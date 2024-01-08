Happy Birthday Stephen Hawking: The God of The Universe

The film “Theory of Everything,” based on Stephen William Hawking, does a remarkable job of portraying the genius. Hawking outlived his fatal Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) disease, which typically gives a two-year life expectancy. Beyond his resilience, he also achieved acclaim as a renowned physicist and cosmologist, occupying the prestigious role of Lucasian Professor of Mathematics. This title has been bestowed upon only 17 distinguished figures throughout history, including luminaries such as Charles Babbage and Sir Isaac Newton.

All of my life, I have been fascinated by the big questions that face us, and have tried to find scientific answers to them. If, like me, you have looked at the stars, and tried to make sense of what you see, you too have started to wonder what makes the universe exist.

Stephen Hawking grew up surrounded by science, with his father being a research biologist and his mother serving as a medical research secretary. Despite being an average student academically, his peers affectionately dubbed him “Einstein” due to his profound interest and understanding of subjects such as mathematics and physics. However, his carefree attitude toward life shifted dramatically upon his ALS diagnosis. This life-altering event prompted Hawking to channel his focus and determination more intensely towards his academic and scientific pursuits.

I was never top of the class at school, but my classmates must have seen potential in me, because my nickname was ‘Einstein’.

Despite the progressive decline in his health, Stephen Hawking remained determined to adapt and continue his intellectual pursuits. For instance, when he lost the ability to write, he took on the challenge of mastering geometry equations. His groundbreaking research and thesis on topics like the nature of the universe and the theory of black holes have profoundly influenced numerous scholars in the field. Moreover, Hawking’s writings and books have played a pivotal role in making complex scientific concepts more accessible and understandable to the general public, further cementing his legacy as a visionary scientist and communicator.

Full Name: Stephen William Hawking

Born: January 8, 1942 (exactly 300 years after the death of Galileo Galilei)

Died: March 14, 2018

Birthplace: Oxford, England

Net Worth: $20 million+ (as of 2018)

I believe things cannot make themselves impossible.

The great Stephen Hawking explains the inspiration behind his remarkable life in the aforementioned quote. You can quell your curiosity by reading the fascinating yet less-known facts about this magnum opus of God:

Inappropriate time of birth: The timing of Stephen Hawking’s birth was fraught with challenges. Amid financial constraints and the tense political climate of World War II, the looming threat of German bombings added further urgency. In search of safety, the Hawking family relocated to Oxford, where this extraordinary person was born.

'Offbeat' family: Stephen Hawking's family had a distinctly unconventional lifestyle. Their residence in St. Albans was a three-story house with a perpetual lack of repairs, leaving the upper floor disrepair. Their family car was an old model; intriguingly, they housed bees in the basement. Adding to the eccentricity, the family produced fireworks, creating a uniquely offbeat and dynamic household for the future genius.

Out of the crowd: Stephen Hawking's innate curiosity and ingenuity set him apart even in his early years. Demonstrating a keen interest in technology and mathematics, he, along with a group of friends, built a computer using clock parts, an old telephone switchboard and various recycled components to solve fundamental mathematical equations.

A man of broad tastes: In his teenage years, Hawking had a penchant for board games and climbing, even devising various routes leading to his family home. Later, during his Oxford days, he explored new passions, including dancing and rowing. He took on the role of a coxswain, earning him the reputation of a "daredevil" and adventurer.

Graduation: Despite his father's aspirations for him to pursue a career in medicine, Stephen Hawking followed his passion for physics and mathematics. At 17, in 1959, he chose to study Physics at Oxford. Interestingly, this decision was influenced by Oxford's curriculum, as they did not offer a specific course in mathematics at that time.

Contrary to the stereotype of a college nerd, Stephen Hawking was not one to spend excessive hours studying. Remarkably, he found one hour of study per day to be sufficient during his college years. In 1962, he took the next step in his academic journey by pursuing a PhD in Cosmology at Trinity Hall, Cambridge University. This shift marked the beginning of his groundbreaking contributions to the field of theoretical physics and cosmology.

Turning Point: His amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s) disease made him realise the importance of time, making him more serious towards his work. He once said, “Before my condition was diagnosed, I had been very bored with life; there had not seemed to be anything worth doing”. In the hospital, he shared his room with another patient who was suffering from leukaemia, which was worse than ALS; relatively Hawking’s situation seemed tolerable.

Obviously, because of my disability, I need assistance. But I have always tried to overcome the limitations of my condition and lead as full a life as possible. I have travelled the world, from the Antarctic to zero Gravity.

Stephen Hawking married Elaine Mason, who had previously been one of his nurses, in 1995 after separating from Jane in 1990. Jane had developed a relationship with the graduate student who assisted in caring for Hawking. However, by 2006, Stephen Hawking and Elaine Mason filed for divorce amidst concerns raised by Hawking’s children and allegations of mistreatment by Elaine towards Hawking.

In 1999, Jane published her memoir titled ‘Music to Move the Stars’, detailing her relationship with Hawking. In 2007, an updated version of the memoir was released under the title, ‘Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen.’ This poignant account of their life together was later adapted into the critically acclaimed film ‘The Theory of Everything’ which was released in 2014.

Hawking also appeared on many TV shows including The Simpsons and Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and even recorded a voice for Pink Floyd’s song ‘Keep Talking’.

Stephen Hawking advocated for the exploration of space and the search for habitable planets beyond Earth. He expressed a desire to fly to space as one of Sir Richard Branson’s pioneer space tourists. Hawking harboured concerns about the future of humanity, fearing potential existential threats such as disasters or nuclear wars that could jeopardize the survival of the human race. In addition, he voiced reservations about the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cautioning about the potential risks.

Stephen Hawking’s work in theoretical physics, including his groundbreaking contributions to understanding the Big Bang, challenged traditional beliefs. His publication ‘The Grand Design‘ notably questioned Sir Isaac Newton’s idea that the universe was designed by God, offering alternative scientific explanations.

In 2011, Stephen Hawking participated in the trial of iBrain – a device that can read the wearers’ thoughts. According to the New York Times, this device can be a revolutionary aid to Hawking and others with ALS.

If I had to choose a superhero to be, I would pick superman. He’s everything that I’m not.

Stephen Hawking said about acting in a movie, “My ideal role would be a baddie in a James Bond film; I think the wheelchair and the computer voice would fit the part”.

Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny.

Update: March 14, 2018: Stephen Hawkins passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at his house in Cambridge.

