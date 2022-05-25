Meta introduces 3D Avatars for Facebook, Instagram, and you must use it

Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company, has introduced virtual 3D avatars for Indian users. The avatars will be available to users on all three platforms of the company, including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. The interesting part is that these avatars can be used not just in profile photos, but also in stickers and posts on main feeds.

It’s the first time for indian users that they can make use of these avatars on Facebook and Messenger. However, Meta is introducing these avatars for Instagram for the very first time globally. These avatars can be used by the Instagram users on Stories and in direct messages. However, these avatars will not work as a profile picture on any other social platforms but Facebook.

It’s ben a while since virtual avatars are being used in private messaging to communicate via stickers or in display images. Apple’s memoji was introduced in June 2018. It uses augmented reality (AR) to map the user’s face and allows customization of accessories, skin tones, and more to create a virtual figure.

Facebook’s 3D avatars allow users to create virtual avatars on its social media platforms. This is a new but rapidly growing industry. Data.ai published a report earlier this month highlighting the exploded adoption of virtual avatars on social media platforms. It stated that the adoption of 3D avatars and usage grew by a whopping 60% in 2021.

While the usage of 3D avatars in India is still at nascent stage, the independent 3D avatar applications are extremely popular in mature markets like the USA, UK and France. However, these standalone apps are still not widely used, according to the Data.ai report which claims that standalone social media apps for virtual avatars received 38 million downloads in 2021.

Meta’s virtual avatars are aimed to create a bridge between Facebook, Instagram and Metaverse. This is in addition to catering to its metaverse concept through Horizon Worlds, its virtual reality platform. Director and Head of Partnership for India at Meta Manish Chopra said that the introduction of virtual avatars in 3D and a variety of customization options are meant to cater to real-world personalities as part of “representations within the metaverse.”

How to create a Meta 3D avatar on Facebook

The process of creating 3D avatar on Facebook is quite simple.

1. Open Facebook app.

2. Click on the hamburger icon.

3. Tap on the See more option.

4. Find Avatar and click on it.

5. Now, you can customize it according to your liking.

6. Hit on the Done button.

Hoe to create Meta 3D avatar on Instagram or Messenger

1. Open Instagram or Messenger apps.

2. Open a chat.

3. Now on Instagram, click on the Sticker button on the right and look for the Avatar option. Click on it you’ll see all the 3D Avatars. Similarly, on Messenger click on the Sticker button, and in the top section, you’ll be able to see all of the auto-generated Meta 3D Avatars.