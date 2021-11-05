BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Apple iPhone 13 Repair Issue: The Most Convincing Reason To Stay Away From It!

By Neeraj M
18
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

How To Leverage On Cold Calling to Help You Win Big In 2021

Cold calling is an old-fashioned sales strategy that involves sales representatives reaching out to prospective customers who have not...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 3

Are You A Gaming Geek: ‘Five Commandments’ Before You Buy Video Games Online !

Does your day start with joysticks instead of coffee mugs? Or as a kid your best friends were the...
Read more
BriefAmartya Baidya - 0

The Growth of OTT: Blip in the Radar Or a Real Threat to Traditional TV?

People are attached to their smartphones way more than they're to any other gadget. In fact, the average person...
Read more

Apple iPhone 13 is being sold like a hot cake. As a result, the company is expecting to see the best fiscal quarter ever, in terms of revenue, in the history of its existence. However, a recent revelation would definitely give you have a second thought if you are planning to buy the latest iPhone 13.

Will you ever buy an expensive product that can’t be repaired? If you believe that there are products worth taking the risk, you belong to the elite group that enjoys the excitement of taking their chances in life. But if your answer is No, which most people would say, then you must think at least twice before you buy iPhone 13 – the best iPhone Apple has ever made.

A recent teardown from iFixit has revealed that a damaged display of iPhone 13 can’t be replaced without breaking Face ID. The shocking discloser has raised many eyebrows as it impacts the business of many companies that offer iPhone repair services. But, unfortunately, it also throws the possibility of replacing the damaged display of iPhone 13 at home out of the window.

Advertisements

The repair challenge associated with iPhone 13 was first identified by iFixit in its teardown analysis, and later it was confirmed after multiple tests.

The replacement of the iPhone 13 display with the Apple recommended display will result in a non-functional Face ID. Furthermore, considering that Apple is yet to offer in-screen fingerprint security, such replacement would jeopardize iPhone users’ smooth unlocking experience.

An iPhone repair for a display that was previously performed using hand-held tools nowadays requires the use of a microscope as well as micro-soldering tools, or the access of Apple’s independent repair provider program, which independent repair shops have been criticized because of its “draconian” contracts and requirements.

In question is a tiny microcontroller that connects with the iPhone 13 to its display. Apple doesn’t have an application that permits iPhone users or repair facilities who aren’t affiliated with Apple to pair a brand new display to the iPhone 13. Certified technicians who collaborate with Apple require Apple Services Toolkit 2 to report a repair to Apple’s cloud service, thereby connecting between the serial numbers on your iPhone along with the LCD.

A few repair shops have come up with an alternative, however, it’s difficult and labor time-consuming. A soldered chip has to be transferred away from its original display to screen replaced, which iFixit declares is “completely unprecedented” as screen repair is “incredibly common” and accounts for a significant portion of the income that repair shops run independently in.

Advertisements

iFixit reports that Apple’s decision to remove Face ID by repairing the screen could lead independent repair shops to close. Or they will have to spend thousands of dollars on new pieces of equipment to avoid losing a big chunk of their revenue from Apple’s iPhone repairs.

Other independent repair shops that iFixit interviewed believe that Apple has made this change to try to “thwart a customer’s ability to repair,” sending iPhone customers to Apple retail stores as well as Apple-authorized service providers to assist in repairing their display.

In the iPhone 12, camera repairs initially required Apple’s software to be configured the cameras that were replaced were ineffective. Apple solved the problem in an update that informs users that the camera installed in their phone might not be authentic, however, it does not completely disable it. Apple may implement something similar to Face ID in a future update; however, it’s uncertain whether it will occur.

Buy Apple iPhone 13 With AppleCare+

Many experts believe that Apple has strategically made this decision. And, the decision will have a direct impact on Apple’s revenue.

For the last couple of years, Apple has been focusing more on its revenue coming from services and solutions. Between FY 2017 and 2021, Apple’s revenue from services has more than doubled. The display replacement complications will have a direct impact on iPhone users’ decision to buy AppleCare+.

Apple iPhone comes with a standard warranty period of one year. However, only a small fraction of iPhone users prefer to buy iPhone with the extended warranty offered by AppleCare+. The main reason behind this is the extended warranty price that is nearly 25% of iPhone 13 and around 20% of iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max retail price. Apple has already tagged iPhone 13 models with exorbitant prices, so buying AppleCare+ makes a bigger hole in the buyers’ pocket.

Aware of the fact that iPhone 13 display replacement from an independent iPhone repair shop would paralyse their device security, a sizeable share of iPhone users are expected to opt for AppleCare+. And once iPhone 13 warranty – standard or extended – period is over, users would have to rely on Apple’s authorized service centers only. It’s no secret that every authorized service station contributes to Apple’s overall revenue on every order subject to parts replacement. Be it their standard services charges or price of components; it’s always on the significant higher side when compared with the independent iPhone repair shops.

The revelation by iFixit on the iPhone 13 display hints that iPhone 13 users have limited options in case of the display gets damaged.

All of it leads aspiring iPhone 13 buyers to a question: Is it worth buying a device that comes with a standard warranty despite the exorbitant price and leaves you with very limited replacement options if the display needs repairing? It’s not us to decide, but the answer varies from person to person and how deep his pocket is.

Previous articleResale Value of iPhone 12 Pro Max Drops by 65% In Just One Year, According To Apple

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefNeeraj M - 0

Apple iPhone 13 Repair Issue: The Most Convincing Reason To Stay Away From It!

Apple iPhone 13 is being sold like a hot cake. As a result, the company is expecting to see...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Resale Value of iPhone 12 Pro Max Drops by 65% In Just One Year, According To Apple

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The resale value of iPhone plays an important role in decision making. While selling a new iPhone to customers, many retailers always insist that,...
Read more

Could Microsoft Leapfrog Apple to Become The Most Valuable Company, Today?

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The rise of Microsoft Corp.'s shares was nearly able to dethrone Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as the world's most valuable publicly-traded company on Wednesday. However,...
Read more

Tim Cook Statement Hints That Apple Devices are Not For Everyone!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
For years Apple has been surprising everyone, especially its critics, when it comes to the market performance of Apple devices. Be it sales, revenue...
Read more

Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, and More!

Apple Itu Rathore - 0
On September 15, 2021, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) held a live event labeled "Apple Event 2021" on the company's official website and YouTube channel....
Read more

Happy Birthday Steve Wozniak: The Brain Behind Apple Inc.

Apple Aarzu Khan - 2
An American engineer, technology entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist for more than forty years, Stephen Gary Wozniak is widely regarded as 'the Brain of Apple',...
Read more

Apple iPhone 13 Will Come With The Most Demanded Feature, Finally!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
What is your most important expectations from Apple iPhone 13 which is scheduled for launch next month? A better camera combination? A faster processor or A smaller...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.