Worth: $20 million+ (as of 2018)
The great Stephen Hawking explains the inspiration behind his remarkable life in the aforementioned quote. You can quell your curiosity by reading the fascinating yet less-known facts about this magnum opus of God:
- Inappropriate time of birth: The timing of Stephen Hawking’s birth was fraught with challenges. Amid financial constraints and the tense political climate of World War II, the looming threat of German bombings added further urgency. In search of safety, the Hawking family relocated to Oxford, where this extraordinary person was born.
- ‘Offbeat’ family: Stephen Hawking’s family had a distinctly unconventional lifestyle. Their residence in St. Albans was a three-story house with a perpetual lack of repairs, leaving the upper floor disrepair. Their family car was an old model; intriguingly, they housed bees in the basement. Adding to the eccentricity, the family produced fireworks, creating a uniquely offbeat and dynamic household for the future genius.
- Out of the crowd: Stephen Hawking’s innate curiosity and ingenuity set him apart even in his early years. Demonstrating a keen interest in technology and mathematics, he, along with a group of friends, built a computer using clock parts, an old telephone switchboard and various recycled components to solve fundamental mathematical equations.
- A man of broad tastes: In his teenage years, Hawking had a penchant for board games and climbing, even devising various routes leading to his family home. Later, during his Oxford days, he explored new passions, including dancing and rowing. He took on the role of a coxswain, earning him the reputation of a “daredevil” and adventurer.
- Graduation: Despite his father’s aspirations for him to pursue a career in medicine, Stephen Hawking followed his passion for physics and mathematics. At 17, in 1959, he chose to study Physics at Oxford. Interestingly, this decision was influenced by Oxford’s curriculum, as they did not offer a specific course in mathematics at that time.
- Contrary to the stereotype of a college nerd, Stephen Hawking was not one to spend excessive hours studying. Remarkably, he found one hour of study per day to be sufficient during his college years. In 1962, he took the next step in his academic journey by pursuing a PhD in Cosmology at Trinity Hall, Cambridge University. This shift marked the beginning of his groundbreaking contributions to the field of theoretical physics and cosmology.
- Turning Point: His amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s) disease made him realise the importance of time, making him more serious towards his work. He once said, “Before my condition was diagnosed, I had been very bored with life; there had not seemed to be anything worth doing”. In the hospital, he shared his room with another patient who was suffering from leukaemia, which was worse than ALS; relatively Hawking’s situation seemed tolerable.
- A silver lining: Shortly before Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with ALS disease, he met Jane Wilde, a young languages undergraduate, on a New Year’s Eve in 1963. Their connection blossomed, leading to their marriage in 1965. In spite of his deteriorating physical condition, Jane always motivated and took care of him.
- Their marriage was strained due to his deteriorating health and also because he was an atheist while Jane was a devout Christian. Hawking once said, “God is the name people give to the reason we are here. But I think that reason is the laws of physics rather than someone with whom one can have a personal relationship. An impersonal God.”
- Stephen Hawking was fascinated by the work of Roger Penrose about the space-time singularity and fate of stars and the creation of black holes. His thesis and the research on the birth of the universe changed the way the world thinks about the universe.
- In 1968, his first son Robert was born, who proved to be a lucky charm for Hawking as he became a member of the Institute of Astronomy in Cambridge.
- In 1973, Stephen Hawking co-authored his first highly technical book titled “The Large Scale Structure of Space-Time” with G.F.R. Ellis. This seminal work delves deep into the intricacies of Einstein’s general theory of relativity, shedding light on the fundamental aspects of the structure of space-time on a large scale.
- Hawking Radiation: In 1974, Hawking demonstrated that black holes aren’t black; instead, they emit radiation that can pass through the gravitational forces of the collapsed star. This groundbreaking revelation propelled Hawking to international acclaim, earning him numerous prestigious awards and titles, notably the Albert Einstein Award.
- Lucasian Professor: Stephen Hawking served as a visiting professor at Caltech (California Institute of Technology), and later at Gonville and Caius College in Cambridge. In 1979, he returned to Cambridge University where he was honoured with the prestigious Lucasian Professor of Mathematics post. This prestige position, held by only 17 individuals to date, includes the iconic Isaac Newton among its esteemed occupants.
