BriefSocial MediaFacebookSocial News
Updated:

Why Is Facebook Deleting Billions of Records After Feasting For Years!

By Aarzu Khan
19
0

Must Read

BriefAmartya Baidya - 0

The Growth of OTT: Blip in the Radar Or a Real Threat to Traditional TV?

People are attached to their smartphones way more than they're to any other gadget. In fact, the average person...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 3

Are You A Gaming Geek: ‘Five Commandments’ Before You Buy Video Games Online !

Does your day start with joysticks instead of coffee mugs? Or as a kid your best friends were the...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

How To Leverage On Cold Calling to Help You Win Big In 2021

Cold calling is an old-fashioned sales strategy that involves sales representatives reaching out to prospective customers who have not...
Read more

Facebook is all set to make a move that explains how desperate the social media giant is to ‘refine’ and ‘define’ its new identity.

Last week Facebook’s recently rebranded parent company Meta revealed its plans to get rid of its decade-old Face Recognition system. This will led Meta to delete a huge trove of facial recognition templates belonging to more than a billion people as part of a larger initiative to limit the technology’s use across its products.

Meta – earlier known as Facebook – has a change of heart and now believes that the use of the technology in restricted format would have larger impact in positive way. The about-face was described by Menlo Park tech giant as “one the largest shifts of facial recognition usage in technology’s history.”

Advertisements

Users who previously opted in to the setting won’t be recognized in Memories or photos and videos. They will also not see suggested tags with their name in any photos or videos that they might appear in. The company’s Automatic Alt Text tool (AAT), which creates images descriptions for visually impaired users, will no longer include names of individuals identified in photos.

The discontinuance of Facebook’s program is a result of a long-standing privacy and ethical concern about facial recognition. It could be used to target marginalized communities and further racial bias. This led to bans on Facebook’s facial recognition in a number cities across the U.S., including New Orleans, Boston, San Francisco and Minneapolis. Amazon declared that it would extend indefinitely a moratorium to law enforcement’s use its facial recognition systems.

According to the company, the decision was made to balance the benefits of facial recognition with growing social concerns. This is especially important as regulators are yet to establish clear guidelines. Meta stated that it will continue to use face recognition in services that allow people to gain access and verify their identities in financial products, unlock personal devices, or gain access into locked accounts. It also said that could incorporate biometrics in its new metaverse business.

Meta will also be expected to keep DeepFace. This sophisticated algorithm powers Meta’s photo-tagging facial recognition software.

Facebook introduced facial identification in 2010. This allows the company to auto tag photos and video on the platforms using names that are based on a template. It notifies users when they appear within multimedia content, and provides recommendations for who to tag.

Advertisements

Although the setting was enabled by default when it launched, the feature was reduced and introduced an explicit opt-in feature in September 2019. This is where more than a third (or 640 million) of Facebook’s daily active users are reported to have turned on the setting. Facebook reported to have 1.93 billion Daily Active users (DAUs) by the end of Q3 2021.

Meta’s decision not to use facial recognition seems to be an attempt to avoid regulatory scrutiny after years of legal problems, including a lawsuit filed in the U.S state of Illinois against the company. The lawsuit was filed by the Illinois State Bar for violating the Biometric Privacy Act (BIPA). The company is accused to use the tech to identify Illinois residents without their consent. In a class-action lawsuit, the company was ordered to pay $650 million.

This development comes at the time when Facebook is leaving no stone unturned to get rid of his shady past and distance itself from many controversies which have plagued its products over the past years; the rebranding is the most crucial move made in this direction. For example, the company was recently under the lens because it allegedly prioritized engagement and profits over users safety and real harms caused by its platforms.

Previous articleApple iPhone 13 Repair Issue: The Most Convincing Reason To Stay Away From It!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Why Is Facebook Deleting Billions of Records After Feasting For Years!

Facebook is all set to make a move that explains how desperate the social media giant is to 'refine'...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Facebook Ups The Ante Against Data Scrappers: Files Lawsuit For Harvesting Users’ Information

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
If your business has got anything to do with scrapping data from various websites, it's time for you to revisit your strategy. Internet giants,...
Read more

Wondering How Few Facebook Users Continue To Post Content That Violates Guidelines? The Dirty Secret!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Is Facebook not treating everyone equally? Is Facebook biased towards high-profile users? Well, the reports say so! Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is the world's largest...
Read more

Facebook India Removed 33.3 Million Harmful Content: The Never-Ending Battle [REPORT]

Brief Itu Rathore - 0
Today, the world's largest social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, are places where people can express themselves. And, in order to provide a safe...
Read more

Happy Birthday Sheryl Sandberg: Thanks For Making Facebook So Awesome!

Brief Shyam Swaraj - 0
For the woman who has built the task force and established teams of two billion-dollar companies, Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), being...
Read more

Facebook Wants To Redefine Online Meetings With Workrooms, And It’s Mind-Boggling

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Technology knows no bounds, and neither do its users. Perhaps, that's why Facebook has introduced Horizon Workrooms for those who don't think Zoom meetings are a...
Read more

Food Photography: Beyond Clicking And Posting On Social Media

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
When done well, food photography can have you salivating over the image before you, it can look so real, and so delicious that you...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.