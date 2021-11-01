BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Resale Value of iPhone 12 Pro Max Drops by 65% In Just One Year, According To Apple

By Dazeinfo
50
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

How To Leverage On Cold Calling to Help You Win Big In 2021

Cold calling is an old-fashioned sales strategy that involves sales representatives reaching out to prospective customers who have not...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

The Price of JioPhone Next: Just ₹500 To Take The India Market By Storm

The jaw-dropping price of JioPhone Next seems quite unbelievable, especially at a time when the whole industry is struggling...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Happy Birthday Bill Gates: The Multiple Shades Of The Co-Founder of Microsoft

From “Tic-tac-toe” to “Microsoft”; the path to triumph he foresaw to become a successful entrepreneur transformed him to a...
Read more

The resale value of iPhone plays an important role in decision making. While selling a new iPhone to customers, many retailers always insist that, unlike Android phones, Apple iPhone offers a far better resale value even after a few years of buying. Many industry reports have kept claiming that iPhone resale value drops at a much slower rate than any premium Android smartphone. The claim, however, seems to be far from reality.

We decided to dig deep into the claim. And, no better than Apple itself would be able to give us enough hint about the drop in resales value of iPhone with each passing year. So, we did what we did the best, and the results were surprising.

iPhone Resale Value: Shockingly Disappointing

Every year when Tim Cook & Team releases a new iPhone, it makes a powerful statement to justify the exorbitant price of iPhone and make millions of people fall in love with the device instantly.

Advertisements

“This is the best iPhone Apple has made!”

Apple iPhone is indeed one of the best performing smartphones in the world. Unlike Android, the issue of fragmentation, data tracking, and users’ privacy is handled impressively by Apple in iPhone. On the other hand, the unparalleled brand value makes it the device majority of people aspire to own.

But you would be surprised to know that when revaluing the best iPhone Apple made a year ago, Apple finds it no better than any other premium Android smartphone.

According to the Apple website, an under warranty 6.7″ iPhone 12 Pro Max losses 67% of its original selling price within just ten months.

To understand the drop in resale value of iPhone, Team Dazeinfo did brief research by using the trade program available on Apple’s website. We evaluated the trade-in price of various models of iPhones offered by Apple, and the result was immensely disappointing.

Advertisements

The top model iPhone 12 Pro Max, launched last year, lost two-thirds of its value in just ten months despite being under warranty and meeting all criteria mentioned on the Apple website. The device was price tagged at Rs 1,29,000 by Apple barely ten months ago, is now valued at no more than Rs 41,400 by Apple – a drop of Rs 88,000 in less than a year.

Our team has also investigated the exchange value of many other models bought within one year offered by Apple.

An iPhone 12 Pro, still under warranty, bought in November 2020 for Rs 1,19,000, is now being valued at just Rs 38,200 – a drop of nearly Rs. 82,000 in 11 months only. 

The results with other iPhones – no older than one year – with different IMEI numbers were not much different either.

This is in stark contrast to many independent research reports that claim that the resale value of iPhone depreciates at a slower rate than premium Android smartphones.

A study released early this year claimed that considering for one year, the average depreciation of a new iPhone’s trade-in value stood at 16.70% compared to Android’s 33.62%. According to the study, it takes four years for iPhone to lose its value by 66% – a finding contesting the resale value of iPhone offered by Apple under the trade-in program.

It’s also surprising to learn that iPhone resale value has been dropping at a faster rate despite iPhone’s increasing value. In the last 14 years – since 2007, when the first iPhone was launched – the price of iPhone has gone up by 81%. At the same time, the resale value of iPhone has dropped to 67% from 39% for a year-old iPhone.

iPhone: A Value For Money?

The above findings lead us to think about whether iPhone trade-in program offers value for money? It’s a tricky question to answer as it varies from person to person.

To own a device that costs you nearly Rs 6,000 a month as rental in the first year in India – if you don’t want to take pain to find a buyer on your own and decide to trade-in under Apple’s program – you must have deep pockets.

For rest, we leave you with a question to ask yourself.

Let us know your views and take on the resales value of iPhone and Apple’s iPhone trade-in program in the comment section below.

Previous articleHappy Birthday Bill Gates: The Multiple Shades Of The Co-Founder of Microsoft

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Resale Value of iPhone 12 Pro Max Drops by 65% In Just One Year, According To Apple

The resale value of iPhone plays an important role in decision making. While selling a new iPhone to customers,...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Could Microsoft Leapfrog Apple to Become The Most Valuable Company, Today?

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The rise of Microsoft Corp.'s shares was nearly able to dethrone Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as the world's most valuable publicly-traded company on Wednesday. However,...
Read more

CRED Valuation Soars To $4 Billion As It Raises $251 Million

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The fast-growing Credit card payments company CRED has concluded a $251 million financing round and has boosted its value to $4 billion within six...
Read more

Price of Google Pixel 6 Leaked: The Jaw-Dropping Price Tag Could Change The Game

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The price of Pixel 6 could start from $599. The much-awaited Google Pixel 6 is expected to get price tagged with $599 for the...
Read more

PhonePe Revenue in FY21 Soared 85%, Offered ESOPs Worth ₹843 Crore

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
PhonePe, the market leader in UPI transactions and financial services, announced a significant declined of 44 percent in losses incurred during fiscal 2021 (FY21),...
Read more

Amazon’s Road To Profitability in India: Copy Products, Rigg Search Results To Promote Its Own Brands!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Amazon.com Inc has been repeatedly accused of copying other brands' products it sells through its website, and of using its massive collection of internal...
Read more

Tim Cook Statement Hints That Apple Devices are Not For Everyone!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
For years Apple has been surprising everyone, especially its critics, when it comes to the market performance of Apple devices. Be it sales, revenue...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.