- As Stephen Hawking’s physical condition deteriorated, he relied on the support of his graduate student, in addition to his wife Jane, for care. By 1985, following a tracheotomy, he lost his ability to speak. However, with the assistance of a computer programmer from California, a groundbreaking speech synthesizing program was developed for him. This innovative system was operated through head and eye movements, enabling Hawking to communicate and continue sharing his brilliant insights.
- A Brief History of Time: Stephen Hawking’s notable publication on cosmology catapulted him to international fame. Recognized for his contributions, he was honoured with the Commander of Order of British Empire. This best-selling book, offering a concise exploration of complex cosmological concepts, has been translated into 40 languages and sold millions of copies worldwide.
- Surely another Einstein: Surely another Einstein: Stephen Hawking asserted the possibility of time travel and his ability to contemplate in 11 dimensions. He also envisioned a future where humans might colonize other planets. Hawking’s impactful books, such as ‘The Universe in a Nutshell‘ and the more accessible ‘A Briefer History of Time,’ serve as milestones in making complex cosmological theories understandable to the general public, solidifying his legacy as a brilliant mind and science communicator.
- During a visit to the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida in 2007, Stephen Hawking had a unique opportunity to experience zero gravity aboard a modified Boeing 727. Liberated from his wheelchair, he floated weightlessly, expressing his exhilaration by stating, “The zero-G part was wonderful, and the high-G part was no problem. I could have gone on and on. Space, here I come.” This memorable experience further exemplified Hawking’s adventurous spirit and unwavering passion for exploring the mysteries of the universe.
- Stephen Hawking married Elaine Mason, who had previously been one of his nurses, in 1995 after separating from Jane in 1990. Jane had developed a relationship with the graduate student who assisted in caring for Hawking. However, by 2006, Stephen Hawking and Elaine Mason filed for divorce amidst concerns raised by Hawking’s children and allegations of mistreatment by Elaine towards Hawking.
- In 1999, Jane published her memoir titled ‘Music to Move the Stars’, detailing her relationship with Hawking. In 2007, an updated version of the memoir was released under the title, ‘Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen.’ This poignant account of their life together was later adapted into the critically acclaimed film ‘The Theory of Everything’ which was released in 2014.
- Hawking also appeared on many TV shows including The Simpsons and Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and even recorded a voice for Pink Floyd’s song ‘Keep Talking’.
- Stephen Hawking advocated for the exploration of space and the search for habitable planets beyond Earth. He expressed a desire to fly to space as one of Sir Richard Branson’s pioneer space tourists. Hawking harboured concerns about the future of humanity, fearing potential existential threats such as disasters or nuclear wars that could jeopardize the survival of the human race. In addition, he voiced reservations about the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cautioning about the potential risks.
- Stephen Hawking’s work in theoretical physics, including his groundbreaking contributions to understanding the Big Bang, challenged traditional beliefs. His publication ‘The Grand Design‘ notably questioned Sir Isaac Newton’s idea that the universe was designed by God, offering alternative scientific explanations.
- In 2011, Stephen Hawking participated in the trial of iBrain – a device that can read the wearers’ thoughts. According to the New York Times, this device can be a revolutionary aid to Hawking and others with ALS.
- Stephen Hawking said about acting in a movie, “My ideal role would be a baddie in a James Bond film; I think the wheelchair and the computer voice would fit the part”.
Update: March 14, 2018: Stephen Hawkins passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at his house in Cambridge.
The post is part of a B’day Series where we celebrate the birthday of renowned personalities from the Tech Industry, very frequently. The series includes entrepreneurs, C-level Executives, innovators or renewed leaders who moved the industry with their exponential skill set and vision. The intent is to highlight the person’s achievements and touch base the little known, but interesting, part of his life. You can see the list of all earlier celebrated tech personalities, including Mark Zuckerberg, Marissa Mayor, Sean Parker, Andy Rubin, Julian Assange, Sir Richard Branson, and Sergey Brin, by following this link or subscribing to your daily newsletter.