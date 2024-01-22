Zee Entertainment has officially declared its intention to pursue legal action against Sony Group. This strategic move comes in response to Sony’s unexpected termination of their planned merger, which was set to establish India’s largest broadcasting entity. Sony Group communicated the termination of the merger through a press release on Monday, January 22, 2024, marking a significant development in India’s entertainment industry.

The initial announcement of the $10 billion merger between Culver Max Entertainment (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India or SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) was made in 2021. The terms of the deal specified that the merger was to be completed before December 21, 2023, subject to regulatory and other approvals. Additionally, a grace period of one month was allowed for the transaction’s completion.

Sony Zee Merger: What the Deal Says?

The definitive agreements stipulated that if the Merger failed to close by the End Date, occurring twenty-four months after the signature date, the parties were obligated to engage in good-faith discussions to extend the End Date for a reasonable period. These discussions were mandated to take place during a period ending thirty days after the End Date, known as the Discussion Period. If an agreement on the extension was not reached by the conclusion of the Discussion Period, any party had the right to terminate the definitive agreements by providing written notice.

Regrettably, the Merger did not close by the specified End Date due, among other factors, to the non-satisfaction of closing conditions. SPNI actively participated in good-faith discussions to extend the End Date, but unfortunately, the Discussion Period concluded without an agreement on the extension. Consequently, on January 22, 2024, SPNI issued a notice to ZEEL formally terminating the definitive agreements.

Sony has clarified that it did not incorporate the impact of the Merger in its consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, as announced on November 9, 2023. Furthermore, Sony does not anticipate any significant impact on its consolidated financial results due to the termination of the definitive agreements for the Merger. This clarification provides insight into the financial outlook and the expected implications of the terminated merger on Sony’s fiscal performance.

Zee Refuting Claims and Exploring Legal Options

Sony’s termination notice for the merger included a request for $90 million in termination fees from Zee, adding a financial dimension to the fallout. In response, Zee has refuted all claims made by Sony and is actively exploring legal options to safeguard the interests of its stakeholders.

“The company categorically refutes all claims and assertions made by Culver Max and BEPL regarding alleged breaches of the MCA by ZEEL, including their claims for the termination fee, and reserves all its rights in this matter,” Zee stated in a stock exchange filing.

Zee further indicated that it is evaluating all available options based on the guidance received from the Board. The company emphasized its commitment to taking necessary steps to safeguard the long-term interests of its stakeholders, including pursuing appropriate legal action and contesting the claims made by Culver Max and BEPL in the arbitration proceedings.

Zee’s board of directors, in a detailed response during their January 22 meeting, asserted that every effort was made by Zee Entertainment to implement the merger scheme. The company disclosed that multiple discussions were held with Culver Max and BEPL to explore the possibility of extending the merger completion timeline, but no agreement materialized.

Zee highlighted that Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of ZEEL, expressed willingness to step down in the interest of the merger. Various proposals were discussed, such as appointing a director on the Board of the merged company and incorporating provisions for conducting pending investigations and legal proceedings in the best interest of ZEEL’s directors and shareholders.

Despite these efforts, Zee reported that the discussions with the Sony Group did not result in any proposal, ultimately leading to the termination of the agreement by Sony.

The proposed Sony Zee merger, had it come to fruition, would have resulted in a combined entity with 75 TV channels, two popular video streaming services (ZEE5 and Sony LIV), two major film studios (Zee Studios and Sony Pictures Films India) and a digital content studio (Studio NXT). This consolidation would have firmly positioned the merged venture as the largest entertainment network in India, with an extensive reach across television, streaming, and film production.