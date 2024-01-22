Happy Birthday David Rosen: The Man Who Made Our Childhood Fun-Filled

A 24-year-old former Air Force soldier stationed in Japan recognized a growing market potential and ventured into entrepreneurship. From selling Japanese art in the US to establishing instant photo booths in Japan, he has taken more risks into unknown markets than most successful people. Fore-sighting the ever-increasing demand for amusement products, he co-founded a video game company, SEGA. His company has grown into a multibillion-dollar video game and entertainment conglomerate with products that have become milestones for the gaming industry. Meet David Rosen, an American entrepreneur and co-founder of Sega Corporation, a Japanese video game company.

Born: 22 January 1930, in Brooklyn, New York (Age 94)

On his 94th birthday today, we bring a few amazing yet less-known facts about David Rosen:

David Rosen was born to Fay nee Sachs and Samuel Rosen, in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

Early Career : David Rosen’s professional journey commenced within the military ranks. In 1948, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, dedicating his service until 1952. His military service took him from Shanghai in China to active duty in Korea during the Korean War, yet the majority of his tenure was stationed in Japan.

: David Rosen’s professional journey commenced within the military ranks. In 1948, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, dedicating his service until 1952. His military service took him from Shanghai in China to active duty in Korea during the Korean War, yet the majority of his tenure was stationed in Japan. First Company: In 1954, David Rosen started his first company in Japan called Rosen Enterprises, Inc. Initially focusing on selling Japanese art in the United States, the company expanded its endeavours by introducing “Photorama” photo studios. These instant photo booths, referred to as “nifun shashin” (two-minute photo) in Japanese, gained rapid popularity due to their speedy photo production time of two to three minutes. Within a year, the Photorama booths became a sensation, boasting over 100 installations across Japan. As Rosen Enterprises continued to evolve, it diversified into the establishment of amusement machines.

In 1954, David Rosen started his first company in Japan called Rosen Enterprises, Inc. Initially focusing on selling Japanese art in the United States, the company expanded its endeavours by introducing “Photorama” photo studios. These instant photo booths, referred to as Within a year, the Photorama booths became a sensation, boasting over 100 installations across Japan. As Rosen Enterprises continued to evolve, it diversified into the establishment of amusement machines. Foundation of SEGA: With a newfound interest in the gaming industry, David decided to merge his company with Nihon Goraku Bussan, widely recognized as Service Games. Upon the successful completion of this merger, the company was rebranded SEGA Enterprises, Ltd., and David was appointed Chairman, CEO and President in 1965. SEGA has become SEGA Corporation – a multinational powerhouse in the video game and entertainment industry that continues to thrive today.

With a newfound interest in the gaming industry, David decided to merge his company with Nihon Goraku Bussan, widely recognized as Service Games. Upon the successful completion of this merger, the company was rebranded SEGA Enterprises, Ltd., and David was appointed Chairman, CEO and President in 1965. SEGA has become SEGA Corporation – a multinational powerhouse in the video game and entertainment industry that continues to thrive today. Family: In 1954, David Rosen married Masako Fujisaki, and the couple adopted a Jewish girl named Lisa Rosen.

In 1954, David Rosen married Masako Fujisaki, and the couple adopted a Jewish girl named Lisa Rosen. Periscope: The first game designed by David Rosen was the Periscope. The international version was manufactured by Sega Enterprises, and released worldwide in 1967.

1967 David founded the Japan Amusement Association and served as its Chairman.

In 1996, David Rosen retired from both Sega Japan and Sega America when his deteriorating health forced him to move to Los Angeles.

The post is part of a B’day Series where we celebrate the birthday of renowned personalities from the Tech Industry, very frequently. The series includes Entrepreneurs, C-level Executives, innovators or renewed leaders who moved the industry with their exponential skill set and vision. The intent is to highlight the person’s achievements and touch base the little known, but interesting, part of his life. You can see the list of all earlier celebrated tech personalities, including Mark Zuckerberg, Marissa Mayor, Sean Parker, Andy Rubin, Julian Assange, Sir Richard Branson, and Sergey Brin, by following this link or subscribing to your daily newsletter.